“Tina Lawson is the only who dares to annoy Beyonce” links

Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson posted this IG of Beyonce’s “au naturale” hair and Beyonce is basically every tween fuming “Mah-AAAM!” [LaineyGossip]
Does Gigi Hadid understand copyright law? No. [The Blemish]
The other co-founder of Marchesa quit, interesting. [Dlisted]
Madonna made a video about gun control. [OMG Blog]
This story is why people hate Americans. [Seriously OMG]
Winners & losers from the first Democratic debate. [Pajiba]
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are enjoying France ahead of their wedding. [GFY]
Photos from the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hola, Cory Booker wanted to be the first Democrat to speak Spanish in the debate, dios mio, hombre. [Jezebel]
The Beyonce IG has already been removed. Guess she didnt like it.
Ok I was able to see the video…there was nothing to be embarrassed about. I don’t get it.
It’s still up. It’s on Neal’s page. Only Tina took it down.
Its up on Neal’s page. Still available for everyone to see.
What is this IG? I wanna see it.
I thought her hair was fake HMMM
Cory Booker LOL 👏🏼😂
What a problem to have, where more than one candidate speaks Spanish and wants to reach out to that audience! It’s such a breath of fresh air.
Hahahaha Gigi Hadid. Makes me think of that famous copyright case where the monkey owns the copyright because he snapped a photo of himself.
So much for everyone talking about Beyoncé’s hair being “fake” .
Most Black women who wear wigs and weave got a WHOLE HUGE HEAD OF HAIR under their hairstyles…and the MAIN reason we do…is because we wear wigs and weaves which allows us to LEAVE OUR HAIR ALONE….With Black hair…the more you leave it alone…the more it flourishes….