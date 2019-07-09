Ariana Grande explains why she’s been crying during performances

Embed from Getty Images

Ariana Grande is on her Sweetener World Tour in support of her fourth studio album, Sweetner, released last summer. She’s currently just over 3 months into the tour, and a couple of fans have posted videos of her crying mid-performance at some of the shows. She thanked her fans in a Sunday Instagram post (which has since been deleted). People has more:

Ariana Grande… was seen in a concertgoer’s video breaking down into tears at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, while singing “R.E.M.,” a love song Grande’s fans connect to her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson. Similar tears were shed on June 12, according to another fan-shot viral video which showed Grande getting emotional before singing the late Mac Miller‘s name in her hit tune, “Thank U, Next,” during a performance at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Miller’s hometown). During both events, the singer was showered with cheers of support from the crowd, something for which she said in her note on Sunday that she was grateful for. “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!” Grande wrote in an Instagram post which has since been deleted. “I thank you for accepting my humanness.” “I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through,” she added. “I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so so much.” Grande began her post by explaining that life on tour, is “wild” but that the kindness she’s experienced both on stage and off has helped her immensely. “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me every day and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing for thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true.” “No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started,” “I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time … but I want you to know, you aren’t along and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

[From People]

Ariana’s Instagram message was lovely; I’m not sure why she deleted it. It’s sweet of her to thank her fans, and also to send a message of hope to anyone who might need it. (This reminds me of Lizzo’s empowering message to her fans at the Glastonbury Festival.) I can’t imagine how draining it is to go on tour, to have to be “on” every night for your fans and give them a great show, while you’re also dealing with whatever is going on in your personal life. Ariana, of course, has had a rough couple of years, with the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and her breakup with Pete Davidson, to whom she was engaged at the time.

While I was looking through old posts about Ariana, I also ran across this one that Celebitchy wrote last summer, in which Ariana discussed that she’d been diagnosed with PTSD after the Manchester attack. She also said that she’d always lived with anxiety, though she noted, “I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it.” Given the terrorist attack in Manchester, it doesn’t seem surprising that Ariana might cry while performing. She has all my respect for being able to continue to perform. I can imagine that it’s perhaps a wonderful experience, but also might be slightly terrifying sometimes. Combine that with more devastating or upsetting events in quick succession, I’m not surprised that she’s crying while performing, as her emotions are probably running high already. I feel like I’ve written this a lot lately, but I hope that she’s taking care of herself, and also that the next time she posts a message that is meant to help herself and her fans, she doesn’t delete it.

guys I saw Ari crying during the live of REM a few days ago, I just wish she knew that we're always close to her no matter what happens to her. seeing her cry breaks my heart. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/GFU0EZi3IA — agb🧸🇮🇹 (@rajindrops) July 8, 2019