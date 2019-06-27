“Tina Lawson is the only who dares to annoy Beyonce” links
  • June 27, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson posted this IG of Beyonce’s “au naturale” hair and Beyonce is basically every tween fuming “Mah-AAAM!” [LaineyGossip]
Does Gigi Hadid understand copyright law? No. [The Blemish]
The other co-founder of Marchesa quit, interesting. [Dlisted]
Madonna made a video about gun control. [OMG Blog]
This story is why people hate Americans. [Seriously OMG]
Winners & losers from the first Democratic debate. [Pajiba]
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are enjoying France ahead of their wedding. [GFY]
Photos from the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hola, Cory Booker wanted to be the first Democrat to speak Spanish in the debate, dios mio, hombre. [Jezebel]

HOMECOMING-4

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Tina Lawson is the only who dares to annoy Beyonce” links”

  1. Tai says:
    June 27, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    The Beyonce IG has already been removed. Guess she didnt like it.

    Reply
  2. livethelifeaquatic says:
    June 27, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    I thought her hair was fake HMMM

    Reply
  3. Amaryis says:
    June 27, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Cory Booker LOL 👏🏼😂

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      June 27, 2019 at 1:10 pm

      What a problem to have, where more than one candidate speaks Spanish and wants to reach out to that audience! It’s such a breath of fresh air.

      Reply
  4. tealily says:
    June 27, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Hahahaha Gigi Hadid. Makes me think of that famous copyright case where the monkey owns the copyright because he snapped a photo of himself.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 27, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    So much for everyone talking about Beyoncé’s hair being “fake” .

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Most Black women who wear wigs and weave got a WHOLE HUGE HEAD OF HAIR under their hairstyles…and the MAIN reason we do…is because we wear wigs and weaves which allows us to LEAVE OUR HAIR ALONE….With Black hair…the more you leave it alone…the more it flourishes….

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment