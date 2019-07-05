Teddi Mellencamp of RHOBH on her 80lb weight loss: ‘I have the tools’



Teddi Mellencamp, John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter, is a lifestyle coach and has been a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2017. She looks like so many other women on that show in that she’s white, blonde and thin. (No shade on any of those things, it’s just true.) Four years ago Teddi was 200 pounds at 5’3″ tall. Teddi explained on her website [via People] that she gained over 80 pounds doing IVF and “was thrilled to have my healthy baby boy but was left feeling broken inside” afterwards. She shared a story for her 38th birthday with a before and after photo detailing her fitness and weight loss journey. That photo is above and here’s the caption:

Today I turn 38-years-old. Photo on the left: my birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness. I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, “Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs.” The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again. Picture on the right: Now, going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle. Four years years I have been All IN— no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little “wild” (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence 😂), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me. I am grateful that at this age of 38 I now know that healthy living isn’t a diet— it’s a lifestyle. I am so blessed to be surrounded by an amazing team @goallinbyteddi who have also changed their lives and continue to help me stay committed to feeling my best. This support network is invaluable and one of the best gifts I could ask for. Thank you to my team of coaches, clients, family and friends who have gone All IN with me. 38 is gonna be the best year yet. #thebestisyettocome #allinbyteddi #healthy #committed

[From Instagram]

Page Six has photos of Teddi throughout her life if you’d like to see more. I also lost weight about five years ago and have kept it off. It’s not easy, but once you know what works for you, you can dial it back when you slip, like the example she gave of overindulging on vacation. That said, Quimby wrote something in her Oprah post today that resonated with me. She talked about how everyone is different and that we should all strive to be our own version of where we feel the best. Teddi is selling her services with this personal transformation story and I’m not faulting her for that. There’s also something to be said about loving yourself where you are and not making it contingent on a specific result, even as you’re working towards that goal.

Teddi was also open about her plastic surgery. People details two responses she made on the post to questions. Someone asked “You look amazing your nose is smaller did u have surgery?” and she said “Not on my nose. I did on my tata’s [sic].” When another person asked if she needed a lift she wrote “mine didn’t need a lift, they deflated after breast feeding and weight loss so they added 210 cc implants.” It’s nice that she wasn’t defensive at all and just clearly stated what she did. Some of the Real Housewives are totally honest about their plastic surgery and injectables, which is appreciated.

Here’s Teddi’s ad for her Peloton class. I got my spin bike from Play it Again sports for less than $200 and I do free spin classes on YouTube. There are cheaper ways to do so many things that seem out of reach.