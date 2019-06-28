San Francisco bans sales of e-cigarettes and Juul is angry

San Francisco is coming for Big Vape, y’all. The City by The Bay just voted to kick e-cigarette products out of the establishments that sell them. The push to rid the city of vaping devices comes after the number of teens vaping skyrocketed. The new bill specifies that it will ban any device that has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which means all of them because the FDA has not approved any to date.
San Francisco legislatures voted unanimously to ban the sale of e-cigarettes, becoming the first major U.S. city to do so as teenage vaping has reached “an epidemic proportion.”
The city’s Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance on Tuesday, which the mayor is expected to sign into law. The bill will stop the sales of e-cigarettes that have not been approved by federal regulators — at this point, none have.
“We’ve worked for decades to decrease tobacco usage and try to end nicotine addiction,” said Shamann Walton, a member of the board of supervisors and a co-author of the bill, according to the New York Times. “Now you have this device loaded with nicotine and chemicals that’s drawing people to addiction. We need to keep it out of the hands of young people.”
For those who don’t know, an e-cigarette heats nicotine that can be inhaled and exhaled like a regular cigarette. For years they were pushed as more healthy than regular cigarettes and used as a smoking cessation device. Although vaping is still believed to be healthier than tobacco, it is by no means healthy. There are less toxins in vaping but the products still have some toxins, many of which the medical community knows little about. As mentioned, the effort behind this bill is to get the teen vaping numbers down. Like tobacco products, you must be 18 to purchase e-cigarettes but, like regular cigarettes, where there’s a will there’s a way and every teen seems to have one. And, in addition to pushing the, hey look kids, healthy smoking! line, companies sell juices that taste like things like cotton candy and banana splits. So the only thing that sucked about smoking as a teen – the taste – was eliminated.
What makes this even more fun is the number one e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul, is headquartered in SF. So they’re ticked. Juul issued the following statement on the ban:
This full prohibition will drive former adult smokers who successfully switched to vapor products back to deadly cigarettes, deny the opportunity to switch for current adult smokers, and create a thriving black market instead of addressing the actual causes of underage access and use.
OMG – back alley smoking and black market Juuls! I’m not buying it.Manufacturers were ordered to get their products out of the hands of teens and they all dragged their feet so spare me the ‘we’re only trying to save people’ bs. This is pretty extreme for a city to do but SF is a pretty extreme city. I don’t know if this will be effective. Personally I think the anti-tobacco education has been the most effective in getting kids to stop, or rather never start, smoking. Make it uncool or gross, best way to turn a kid off.
Fully support my city on this. My daughter says all her high school friends vape, hopefully this will change that culture. My best friend’s kid went from vaping candy flavors to vaping pot down a spiral that put him in the criminal justice system and now rehab and he’s only 14.
I’m glad more proof is being made available about the dangers of vaping. 4 years ago I was standing in line for coffee in Vegas, and the man behind me was vaping up a storm. I was inhaling his sh!t and we were INDOORS. I asked him to please stop and he told me that vaping was allowed even indoors and I was so mad at his response I actually left. The smoke I was inhaling was literally warm and I was already coughing. He didn’t care cause “it’s not a cigarette and it smells like chocolate” UGH
There’s nothing worse than inhaling cigarette/vape smoke straight from someone else’s lungs!!! It’s absolutely revolting! In hot weather, getting smoke into your car – makes me want to ram the smoker’s car.
Also, they are trying to market vaping as something cool and futuristic, I think it’s Juul that has the ad with sort of Black Mirror music, that similar “zzzapp” sound.
I think vaping looks like you’re smoking crack. I can’t stand cigarettes, but vaping looks like you’re drugging yourself.
I’m glad they’re doing this. Every teen I know either Juuls or wants to, and it’s not helped when influencers like Bella Hadid post video of themselves Juuling, as she did a few months ago. The harder for kids to get this, the better.
Good for them! I hate these things. The smell of these god awful cherry or cinnamon or whatever the hell flavour just makes me wanna wretch when I walk through a waft of it behind someone on the way to work in London.
I prefer any of this to actual cigarette smoke. Smoking in public is very common in Germany and walking to work is a real pain because you’re always stuck behind some smoker. Blah.
I don’t live in California, but I bet NY will be next. It’s already underway. I’m well over the age of 21 (the age to smoke in most counties in NYS) and I used to smoke 2-2.5 packs of cigarettes a DAY. I got turned onto vaping, was able to decrease my nicotine level gradually (from 6 mg to 3 mg to 0) while still satisfying my “need” to go through the motions of smoking (and yes I realize it’s all in my head). Three years later I occasionally vape, nowhere near what I used to smoke. (I don’t vape with Juul btw, I have a mod and e-juice)
The fact that I could get it in flavors like banana splits or grapefruit helped make the transition from traditional cigarettes because it doesn’t taste or smell anything like a cigarette (when I smoked, people would move away because I reeked of cigarette smoke, now when I vape, some people actually move closer especially when I vape fruit flavors because they like the light scent of it). It helped dissociate my mind from being triggered by the mere smell of cigarettes to want one.
