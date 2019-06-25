Maggie Gyllenhaal says questions about James Franco annoy her

Maggie Gyllenhaal stars and serves as a producer on HBO’s The Deuce. The Deuce revolves around sex workers and the porn industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Maggie’s character, Candy, is a former sex worker who gets into adult films as both an actor and a director/producer. The show is critically acclaimed, and Maggie is recognized for her performance. The show itself has been recognized for giving women a voice in subject matter that is depicting misogyny in the highest order. James France also stars and serves as executive producer. Franco has been accused of many counts of assault that he has never properly addressed. But, as is often the case, Franco is not asked about he the allegations against him, but Maggie is. Something, she says, she finds annoying.
Does it annoy you when you get questions about James Franco? There’s this tendency where women are asked to answer for the men around them who have been accused of misconduct.
Yeah, that annoys me. I have been asked to answer for him and I have nothing to do with it. But I feel like it’s important to continue making the show. I feel like a political wife or something. I don’t like that.
I wondered if some of those questions were because you’re a producer, and you’ve been so vocal about having creative power within the show.
Yes, I was a part of that conversation. It was a lot of really intelligent people who were able to think in a nuanced way, who were talking with the actors and the crew. My conversation with an actress on the show is going to be very different than David Simon’s conversation with an actress on the show, but I do think we all tried to use the most nuanced part of our minds to think this through.
I feel, and I continue to feel, that this is a show about all of these things. To cancel a show about sexual politics, sexual power, the commodification of sex in the film business would be really confused. And nobody was willing to continue to make it without him.
[From Vulture via Just Jared]
Maggie’s approach to the Franco questions has always been to throw it back on the reporters for asking her instead of Franco himself. And I agree – he’s the accused, not her. But I wish she would stay at that and not wander down this path of “the show is more important than the fact that Franco is probably a predator.” I, personally, did not watch the show because of Franco’s involvement. It was confirmed last fall that the third season of The Deuce would be its last. Although creator David Simon indicated the show was a three-season show, the weak ratings probably also played a part in the decision to end it, so perhaps I wasn’t the only one staying away from it because of Franco. The good news is Maggie won’t have to answer for Franco anymore.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
I love that show. And I’d watch everything Simon does. Maggie is amazing in it. I couldn’t care less about Franco but even he delivers. I understand people not wanting to invest into a show or a film a douche is involved in but I wouldn’t skip on Simon for anyone.
I dunno – she’s a producer on the show and is apparently of the opinion that it couldn’t continue without him. That’s an expression of her agency surely? And a decision its fair to question her about? She’s right that a less powerful actress might have a different conversation with Maggie vs David simon, but Maggie is still a boss and its not the responsibility of the least powerful on set to push for change. That should come from the top and asking her about that seems fair to me. She’s not responsible for Franco being predatory but she is partly responsible for him having a job. Or am I misunderstanding her role as a producer?
Say nuanced again, Mags.
No, she isn’t answerable for his predatory actions. But she IS answerable for choosing to work with him knowing about those actions and no amount of head up your own ass “nuanced” artist double speak makes that okay.
But hey, as long as she’s making money, I guess.
Reminds me of Alison Brie being asked about James Franco just after the allegations came out. Red carpet for the… Emmys? SAGs? She was nominated for GLOW and rather than focus on that achievement, she was asked about her brother-in-law, like it was somehow up to her to answer for him. On HER big night. Grrrr
I don’t watch the Deuce but my husband does and loves it. In his opinion, you should watch it in SPITE of Franco – don’t avoid it because of him. Don’t give him that power. Husband is forever telling me I’m missing out – that the representation of women it presents is vital (and I’m pretty sure I’d love it because – duh – David Simon. My only excuse is – there are TOO MANY SHOWS and TOO LITTLE TIME!!)
Not quite the same. Alison Brie was asked about her brother in law who doesn’t work on her show. That was indeed questionable.
Maggie is actively making money by being on a show with sex abuser James Franco. So while it is indeed a massive issue that he’s not being put on the spot…I’m fine with her being asked too. How’s that for nuance Maggie?