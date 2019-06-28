The Sussexes confirm: they will go on a royal tour to South Africa this fall

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6th. She attended Trooping the Colour, and she’s expected to make one or two public appearances in the coming month, maybe at Wimbledon and maybe something for one of her patronages. But she’ll largely have the summer off, on maternity leave, which is what the Duchess of Cambridge did in previous years. I can already sense that Meghan is a bit eager to start scheduling her big return to royal duties though – there’s been a lot of talk about how we can expect her back in action in the fall. And here’s more evidence: five months after giving birth, Meghan and Harry will go on tour. They’re bringing Archie! From the Sussexes’ announcement:

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!

[From Instagram]

I like the specificity of “they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa.” This is not some vacation masquerading as a tour. They were requested by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. As for the rest of the tour – it sounds like Meg and Archie will stay in South Africa while Harry travels to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. There was talk of their “African tour” being an extensive working trip, but given Archie’s age and the fact that Meghan is not scheduled to join Harry past South Africa, I would assume that Harry’s solo part of the tour will probably be about 10 days. Just a guess.