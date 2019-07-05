Rachel Brosnahan is repping Cetaphil, says she uses other skincare products too

Rachel Brosnahan has just been named the first celebrity spokesperson to represent the skincare line Cetaphil. Cetaphil is especially good for sensitive skin, which is why Rachel has used it for the last ten years on the advice of her mother. Rachel is also pretty plain spoken, which makes her the perfect relatable spokesperson for a brand that everyone can afford. And she does a good job talking about why Cetaphil is so integral to her skincare routine… well, Cetaphil and all the other skin care products she uses.

What’s your nighttime beauty routine like?

Hydration is basically what my entire nighttime routine is centered around. If I’m coming from work with a lot of makeup on my face, I’ll first remove some of the more makeup-y makeup with the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover. Then, I wash my face with the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, either with or without water depending on the type of day I’ve had. I have really sensitive skin, so if it’s particularly irritated — if it’s really hot or really cold out, for example — I’ll use it without water. It leaves my skin feeling really soft and hydrated. If I feel like I need a slightly deeper clean, I’ll use it with water. I’ve been coupling that with the Vintner’s Daughter Botanical Serum which I was introduced to a couple months back. A couple times a week, I’ll use a mask after I take my makeup off and before I put the serum on. Joanna Vargas makes this Euphoria Face Mask that so good. It’s just dripping with good stuff. I love that you pull it out and it’s sopping wet. While I’m working, I try to keep my skin-care routine as simple as possible so that my skin doesn’t get too irritated or inflamed.

Now, nobody’s asked me to be a celebrity spokesperson so I don’t know the ins and outs, but I thought the point of being paid by a brand was to hype that brand and that brand alone. Cetaphil is produced by Galderma Laboratories, who also makes Proactiv and Differin but none of the other brands Rachel is promoting. And she is promoting them because she mentions them in many interviews. I understand Cetaphil doesn’t make serums or face masks, but are all the others paying her too? I hope, at the very least, she’s getting gift baskets. I’m kind of splitting hairs here when in reality, I appreciate a skincare routine that mixes affordable with splurges. I need to finesse mine a little more because I know I’m paying too much for the stuff I use daily. I’m fine spending a little bit more for serums and moisturizers, but I bet I could find some less expensive cleansers. I do need a retinol that doesn’t dry the hell out of my upper lip area – any suggestions?

Cetaphil isn’t the only deal Rachel has signed; she’s just inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. I’ve mentioned that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is not for me, but I really like Rachel so I’m happy to hear her star continues to rise. I don’t like her Midge character, but I think she has real acting chops so I’m looking forward to seeing her branch out. Also, Rachel is a “crazy dog mom” who talks to her doggos all the time and see her time with them as “self-care.” I love this. I will henceforth be working 15-minute self-care dog-snuggle breaks into my schedule.