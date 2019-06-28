Tom Hiddleston’s acclaimed performance in ‘Betrayal’ is coming to Broadway

Earlier this year, Tom Hiddleston joined up for a theatrical revival in London of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, one of Pinter’s most popular plays. The reviews were good, despite my ability to amplify the one bad review I read. I think the Hiddleston-Betrayal revival was so popular and ticket sales were so good that they extended the run for a while. And now here’s more evidence that everybody loved Hiddleston’s performance: they’re bringing the same production to Broadway. Yes, Dragonflies, you’ll be able to stalk the wild Hiddlesbeast on the mean streets of New York.
Tom Hiddleston is preparing to take Broadway by storm later this summer. The 38-year-old actor is starring in the revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, which follows the story of the marriage between Robert (Hiddleston) and Emma (Zawe Ashton) as well as Emma’s affair with Robert’s friend Jerry (Charlie Cox).
Performances for Hiddleston’s revival begin August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and will run for 17 weeks after officially opening to the public on Sept. 5. While this is Hiddleston’s first time on Broadway, it’s certainly not his first time on a theater stage. The Avengers: Endgame actor began his career as a theater actor in the U.K. in plays such as Hamlet, Coriolanus, Ivanov and The Changeling, to name a few.
Even though Tom has that (likely lucrative) deal with Disney+ for the Loki series, I feel like his career has never really been the same since the Summer of Tiddlebanging. CB and I were just reminiscing about that Tiddlesummer of ‘16, and while the gossip was EXCELLENT, the Tiddlebanging did not help his career long-term. Of course, it’s possible he just got really choosy AND he wanted to take some time off after several years of working back-to-back on various projects. Sure, that could be it. Anyway, my point is that this is not the worst move for an actor who seems to have a stalled film career: give an acclaimed performance in a well-liked play and bring it to Broadway.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why does acting on stage automatically have to be a step down from or less prestigious than film work? And I think he could get a lot of British film roles if he wanted them due to how connected he is to BAFTA. US roles may be a different story, there’s no way to know.
Agree. I hate when people underestimate theater. Like movies and TV was a more challenge work. Love to see this big starts, who are struggle to deliver even watchable performance when they do theater.
If doing a play mean you don’t have a career, then Jack Gyllenhaal, Andrew Garfield, Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman and Kate Blanchett have huge career problem. They recently be in a play.
Hiddles name made this show sold out. People was waiting on a rain to see him, he had great reviews, is naiming as a aclaimad stage actor. But hey it isn’t a great career move. Maybe if be made a movie about Pocemon Maybe if he made a Pokemon movie for instance. It will keep him in a cinema history
I think theater is in place – When he was doing Hamlet Kenneth Branagh have Hiddleston red book. And this mean a lot. Derek Jacobi presented Branagh with a red-bound copy of Hamlet. Only this particular book has been passed down from the turn-of-the-century actor Forbes Robertson, and theh pass to Henry Ainley, Michael Redgrave, Peter O’Toole, and Jacobi. Branagh i past said he will one day pass this book onto the leading Shakespearean actor of a future generation. So…
In 30 years most this popular actors will be forgoten and Hiddles will made King Lear on West End. Not a bad career strategy.
I know Pinter is genius and blah, blah, blah, but I just can’t stand his plays.
The veranda will be open throughout the duration. This morning, we have opened up the champagne and we have fresh strawberries. Sadly for some, I suspect the Betrayal hair and beard will be with us for a while longer. Not sure when Loki filming will begin as the play starts on Broadway in less a month and a half.
This is the REAL Lightpurple, who despises Taylor Swift and never comments on who Tom should be with, accept no imposter substitutes.
May I bring scones?
Certainly! Just hand them to Colin our Butler and he will make sure they are featured on the buffet table.
As a fellow anti-Swift, Hiddles lover may I join you on your fabulous-sounding veranda? Talking about Tom while sipping champagne and eating strawberries sounds divine.
Of course you may! Colin will be right there with your champagne.
Oh my Charlie Cox too? I just set up an alert at broadway dot com to let me know when tickets go on sale.
See that was what I was looking for when I clicked the story! Charlie Cox!! The rest of you can have Loki, I call dibs on Daredevil!! 😁
He was the best Daredevil, and I am so bummed we won’t see anymore of that.
@Darla, general tickets go on sale July 15th at 10:00 a.m.
I saw it in London – so good. Hiddles was magnifique. Zawe and Charlie was good too. It was a sold out show, so they extend the run. And stage door – OMG. People were crazy. Long queue every show for 3 months.
I wonder what stagedoor lookes like on Broadwey. Will he do any?
I think Hiddles loves theater and it is his natural environment. He made movies and TV forso many years. And he really shines in this play. Good for him. He made milions on Marvel, commercials, Comic Con. He can be choosy now. He is rather play a long game here. Last years he spend on theater (doing play and going to see every one he could) and working on BAFTA and charity projects. maybe when he saw HW as it is, he decided it isn’t what he crave to do all his life. It is a great combo – he loves to do theater and his Marvel fame guarantee that show will be sold out.
I saw this a few weeks ago and it was excellent. I hope you’re getting Zawe Ashton too, she was bloody brilliant. No interval though. My wine ran out at what would have been interval time and I spent the rest of the play parched. No one should have to put up with such barbaric conditions when on an evening out.
Yes, Zawe too. All three are making their Broadway debuts.
@Grumpierthanthou, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox will also be in the Broadway production. I also saw it in London and agree that it was excellent. The actors were all brilliant and I really liked the staging of this production. I’m not mad about traveling to London to see it as I got to see a few other plays, including the fabulous Ann Marie Duff in Sweet Charity, and some great museum visits, etc. But. I’ll also be trying for a ticket to the Broadway show. It’s definitely a play that stayed with me and one that I would like to see again.
I specifically went to NYC years ago to see Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig in A Steady Rain. So…let me look up flights right now.