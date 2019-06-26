Aubrey Plaza: I don’t trust Siri or Alexa, they both sound evil to me



Aubrey Plaza is starring in the new Child’s Play movie, out now. I’m not sure yet if I’ll see it as the reviews are middlin. (If my friends want to go I might, although I should have talked them out of The Dead Don’t Die, I can’t believe how bad that was.) The premise is that Chucky becomes evil due to the cloud and the cloud also allows him to do more evil things beyond just being stabby. Aubrey has been talking about her fear of technology and how she doesn’t trust it. In an interview with Seth Myers, she discussed this again, joking that the robots are going to dominate us someday (which is the plot of just about every show) and that she doesn’t trust technology. Her boyfriend, screenwriter Jeff Baena, has set up a smart home for them and she doesn’t like it.

This Chucky is an evil smart doll that’s connected to the cloud. He can control all of your devices. It’s a warning to the world. Robots will kill us all. I think we’re naive in thinking these devices aren’t going to turn on us one day. I don’t like them at all. I don’t trust Siri or Alexa they both sound evil to me.

[From Late Night with Seth Meyers]

We got Amazon Echos gifted by my son’s dad to keep in touch with the grandparents. It’s convenient for video chatting, but I try to keep it turned off when we don’t use it and sometimes I cover it with a dish towel. I also have the camera on my laptop duct taped and I try to remember to tape the two cameras on my phone too. I know this sounds paranoid but read this post. I really do think these devices spy on you and there’s more than anecdotal evidence that they do. Also, Siri is kind of dumb compared to the Google assistant. I’m sure the Google assistant is more evil but I’ll take her evil helpfulness over Siri any day.

