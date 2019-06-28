Oh, Duchess Kate altered Diana’s sapphire earrings too, what about the ‘history’??

Before every newspaper and tabloid in Britain screamed and cried about Duchess Meghan – and Meghan alone – spending $3 million to renovate Frogmore Cottage, the story was about how Meghan had her engagement ring altered at some point in the past few months. It started out as an observation, “look, her engagement ring has a different band now, I wonder why,” and it became “the Duchess of Sussex does not respect history, she’s ‘uppity’ because she changed a ring!!” Royal commentator/gatekeeper Ingrid Seward even chimed in with this: “I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her. A royal engagement ring is a piece of history not a bit of jewellery to be updated when it looks old fashioned.” A PIECE OF HISTORY. Like Meghan is a graverobber who stole this ring from Princess Diana and then had the audacity to alter it! Harry had the ring designed in 2017, for what it’s worth.
Anyway, with all of this talk about the HISTORY of certain pieces of jewelry worn by royalty, it’s worth noting that the Duchess of Cambridge has already altered several pieces which used to belong to Diana. As I said in an early post, Kate had her engagement ring altered a bit – the diamond-surround setting is different now and the sapphire “sits up” more. In addition to getting her hands on Big Blue, Kate was also given Diana’s entire sapphire suite – a sapphire-and-diamond pendant necklace and a pair of sapphire-and-diamond earrings. Guess who had the earrings altered? Meg, obvs! No, Kate had them altered. BUT HISTORY.
The Duchess of Sussex is far from alone in making stylish adjustments to royal jewellery. While Meghan recently swapped out the band on her engagement ring for a more delicate pavé option, the Duchess of Cambridge has transformed a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. A gift from the Duke of Cambridge shortly before their wedding, the set perfectly matches the late Princess’s – and Kate’s – 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.
Princess Diana frequently wore the double-drop earrings, believed to be part of the suite gifted to her by the Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of her wedding. The royal notably paired them with a seven-strand pearl choker during a visit to the White House under President Ronald Reagan in 1985, where she famously danced with John Travolta. The Princess also opted to wear the set while posing for the cover of Vogue’s July 1994 issue in honour of her 33rd birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge, however, has removed the top circular sapphires.
You can see Diana’s original earrings here at British Vogue. I mean… I understand why Kate altered the earrings – she prefers simple drops and the original version was too “chunky” and formal. Kate would not have felt comfortable pairing those earrings with all of her day-business coatdresses. But where are all of those pearl-clutching old biddies crying and wailing about HISTORY right now? Oh wait you mean the whole point of the conversation was to otherize a biracial woman and berate her for having nice things, get out of town.
I know Im gonna get yelled at but Kate has the worst complexion EVAAAAA.
She looks like she’s in her mid 40′s for crying out loud.
In fact, she always has that ‘hungover’ look where it doesnt matter what you do, the makeup wont go on properly because youre so dehydrated and desicated from a night on the turps.
I have seen her in person and she has bad skin – its very dry and leathery looking due to sun and smoking damage. No amount of makeup can hide that kind of damage. Pippa and Carole are the same.
I dont get it. She has been a public figure for at least ten years so surely she has access to supreme skincare? Im a mere peasant and almost 45 years old and use el cheapo rosehip oil and still manage to look relatively youthful.
Its all very strange.
Its Fraxel lasering not approved for use in the UK? A few treatments would do wonders for her skin.
Not yelling at you, but counterpoint: we are so used to seeing filtered and photoshopped pictures and gobs of spackle covering every flaw that we forget what actual human skin looks like. Her complexion looks normal to good, tbh. Especially for someone who has undergone three pregnancies, which truly does suck the life out of you.
Her pics are already heavily photoshopped and she still has a sallow, dry complexion in them, so that argument doesn’t really work here.
I don’t think it’s just smoking and sun. I think she’s just at a disadvantage in that arena genetically. I mean, we can slather all the product in the world on a person – but it won’t always work. Sometimes genetics just prevail. Of course lifestyle plays an important role – but I avoid the sun like the plague. I don’t smoke. And I am 29 with a deep line between my brows and really difficult skin.
I can see why she altered the earrings. There’s enough for two pairs of BIG earrings in the original pieces. They were incredibly clunky.
I also think it’s up to Meghan on how she wants to alter her jewelry. The more I thought about it the more it made sense to swap the band out just to have the eternity ring and the pave band surround the welsh(?) gold ring.
Now – I could see there being an issue if they took a historic engagement ring and turned it into a necklace, or something like that. But at the end of the day the earrings are still earrings with the same basic style – just streamlined. The ring is still a ring – again, streamlined.
Considering how many pieces are broken up and made into new pieces, people just need to stop.
The original setting was very very 80s.
The original earrings actually broke into two. Diana wore them frequently as studs. Kate added the ability to wear them as drops. Royal women alter royal jewelry; its very common. Honestly it’s usually to its detriment.
I think Meghan got slack because it was an engagement ring her husband of only a year designed for her. I mean there’s plenty of royal engagement rings that are truly awful (Princess Marie’s!!) but I can’t think of another one changed. I assume sentiment of their husbands design matters more than the ugly ring. (P.S. I do not think Meghan’s original ring was ugly, and think the pave didn’t add anything tti the ring)
Diana changed the setting of her ring to add more prongs. Princess Mary of Denmark has altered her ring. It’s not unusual at all.
But, but her emails!!! Lock her up!
Oh shit wrong woman. Still works.
As someone who goes back to Princess Di days, Kate should not have altered those earrings. It’s a travesty honestly. As for Meghan, I personally find it a bit off to alter a ring your husband had designed for you. So soon anyway. I mean, years later sure. Just my opinion.
It’s possible the earrings were made to be convertible, so they can be worn together and as separate earring. As for Big Blue, I don’t see any difference from when Diana wore it. It was always that ugly.
Yeah I never liked big blue. Diana herself said years later that she didn’t like it and wished she had picked something smaller. She only picked it as it was the the biggest one in the catalogue.
How do you know they didn’t decide it together (to match the anniversary set)? Do you really think Meghan was off altering jewelry while she was giving birth? But it would make too much sense to believe that he did it for her, after a joint decision.
I agree with Erinn. Throughout history pieces have been altered and broken into smaller pieces or made into grander pieces. It was their way of “recycling” their jewelry. And it’s a great idea. What is nice now is we have pictures to compare and see how they’ve been altered.
I don’t see the harm in altering jewelry. Granted, I would sit their like Shmeegal from Lord of the Rings with those jewels. But to each their own. And no matter what, Megs will be crucified and made the villain and Katie will be the saint and martyr so that The Cambridge’s are in a positive light. Which is very very sad.
I don’t blame Kate for updating those pieces. They look out of style, imo. I was never a fan of Diana’s jewelry, at the same time I can understand why people think it should stay as is.
I own a pair of similar emerald double drops (similar in style, not value) that can be worn both ways, as the singular larger drop or together as the double.
Though I don’t think we’ve seen them in original form on Kate.
I never followed royal stuff until I started reading this site and I just can’t understand the sniping on Kate. I get that Meghan’s being treated unfairly but that has absolutely nothing to do with Kate. They’re both women who signed away their lives to live in a fishbowl, don’t they both deserve compassion?