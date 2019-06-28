Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin both agree: they need to ‘get rid’ of journalists

Vladimir Putin murders journalists. During his reign of terror, Russian journalists and foreign journalists trying to cover Putin have been running scared, running for their lives if they dare breathe one word against him and his oligarch friends. Here in America, supporters of Donald Trump have taken it upon themselves – agitated, radicalized and inspired by Trump – to hurt, assault and murder journalists as well. It’s one of the many things on which Trump and Putin find agreement: they hate journalists. They want journalists to die for the crime of attempting to keep people informed. So imagine what happened when Trump and Putin met for the first time in a year, since Trump sounded like a Russian puppet in Helsinki. Putin and Trump met in Osaka as part of the G20 Summit. This happened:
Donald Trump joked with Vladimir Putin about getting rid of journalists and Russian meddling in US elections when the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Japan. As they sat for photographs at the start of their first formal meeting in nearly a year, the US president lightheartedly sought common ground with Putin at the expense of the journalists around them in Osaka.
“Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do,” Trump said. To which Putin responded, in English: “We also have. It’s the same.”
Twenty-six journalists have been murdered in Russia since Putin first became president, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), many of them investigative reporters scrutinising governmental abuses.
Trump has frequently referred to the press as the “enemy of the people” and in February the CPJ expressed concern about the safety of journalists covering Trump rallies, where they have been the target of derision and abuse from the president and his supporters. It is a year to the day since five Capital Gazette employees were killed in their newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. The shooting led to the organisation Reporters Without Borders adding the US to its list of the five deadliest countries for journalism.
Don’t worry though, because when that lying C-U-Next-Tuesday Sarah Sanders left the press secretary’s job this week, she was toasted and feted by the White House press corps and they begged her for selfies. Such is the state of EVERYTHING. I will defend journalists and journalism forever, but come on. Putin and Trump are aligned here. REPORT THAT, American press. Do your jobs. Call this sh-t out every g–damn day. Every hour of every day. Donald Trump met with a man who murders journalists. Trump worships that man. Trump wants to murder journalists too. Don’t have drinks with Trump’s spokesperson.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
the drinks with Sarah is truly astonishing. Imagine being craven enough to toast to her, child-cager, forced birther, gun toter galore.
I could not believe it. How can journalists of all people not understand what’s at stake here?
This whole thing just makes me sick to my stomach. Every time I think we can’t sink any lower as a country with this president, we do.
Clarence Thomas is rumbling about nuking Roe v Wade.
Yo America, is it direct action o clock yet?
I just saw that – this is deeply deeply troubling. Time for a General Strike? I’ll drive down from Canada to join ya’ll
Also, DT’s milquetoast chiding of Russia’s interference in our election after begging Russia to hack Hillary was disgusting.
Every worst fear is happening. It’s frightening.
I feel like I’m living in an alternative universe. This is a nightmare I can’t wake up from.
He also joked with Putin about Russian interference in our elections. And right before he left for Japan told reporters that it was none of their business what he says/said to Putin. We need SOMEONE, anyone to grow a pair and quickly.
This is why I drink.
Cheers.
We haven’t even hit rock bottom yet. I’m afraid the worst is yet to come. With partisan gerrymandering being ruled as legal by the SCOTUS, our democracy is being slaughtered by a thousand small cuts that are adding up. The Republicans have control of the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches. The Democratic Congress has no spine. Unless the Dems win a sweeping victory across the board next year, I’m afraid the plug will be pulled on democracy; it’s already on life support. We won’t see the changes to our rights happen overnight but it’ll be a slow, chipping away process.
Even if Trump loses but no or few Senate seats are won by Democrats, his removal won’t matter. Also, he’s stated on multiple occasions that he’d contest the results if he lost. With the courts being packed with conservative judges and laws being changed every day it seems, who’s going to make him leave should he be defeated? If the Dems do retake everything, will there be any checks left to enforce their retaking of office?
SEAN exactly! Questions I keep putting to family & friends all the time. I can’t understand why alarm bells are not going off in the minds of the general public. I feel
Like I’m in a very bad dream I can’t Wake up from.. sadly by the time the rest of America goes it will be too late.
How far has the US fallen. This guy is obviously kissing Putin’s rear, and trying so hard to be liked. Putin, who is a known ologarchist and dictator, as well as a murderer. Such sad days for the world.
And that grin on Putin’s face. Chilling.
I keep telling everyone that this term is when they are testing the waters to see how far they can go and what policies they can sneak past. If (and I’m afraid to say, when) he gets reelected, that will be when it will really all begin.
And this is why the GOP, Angelicals et al support Trump. They don’t care about the issues. All they care about is that Dems are so mad that it is cutting off circulation from their frontal cortex and causing people to react, lash out and focus on Trump’s crude behaviour instead of the real issues.
Whilst we all moan about Trump’s antics and spelling mistakes, Putin has become so bold that he is virtually spelling out to us all why he is interfering in elections and Brexit, This was his plan all along to bring the levels of democracy down to a level where he is no longer held accountable, sanctioned and shunned on the world stage.
The days of real armed conflict are increasingly being left in the past. The real battle is now with the control of information and correspondingly using that information to gain power.
Putin – 1
Western Democracy – 0
Metal cages or death by polonium? They still have to work out that detail.
Thank you to all at Celebitchy and sweet Kaiser for bringing us these brilliant articles and observations! Thanks to all of you sweet and smart posters and commenters on here. Keeps me going some days Really, thank you. NOW, I know we are all sickened and tired but COME ON. We are going to fight this, we are going to win, and we are going to end this nightmare. We all just need to stick together, keep it cool, take breaks when we need it, and speak and act when we can in the most efficient and effective way possible. Whatever it is that we each do best, or what might be most effective, we will do it. Trump Kushner klan must go. Enough.
Will enough people show up to fight this? Do enough people care? There was a time when a Trump article on Celebitchy would garner 200+ comments and now this one isn’t even getting 20. And it’s about ACTUAL FOOTAGE of our “president ” actually palling around with Putin, joking about interfering in our elections and killing journalists. This article should be getting all of the comments, nothing else should matter. This president has hammered us with so much garbage that most are ignoring it and not even looking at the ACTIONS that really matter. It’s become normalized to the point where we don’t even blink anymore. And that’s just on this site.
In the real world, most Americans are either supporting Trump, oblivious or discuss what’s happening with mild amusement. I hate to say it but I see a repeat of 2016 happening again, only this will be the last chance we have to save democracy and we’re all blowing it. We are the goose that is slowly being cooked to death.
Anybody here remember Highlights For Children magazine? I’m sure their CEO is next on POSOTUS’ hit list for this editorial:
https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2019/6/26/1867512/–Highlights-for-Children-becomes-the-enemy-of-the-people?detail=emaildkre
I loved Highlights as a kid! Kudos to them for taking a stand. This is how we’ll beat back the Trump scourge. Caring for others is a basic human value.
I’m sure he’s seen it because he reads it when he’s on the toilet.
Oh yeah we have some old Highlghts from my aunt! LOVE them, Still use some of the classic issues for kids in medical environments. They love them. I like Goofus and Gallant. Goofus is Trump, Gallant is Obama!
Kamala gave me some hope last evening. We’ll see. I know there’s a slim chance of his leaving office by hook or by crook.