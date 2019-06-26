Alex Rodriguez & Kylie Jenner talked about lipstick & Game of Thrones at the Met Gala

(SP)FRANCE-REIMS-FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP-ROUND OF 16-USA VS ESP

Lord knows I’m not a fan of Alex Rodriguez, but I actually enjoyed this halfway tongue-in-cheek “Where Are They Now?” Sports Illustrated cover story. The idea was “what is A-Rod doing post-retirement?” but of course everybody already knows. If anything, he’s more famous now that he’s retired from baseball. He’s engaged to Jennifer Lopez, he’s still got a million sponsors and contracts, he does commentary for Fox Sports and ESPN, and he’s rehabilitated his image completely. A-Rod’s SI cover story is getting attention for many different reasons, but the weirdest headline from it was an off-hand remark about the Met Gala. The SI reporter was following him around for days & weeks, and A-Rod is described as still feeling the buzz from the Met Gala the day after. This is what he said:

Rodriguez is still buzzing from last night’s Met Gala, to which he wore a different dinner jacket, this one pink. “We had a great table,” he says. “The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

[From Sports Illustrated]

I’m slightly offended that he didn’t know Henry Golding’s name, because Golding is super-charming and I bet they would have had a nice time talking to each other. But what got people’s attention was “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.” That seems utterly believeable and utterly on-brand. I would assume that Kylie Jenner only talks about social media, lipstick and money wherever she goes. But Kylie said no, they actually talked about Game of Thrones:

To which A-Rod replied:

So… now we know what Alex Rodriguez and Kylie Jenner were talking about at the Met Gala. What in the world did Henry Golding have to say to these people? Poor Henry Golding, I’d like him to chime in on this conversation.



9 Responses to “Alex Rodriguez & Kylie Jenner talked about lipstick & Game of Thrones at the Met Gala”

  1. Jem says:
    June 26, 2019 at 8:25 am

    That black guy from The Wire?!

    • elimaeby says:
      June 26, 2019 at 8:27 am

      I KNOW! I almost did a spit-take on my coffee when I read that. Shame on you, A-Rod! Idris is an international treasure!

      Side note: I am not allowed to talk to my boyfriend about Idris at the moment because I tend to get a little too excitable (you know what I mean), and he’s currently re-watching The Wire. He told me it’s distracting to think that his girl is obsessed with him every time he’s on-screen. I let him know that it’s okay; everyone’s girl is obsessed with Idris.

    • snazzy says:
      June 26, 2019 at 8:33 am

      An Asian Gentlemen from Rich Asians?! Dude you’re at a table with these people and you don’t ask their names?

    • Kebbie says:
      June 26, 2019 at 8:33 am

      Lol Seriously

      Somebody needs to tell Alex where he falls in the Hollywood food chain because he doesn’t seem to know.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 26, 2019 at 9:00 am

      seriously. not only kind of racist, but there were A LOT OF BLACK GUYS ON THE WIRE.

      ETA: and “an Asian gentleman”? WTF?

      SMDH. do better, A-Roid.

  2. S says:
    June 26, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Are people really focusing on his Kylie Jenner comment when he also said “that black guy from The Wire” and “an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians”. Wtf?!?

    Reply
    • lisa says:
      June 26, 2019 at 8:53 am

      The racial categorizing is what hit me straight away. Just shows what he focuses on first in a person. Jennifer is either blinded by something or she likes the shallow end of the pool a lot. Because she swims there all the time.

  3. Alexandria says:
    June 26, 2019 at 8:37 am

    He sounds so self-absorbed here with his bad memory of small talk topic and people’s names.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      June 26, 2019 at 9:03 am

      SPOILER: he IS self-absorbed.

      this is the man who had a HUGE painting of himself as a centaur hanging over his bed.

