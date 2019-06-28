David & Harper Beckham attend Team England’s match in the World Cup QF

One of the most socially powerful people in Great Britain attended Thursday night’s World Cup match between Team England (The Lionesses) and Team Norway. That powerful person attended with her father, because she is only seven years old. Yes, Harper Beckham had a very special father-daughter date in France. Harper and David Beckham attended the World Cup game without any of her brothers and without Victoria either.
Why do I find this so moving and inspirational? I think it’s because little Harper is wearing a Team England jersey and she’s obviously into the game, and David is engaging with both Harper and the game on the field. David is listening to Harper, explaining things to her about the sport he played for decades, and he’s also showing her that he thinks HER interests are cool, valid and worthy of attention, and that it’s awesome when a father and daughter share interests. Plus, Harper got to eat a big bag of peanut M&Ms with her dad. Mummy would never let that happen.
David and Harper were both super-excited during the match. England won the quarterfinal, defeating Norway 3-0. Team England will play either Team France or Team USA in the semifinal, and the French and American match is later today (3 pm EST).
Some cool stuff from social media – The Sun was trying to make it into a “controversy” that David kissed Harper on the lips. He kisses all of his kids on the lips? David is super-affectionate with all his children.
David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on the lips again https://t.co/6SKd0e4m8k
— The Sun (@TheSun) June 27, 2019
This kids face seeing David Beckham is me seeing DB pic.twitter.com/bFpWgpUTGx
— Maggie Clougherty (@magz_clough) June 27, 2019
Harper wanted a high-five too!
David Beckham leaving his daughter hanging during the celebrations lmao #ENGNOR #FIFAWWC19 pic.twitter.com/sJfM8m0FEb
— Shrina Patel (@shrina4) June 27, 2019
Harper & David got to meet the team!
David Beckham before the England game tonight pic.twitter.com/wqsnAeg7YM
— Behind The Dugout (@DugoutBehind) June 27, 2019
Ha ha he’s dipping into those M&Ms too while mommy’s not around. Love it
The war divorce will start in 3 2 1 …
this is very adorable. and the kissing thing feels like ours been a “controversy” with all four of their kids. I admit that it squicks me out, but that’s because my family doesn’t kiss on the mouth.
Showing affection to your kids isn’t disgusting. I’m more put off by the people who see something filthy in a father kissing his (small!) daughter.
It’s a cultural thing. Where I’m from, parents do not kiss their children on the mouth so this image is strange to me.
But would you make a derogatory insinuation from seeing a father kiss his daughter that way? For me that’s the problem. Sure people don’t like it for them but it doesn’t mean it’s wrong or weird for him. I have an 8 year old boy and dread the day he’s too embarrassed for a peck from his mum on the lips.
I agree, I think it’s adorable and we’re a kissing and affectionate family. I saw my best friend kiss her mom on the lips when we were teenagers and I thought it was the sweetest thing, I decided right there that’s how I wanted to be with my children!
When I started dating my husband 11 years ago I was so weirded out that he kissed his mom and sisters on the lips, but I came from a very unaffectionate soviet family. Now we have a 3 yr old boy and 1 yr old girl, and they request pecks on the mouth, and it’s the sweetest thing. My my how I’ve changed into a bowl of mush.
I come from a super affectionate family and we always kissed on the lips. I do the same with my friends. It’s strange to me when people don’t show that kind of love with one another. To each their own!
Eta, I understand that other cultures have different values, don’t mean to offend anyone.
Super sweet, Harper is a lucky girl!
Bets on Harper being the one to follow in her dad’s footsteps and becoming a soccer superstar She’s a super cute kid who obviously adores her dad.
Sadly being a professional athlete is a lot of work, and so far so the kids exhibit the want of public careers but don’t want to put any work in. They “photograph”, and “model”, and “sing” but don’t show any of their parents fight.
If she’s not on, what we Americans call, travel teams, traversing the United States playing, she will not. It’s very hard work.