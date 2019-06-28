The Sussexes confirm: they will go on a royal tour to South Africa this fall

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6th. She attended Trooping the Colour, and she’s expected to make one or two public appearances in the coming month, maybe at Wimbledon and maybe something for one of her patronages. But she’ll largely have the summer off, on maternity leave, which is what the Duchess of Cambridge did in previous years. I can already sense that Meghan is a bit eager to start scheduling her big return to royal duties though – there’s been a lot of talk about how we can expect her back in action in the fall. And here’s more evidence: five months after giving birth, Meghan and Harry will go on tour. They’re bringing Archie! From the Sussexes’ announcement:
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries.
The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond.
This will be their first official tour as a family!
I like the specificity of “they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa.” This is not some vacation masquerading as a tour. They were requested by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. As for the rest of the tour – it sounds like Meg and Archie will stay in South Africa while Harry travels to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. There was talk of their “African tour” being an extensive working trip, but given Archie’s age and the fact that Meghan is not scheduled to join Harry past South Africa, I would assume that Harry’s solo part of the tour will probably be about 10 days. Just a guess.
Photo courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I can’t wait to see some pics of Archie. He’s so cute and adorable!
I find the announcement confusing. Sounds like Harry is going early for a working visit to Botswana. So Meghan and Archie will follow to South Africa. But when Harry visits the other countries will Meghan split the press pack with events in South Africa, will she go home early, or just hang out in South Africa till Harry returns? As host country pays for all in-country costs (housing, food, local security, etc) I doubt it’s #3.
I hope Meghan gets to reconnect with some of the organizations and people she met pre-royal. That would be very sweet.
I saw a video a few weeks ago about a school of girls in Britain that Meghan met on one her first outings. She went back to visit them quietly and things like like really strike a cord with me.
Of course we found out later, but there was no pomp and circumstance and I’m sure the kids she met felt special, which is too sweet
She mentored one of the girls and invited her to the wedding, i think her Mother attended with her, nice picture of her in her wedding dress.
The girls in the class volunteer to babysit Archie.
The Botswana leg of the trip is not at the request of the foreign office. That is a private trip for Harry to hang with his pals playing African ranger but no doubt will be disguised as ‘work’.
Also what exactly will Meghan be doing during the times when she’s not travelling with Harry. Will she be coming back to the UK or staying in S.A. for the duration.
She is so incredibly gorgeous. Sometimes I see pics of her and I’m just blown away. Can’t wait to see this trip. I’m sure she will have some very important things to say, especially for the young girls in Africa
And what Meghan will be doing when she is not traveling with Harry?
Breathing
Eating
Pooping
Sleeping
Giving Archie away
Trying on new clothes
Getting her hair done
Working on her tan
Reworking her engagement ring
Don’t forget eating avocado toast.
Yes! White (and biracial) saviours are coming 🙄
She’s going to “work” on a garden and then take credit for what others made then use Archie as an excuse as to why she can’t “work”.