Duchess Meghan wants to adopt a third dog, this one for baby Archie

Every so often, I remember that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a new dog a few months after their wedding and despite all of the bitching, lying and smearing from the royal reporters, NO ONE knows this dog’s name. Seriously, what is Mystery Doggo called? Some royal reporters claimed that the doggo is called Oz, but that’s never been confirmed, and Meghan has said that people have gotten the name wrong. The name of the dog is such a fundamental piece of information, it’s shocking that all of those “insiders” have no idea what it is. Anyway, Meghan and Harry are currently living in Frogmore Cottage with baby Archie and their two dogs, Meghan’s dowry dog Guy (Bogart stayed in Canada with friends) and Mystery Doggo, who is reportedly a black Labrador. But Meghan and Harry are animal lovers, so they want another dog.

Meghan Markle wants to adopt a rescue dog for her baby son Archie, a report said Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex is looking to tour rescue facilities with her husband Prince Harry following the christening of their two-month-old child, according to London’s The Sun newspaper. “Meghan really wants a dog with whom Archie can associate his childhood,” a royal source told the paper. “Rescue dogs are a huge passion for her so the pull to adopt rather than buy a puppy is far stronger.” Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, already have two dogs in the household — a labrador and Markle’s rescue beagle Guy. Markle is a royal patron of the Annual Review of Mayhew, a UK animal welfare charity.

[From Page Six]

If she’s anything like me, Meghan probably gets about five emails a week from local animal shelters trying to entice her to rescue a dog or cat. One of those emails was so persuasive, I really did think seriously about getting another kitten. Sigh… should I get another kitten? Maybe. Should Meghan and Harry adopt another dog? Sure. Why not. I would actually hope that they would go for a one-year or two-year old dog rather than a puppy, just because a puppy plus a two-month-old baby would be A LOT.