“The Louis Vuitton cocktail party did not feature the cutest LV looks” links

Louis Vuitton X Unveils Louis Vuitton X in Beverly Hills

Everybody looked kind of awful at the Louis Vuitton cocktail party. Millie Bobby Brown got the worst look, but Alicia Vikander’s was terrible too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lizzo calls out a Summerfest security guard for tackling her stylist. [Just Jared]
To celebrate this Justin Theroux news, let’s cut the sleeves off all our shirts! [Dlisted]
Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Holland have a bromance. [LaineyGossip]
How did the second Democratic debate go? [Pajiba]
Joe Biden could barely look at Kamala Harris. [Jezebel]
Burger King did something special for Pride Month. [Towleroad]
90 Day Fiance star was still married before the show… [Starcasm]
Toni Garrn’s romper is hilariously bad. [RCFA]

  1. Incredulous says:
    June 28, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    It’s been a crap week for lots of reasons, so here’s a capybara hanging out with a couple of dogs –
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCwcJsBYL3o

    • BeanieBean says:
      June 28, 2019 at 12:47 pm

      Why is that thing in the house?! What an unfortunate creature–it looks like a giant rat that had is legs & feet joints put on backwards.

      • Erinn says:
        June 28, 2019 at 12:53 pm

        D: I love them(since I saw them on like Kratt’s Creatures or some other animal show as a kid), and think they’re ADORABLE. They’re related to guinea pigs.

      • Incredulous says:
        June 28, 2019 at 12:56 pm

        Capybaras are chill and good and get on with pretty much all other animals. That particular one does seem to have a wonky leg, though. They are the world’s largest rodent and are basically giant hamsters with the odd guinea pig flip out.

  2. Blue Orange says:
    June 28, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Millie Bobby Brown might be a great actress but why do people in the industry seem to have such a hard time remembering that she’s also still a child? Why the heck is she even AT a cocktail party? Hollywood & the entertainment industry is so messed up.

