Karlie Kloss had a French fry-baby bump in her Wyoming wedding photos, just FYI

I didn’t want to say it when I covered the photos from Karlie Kloss’s second wedding, but what IS up with Derek Blasberg being friends with every celebrity these days? He’s like the Nu Truman Capote, only terrible. Anyway, Blasberg was just one of the people at Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s second wedding, which was held in Wyoming over three days. Ivanka Trump and Joshua Kushner did a drive-by before the three-day celebration, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were there, and many others.

Karlie and her guests have been posting more photos from the Wyoming wedding and people took special note of the Instagram above: Karlie in profile, touching Joshua’s face as Joshua was… on crutches? I feel like a lot of sh-t went down at this wedding and as of yet, no one is spilling the real tea. Anyway, people saw this photo and Karlie’s stomach is not completely flat, you see, so therefore she must be pregnant. People were seriously commenting with pregnancy speculation on this IG. Karlie shut it down quickly:

Karlie Kloss was unfazed when fans asked if she was pregnant after she posted photos from her “second wedding” to Joshua Kushner. Her fans freaked at the pics from the three-day blowout in Wyoming, and she joked in the comments: “Not pregnant just love [french fries].”

[From Page Six]

I’m guilty of idly speculating that someone is pregnant too, but I generally wait until we have evidence of them waddling like a preggo or looking especially fuller-faced and fuller-busted, not just bumpy. But I’ve never done that directly to a celebrity, that’s awful. And it’s strange that the pregnancy speculation is happening for the second wedding… I mean, I’ll joke about shotgun weddings, but Joshua and Karlie have literally been married for eight months already. This whole second wedding thing was just weird from start to finish though.