Some people like to vape to vape. Others use it as a tool (like I did). Sometimes the “traditional” methods of quitting or cutting down smoking don’t work: Chantix gave me night terrors, I’m allergic to adhesive used in patches and the gum was just ineffective. Cold turkey never stood a chance with me and my addiction.
Underage kids will always find products they are not supposed to have. Cigarettes. Alcohol. Juul. Marijuana. Hustler magazine.
But hey if California and NY really want me to go back to smoking nearly 3 packs a day, I’ll just buy it on a reservation.
TL;DR: This is stupid and makes it harder for of age people to get what they are allowed to have.
I’m glad it worked for you. But it is so unregulated, the level of nicotine is often no where near the package label and can vary within the same package much higher/ lower. The FDA should have an approved device (tested for safety, ex. are you inhaling the plastics as well?), but more important quality control on the actual vaping nicotine products. You should buy what you’re sold, not a surprise.
I’m learning to make my own e-juice now, for fear that I won’t be able to buy it in an actual store like my alcoholic neighbor can buy cases of beer at the grocery store. The PG/VG part of the juice is federally regulated.
See my issue isn’t the marketing. It’s the fact that so many kids are getting access to it. Sell it online, request ID, make them use ID to pick it up as well. There’s no point in kids freaking vaping.
That said – there were plenty of them smoking cigarettes when I was growing up, so at least vape (depending on the type) is less harmful.
I’ve been googling for sucralose free ejuice (without nicotene) because I bought a hybrid vape recently (thanks Canada) and was going to pick up some oil and wanted to try a flavor additive as a treat. I found a few companies, but it was HARD to find them without artificial sweeteners (I have a sucralose allergy).
I think San Francisco is pushing the limits with their activist legislation. I dislike Vapes and plastic and puppy mills but how much control does a city government have over the citizens? Is nobody worried about that? Just because they are left leaning does not automatically make it ok.
San Fran is a cesspool now. Bay Area born and raised here.
SF is full of limousine liberals. They act so righteous and liberal but don’t even take care of their homeless and mentally ill who fill their streets.
This is great news. Vaping is huge in high school and even middle school. I was appalled to see an e cigarette commercial on TV the other day. I know they banned cigarette commercials years ago. They need to do the same for e cigarettes. My daughter says kids reach into their backpacks during class to take a puff. The anti tobacco campaign against i Garret’s was so effective the government needs to step up against vaping. From what I understand, it’s very addictive.
I know this sounds bad but I hope it doesn’t happen in my city because vaping has significantly helped my mother cut down on smoking actual cigarettes. I know a danger of e-cigarettes is that the users will become addicted to nicotine. Well, my mom is, and she’s been smoking for over 30 years. I do not condone it in the least. But I do think it’s better for her to not inhale all of those cigarette chemicals, even if Juuls aren’t 100% safe. For someone who doesn’t plan on quitting smoking – not saying that is recommended or good or that I approve – it seems like an okay compromise.
I hate vaping even more than cigarettes because it seems to generate far more smoke and people think as its not a real cigarette they can smoke it anywhere. Here in the UK smoking indoors is illegal (and that includes vapes) but it doesn’t stop people from trying their luck – about a month ago i was evacuated from my 6 floor office all because some twit decided to vape in a small telephone booth DIRECTLY underneath the smoke alarm. Idiot apparently thought he could vape indoors as its not ‘a cigarette’.
My one question:
So are they gonna ban cigarettes too?
Heroin is illegal.
Methamphetamine is illegal.
Cocaine and crack cocaine are illegal.
That sure made a difference didn’t it?
Governments make a lot of money on tobacco sales. 15.7% of the US smokes, 17% of Canada. Canada sells $330mill in smokes each year, the states $8 billion. They are not going to willingly give up all those lovely tax dollars.
My e-juice has six ingredients, the majority of which are vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol. I much prefer it to the pack-a-day habit I kept for 20 years. Banning something like this outright isn’t often successful in solving the problems. Perhaps better oversight is order, in fact almost certainly is in order. But this decision I find pretty rash. People will just black market them if they can’t drive to the next town over.
Isn’t this a state where pot is legal?
I should specify that my aversion to e-cigarette is because I am so addicted to nicotine. I smoked for 20 years as well and technically quit 15 years ago, but I think about smoking every minute of every hour. I am incredibly tempted by e-cigarettes so I have to remind myself I can’t be trusted with nicotine. I have no issue with adults using them, however. Congratulations on kicking the tobacco habit. That’s hard to do.
But it was really hard to buy cigs when I was under 18. Like, my only option was to steal my parents. I kind of agree, though – I don’t think the ban will work and I doubt it’s even enforceable.
My husband also went from smoking one pack a day for over ten years to vaping liquids that contains almost no nicotine, mostly none at all. He has not touched a cigarette in two years. We have the same rules as with cigarettes though: no vaping inside the house. It works for him and and seems to work for a lot of other adults, too. I also prefer the smell of vapes over this disgusting cigarette stank.
I see the problem with kids, though. They should not be able to buy things like this and also should be educated on the dangers of legal drugs & discouraged to try them.
How about they do something about the people taking dumps in the street instead? I hate going to the city these days 🤢
Is Juul the one with the nicotine content so high (and super addictive) that they cannot sell their US-formula product in Europe?
In which case, f*** their faux concern.