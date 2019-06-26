Aubrey Plaza: I don’t trust Siri or Alexa, they both sound evil to me

Aubrey Plaza is starring in the new Child’s Play movie, out now. I’m not sure yet if I’ll see it as the reviews are middlin. (If my friends want to go I might, although I should have talked them out of The Dead Don’t Die, I can’t believe how bad that was.) The premise is that Chucky becomes evil due to the cloud and the cloud also allows him to do more evil things beyond just being stabby. Aubrey has been talking about her fear of technology and how she doesn’t trust it. In an interview with Seth Myers, she discussed this again, joking that the robots are going to dominate us someday (which is the plot of just about every show) and that she doesn’t trust technology. Her boyfriend, screenwriter Jeff Baena, has set up a smart home for them and she doesn’t like it.
This Chucky is an evil smart doll that’s connected to the cloud. He can control all of your devices. It’s a warning to the world. Robots will kill us all. I think we’re naive in thinking these devices aren’t going to turn on us one day. I don’t like them at all.
I don’t trust Siri or Alexa they both sound evil to me.
We got Amazon Echos gifted by my son’s dad to keep in touch with the grandparents. It’s convenient for video chatting, but I try to keep it turned off when we don’t use it and sometimes I cover it with a dish towel. I also have the camera on my laptop duct taped and I try to remember to tape the two cameras on my phone too. I know this sounds paranoid but read this post. I really do think these devices spy on you and there’s more than anecdotal evidence that they do. Also, Siri is kind of dumb compared to the Google assistant. I’m sure the Google assistant is more evil but I’ll take her evil helpfulness over Siri any day.
Here’s that interview:
I always change permission on Instagram app to turn the microphone permission off. Because if i don’t, all my ads are random words said in my phone’s presence. Oddly it stops once the app’s permission is off…. stop listening Insta!
Example I was talking about going to a restaurant “X”, and suddenly there were ads for nurses scrubs from a website with the same name X. I have never searched for scrubs so ???
Didn’t I just read about a lawsuit against amazon for using Alexa commands to make “voice fingerprints” for all users? They are definitely spying on you, which is why I have Siri/microphone disabled on my phone and you won’t find an Alexa device in my home.
Alexa devices are listening constantly to wait to hear Alexa, but they’re also recording. Amazon swears they’re not doing anything with it but sure, Jan.
Exactly! Why are Amazon recording and saving those files if they’re not up to something? Hard pass. I’ll skip out on a little bit of convenience if it preserves my privacy.
It really doesn’t matter anymore, your phone, your watch and Google are doing the same. From what I read somewhere, Google saves your searches even if you delete the activity and reads your emails and lets third party companies do the same.
I would argue Google searches, which you choose to enter, versus recording all sounds around a device regardless of human action (entering a request) are different.
I don’t use location services, barely use my email, and have a “dumb” watch. I still send letters by mail. I do what I can to mitigate what others are doing with my info. I’m not just going to roll over and be okay with constant overreach into my private business.
Yeah, I noticed they read my email a while ago as I get ads for things Ive emailed about. It’s pretty damn audacious, no subtlety at all. Sometimes I swear I get ads for things I’ve only thought about but never talked or emailed about, lol.
Our Alexa doesn’t respect me hahaha.
My husband will tell her to do something and she’ll listen. I swear to god I have to yell at her to get anything done. My white noise will just turn off. And then she’ll start playing spotify instead of the sleep sounds. And neither of us have told her to play spotify – and he can’t be doing it behind my back because he doesn’t have it on his phone lol. She’s just such a sass monster to me in comparison. Though I think it’s partially because he has a muchhhhh deeper, louder voice than I do. I’m pretty high pitched in comparison, and it doesn’t carry as well as his does.
I don’t know. I LIKE my Alexa for the most part. I’m not particularly concerned about targeted ads or anything like that because quite frankly I’d rather see ads that interest me.
Went to lunch with my friend, had the phone on the table. She talked about peri menopause- which I had never heard of before. Never googled anything about it.
That afternoon, I was reading an unrelated article on my phone and the ads were for supplements to help with peri menopause.
The phones are definitely listening.
I turn mine off a lot more now.
How is this not illegal?
We need to go back to electing representatives that are not owned by big money corporations. (If we ever really did)
Anyone not questioning what is going on with smart devices and the companies that gather their data hasn’t been paying attention.
The husband wanted to put in the Nest thermostat. Turns out that it actually keeps track of every time a person walks by it and lets Google know your movements, your Siri type devices frequently record whether you’ve used the wake word or not, all under the guise of improving user interface.
And like all businesses that require regulating, big contributions to elected officials keeps it from happening in any meaningful way. Folks ought to have more understanding of the information they’re giving away.
Exactly Robin. I find it hard to believe people are shocked when those same people use social media all day everyday lol. Or pay bills, or shop or (heaven forbid) answer tons of surveys. I love all of it however. My marketing, advertising and journalism studies foreshadowed this life back in the early 90s and I couldn’t wait for it.
Just be smart about it ladies! Companies knowing what interests you can be a good thing and fun, just reign in any information about yourself you’d rather keep private. You have to imagine that the internet can be that awesome friend as well as a nosy duplicitous b+tch so treat it as such. Don’t give it everything it wants. Change up information. Lie about birthdays lol! Use revolving passwords. Always update. Clean devices. Do all this frequently, and then realize you’re still ‘out there,’ and need to be safe just like you do in real life (be aware, park near lights, keep your purse hung around your body, use car/home alarms, lock doors, etc etc etc). Safely living online is no different than safely living out and about town.
I’m with her! I will keep my land line, thanks very much. and my home dumb as a sack of nails for as long as I can. I fought against the ‘smart meter’….and I can be one of those folks using the most power in the downtime, so they want to know about me. I’ll decide what’s in my fridge. And in terms of ads, because I’m ADHD, I am (self) trained to ignore pop-ups, because otherwise down the rabbit hole I’ll fall. … and what’s the point of my meds if I’m down a rabbit hole???? Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ve made a conscious choice to remain ‘stupid’ LOL!!
If “evil” is also stupid, yeah.