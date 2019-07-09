Duchess Meghan wants to adopt a third dog, this one for baby Archie

Every so often, I remember that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a new dog a few months after their wedding and despite all of the bitching, lying and smearing from the royal reporters, NO ONE knows this dog’s name. Seriously, what is Mystery Doggo called? Some royal reporters claimed that the doggo is called Oz, but that’s never been confirmed, and Meghan has said that people have gotten the name wrong. The name of the dog is such a fundamental piece of information, it’s shocking that all of those “insiders” have no idea what it is. Anyway, Meghan and Harry are currently living in Frogmore Cottage with baby Archie and their two dogs, Meghan’s dowry dog Guy (Bogart stayed in Canada with friends) and Mystery Doggo, who is reportedly a black Labrador. But Meghan and Harry are animal lovers, so they want another dog.
Meghan Markle wants to adopt a rescue dog for her baby son Archie, a report said Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex is looking to tour rescue facilities with her husband Prince Harry following the christening of their two-month-old child, according to London’s The Sun newspaper.
“Meghan really wants a dog with whom Archie can associate his childhood,” a royal source told the paper. “Rescue dogs are a huge passion for her so the pull to adopt rather than buy a puppy is far stronger.”
Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, already have two dogs in the household — a labrador and Markle’s rescue beagle Guy. Markle is a royal patron of the Annual Review of Mayhew, a UK animal welfare charity.
If she’s anything like me, Meghan probably gets about five emails a week from local animal shelters trying to entice her to rescue a dog or cat. One of those emails was so persuasive, I really did think seriously about getting another kitten. Sigh… should I get another kitten? Maybe. Should Meghan and Harry adopt another dog? Sure. Why not. I would actually hope that they would go for a one-year or two-year old dog rather than a puppy, just because a puppy plus a two-month-old baby would be A LOT.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, SussexRoyal IG and Backgrid.
I would not be surprised if they get another dog soon, and I am sure it will be a rescue.
Do we know anything about this black lab? was it a rescue? Do we even know its a black lab?
I LOVE LABS. I just want to say that. If I see a picture of Meghan and Harry with a black lab it will make my year. I actually wish if they had one, they would let it be photographed; black labs are the last to be adopted (yellow are first, then chocolate and then black) and maybe if they had one it would help.
Anyway, if money was not a concern for vet bills and such, and I had a bigger house with more space, I would absolutely get a third dog.
I doubt this story. Meghan told people at the rescue charity she wasn’t going to adopt a new dog with the baby coming. Introducing a new dog to the household with a newborn? Nope. Don’t see that happening at all.
A few of us said yesterday the BRF would be blanketing the press with fluff stories because of Andy the Nonce but even I didn’t expect they would be this obvious with the nonsense puff pieces.
We have a senior dog and a 3 year-old cat. We got our dog from a friend who was fostering him and he’s THE BEST DOG. Our cat was a post-election therapy kitten that we adopted the day after we got stuck with Cheeto Caligula as president. It was the best decision because our pets are a great team. Young cat keeps old dog active and old dog keeps young cat in check, lol.
I doubt the story in that I don’t think they’re necessarily going to get a dog so soon with Archie so tiny yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised once he’s walking.
This is a genuine question: do you guys have to post/ reference every little rumor posted on the DM/ tabloids?
Most of these stories are so much easy to dismiss, like this one since she’s on record saying they’re not looking to adopt another dog.
I think Archie is much too young to get a dog, especially in a household that already has two dogs.
Kaiser, you should definitely get another kitten!
There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.
(Albert Schweitzer)
Yes. Yes you should get another kitten.