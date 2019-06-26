Karlie Kloss had a French fry-baby bump in her Wyoming wedding photos, just FYI

I didn’t want to say it when I covered the photos from Karlie Kloss’s second wedding, but what IS up with Derek Blasberg being friends with every celebrity these days? He’s like the Nu Truman Capote, only terrible. Anyway, Blasberg was just one of the people at Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s second wedding, which was held in Wyoming over three days. Ivanka Trump and Joshua Kushner did a drive-by before the three-day celebration, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were there, and many others.
Karlie and her guests have been posting more photos from the Wyoming wedding and people took special note of the Instagram above: Karlie in profile, touching Joshua’s face as Joshua was… on crutches? I feel like a lot of sh-t went down at this wedding and as of yet, no one is spilling the real tea. Anyway, people saw this photo and Karlie’s stomach is not completely flat, you see, so therefore she must be pregnant. People were seriously commenting with pregnancy speculation on this IG. Karlie shut it down quickly:
Karlie Kloss was unfazed when fans asked if she was pregnant after she posted photos from her “second wedding” to Joshua Kushner. Her fans freaked at the pics from the three-day blowout in Wyoming, and she joked in the comments: “Not pregnant just love [french fries].”
I’m guilty of idly speculating that someone is pregnant too, but I generally wait until we have evidence of them waddling like a preggo or looking especially fuller-faced and fuller-busted, not just bumpy. But I’ve never done that directly to a celebrity, that’s awful. And it’s strange that the pregnancy speculation is happening for the second wedding… I mean, I’ll joke about shotgun weddings, but Joshua and Karlie have literally been married for eight months already. This whole second wedding thing was just weird from start to finish though.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
She’s a super thin woman. Which means anything she eats will likely result in a tummy pooch.
Exactly. My best friend is the same way. She weighs maybe 110 lbs, and if she eats a burger, you can tell for the rest of the day. Let women live, my god!
I wore a loose dress to work yesterday because it was muggy as hell and someone asked me if I was pregnant – I was mortified and wanted to hide in my office. I wish people would stop bump watching women, it’s really not cool.
omg what did you say! I’d probably excuse myself and cry a little bit in the bathroom. Does anyone have a good, shut-the-hell-up comeback to say in these situations?
I definitely cried in my office! I didn’t even answer her because I was so mortified and shocked. It’s never happened before so I didn’t know what to say..I would love a good comeback!
Just keep it simple with a “no, I’m just fat!”.
I have replied back saying ‘no, are you?’ when it’s happened to me. It usually shuts them up.
Look, I know I tend to be a bit sharp, but that question asked at work should only ever be answered with “Can you say that again a little louder into my phone, so I can record you doing it? HR will love this”.
WTF is wrong with people? NEVER ask that question-EVER!
I’m sure you looked lovely and that person needs to mind his/her own damn business ugh.
I’m sorry you encountered a rude idiot. What kind of ding-dong still goes around asking rando women if they’re pregnant? Seems fraught with peril. Like, do a quick cost/benefit analysis in your head before opening your mouth geniuses! I don’t even say anything to a heavily pregnant woman unless SHE brings it up. And then one should only congratulate her and give her a compliments.
“Oh how exciting, congratulations Betty! You already look absolutely radiant.”
On the opposite side of the spectrum:
How often do you all pass those ‘pregnant mother’ parking spots and think: “I dare them to ask me if I’m actually pregnant”? LMAO!
When I was about 40 lbs heavier, I carried all my weight in my stomach and boobs. I looked about four-six months along. I used to have people offer me their seats on mass transit occasionally, and you know damn well I just let them think I was pregnant. LOL. Better than standing on a train for an hour while trying to read.
God I wish my stomach looked that flat in profile! I have a little pooch and would be pissed/depressed if ppl asked if I were pregnant. If someone asks me, even if I am pregnant one day, I’ll ask them about their weight/baldness/wrinkles/bad breath/body odor! Stop bump watching it’s super creepy and uncomfortable. It’s not a baby it’s a burrito but it’s still not your business!!!
While we’re talking about how wrong Judi Dench is for defending Kevin Spacey’s art, i can’t help wondering how we can celebrate a woman who has married into a family benefiting from the destruction of an entire nation. While these people were having their Wyoming shindig, a migrant father and his child drowned.
Karli Kloss might be an international model, but she’s one of the ugliest people on earth, in my opinion.
ETA: I apologize for any offense to the board; I really respect Celebitchy. It’s just the picture of this couple with the smug smiles on their faces makes me ill.
I found these responses online: “Nah, just fat. Got an IUD to keep from getting pregnant, in fact, wanna see, I can just pull it out for ya?” *makes motion to reach into pants*
Or
Just keep asking- what? Make them repeat the question until it sinks in.
Or
do a whole thing where You act like they’re informing you that You’re pregnant. “What!? I’m pregnant?? Ohmygodohmygodohmygod! My mom is going to be sooooo happy!! But what about my career? I’ll have to quit my job so I don’t work 18 hour days anymore. But my job is my life. I would be miserable. Maybe I should get an abortion. Kids are super expensive so it would be cheaper to pay for an abortion. But what will my husband say??” etc.
I get moonface and major endo belly from my medication and the endometriosis alone. If and when I do get asked THAT question, I just reply that I’d love to be pregnant but I will educate them on the disease. That response usually lets me see these idiots cringe. Keep on the poker face and let them feel like crap.
I have acute chronic gastritis along with chronic inflammation. I can no longer enjoy: milk, ice cream, any cheese, more then 1/2 cup of fries or chips in a sitting. I will get severely bloated and just feel awful if I indulge in certain things now. I am thin for my height due to all this so if I get bloated I look like I’m with child, when I’m just “with fries” LOL But hey, if she desires children why would it be a big surprise?