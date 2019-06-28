Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin both agree: they need to ‘get rid’ of journalists

Embed from Getty Images

Vladimir Putin murders journalists. During his reign of terror, Russian journalists and foreign journalists trying to cover Putin have been running scared, running for their lives if they dare breathe one word against him and his oligarch friends. Here in America, supporters of Donald Trump have taken it upon themselves – agitated, radicalized and inspired by Trump – to hurt, assault and murder journalists as well. It’s one of the many things on which Trump and Putin find agreement: they hate journalists. They want journalists to die for the crime of attempting to keep people informed. So imagine what happened when Trump and Putin met for the first time in a year, since Trump sounded like a Russian puppet in Helsinki. Putin and Trump met in Osaka as part of the G20 Summit. This happened:

Donald Trump joked with Vladimir Putin about getting rid of journalists and Russian meddling in US elections when the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Japan. As they sat for photographs at the start of their first formal meeting in nearly a year, the US president lightheartedly sought common ground with Putin at the expense of the journalists around them in Osaka. “Get rid of them. Fake news is a great term, isn’t it? You don’t have this problem in Russia but we do,” Trump said. To which Putin responded, in English: “We also have. It’s the same.” Twenty-six journalists have been murdered in Russia since Putin first became president, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), many of them investigative reporters scrutinising governmental abuses. Trump has frequently referred to the press as the “enemy of the people” and in February the CPJ expressed concern about the safety of journalists covering Trump rallies, where they have been the target of derision and abuse from the president and his supporters. It is a year to the day since five Capital Gazette employees were killed in their newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. The shooting led to the organisation Reporters Without Borders adding the US to its list of the five deadliest countries for journalism.

Don’t worry though, because when that lying C-U-Next-Tuesday Sarah Sanders left the press secretary’s job this week, she was toasted and feted by the White House press corps and they begged her for selfies. Such is the state of EVERYTHING. I will defend journalists and journalism forever, but come on. Putin and Trump are aligned here. REPORT THAT, American press. Do your jobs. Call this sh-t out every g–damn day. Every hour of every day. Donald Trump met with a man who murders journalists. Trump worships that man. Trump wants to murder journalists too. Don’t have drinks with Trump’s spokesperson.

