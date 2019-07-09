Amy Heckerling on Chris Kattan: ‘He’s a nut…I have nothing to say about him’

In May, excerpts from Chris Kattan’s memoir Baby Don’t Hurt Me began to make the rounds. Kattan obviously wrote about his life and his career, his time on Saturday Night Live and his experiences making some movies. Kattan claimed in the book that director Amy Heckerling had made a pass at him, which he rebuffed, and then somehow Lorne Michaels heard about it and Michaels ordered/asked him to sleep with Heckerling so she would direct A Night at the Roxbury (which she did not end up directing anyway). Kattan claimed he later did sleep with Heckerling and it was a “casting couch” situation, only Heckerling’s daughter came out and said actually, Kattan and Heckerling were in a relationship and their affair ruined Heckerling’s engagement to Bronson Pinchot. Heckerling’s daughter also said that it was Kattan who was rude and unpleasant to her mom, etc.

Many people were like “why doesn’t Amy Heckerling just come out and talk about this directly?” I wondered that too, but after a month of silence from Heckerling and Lorne Michaels, I guess they were just hoping the story would die. Heckerling did sit down recently with the Daily Beast for an interview about her career, how her films came together and all of that, and they asked about Kattan’s claims. This is what she said:

Daily Beast: So I know this is a little awkward but I have to ask about a story that recently came out, Chris Kattan claims in his memoir— AH: Ugh, I didn’t read it. He’s a nut. You know, I don’t comment about that, because basically I have no interest in helping his book sales. I don’t even want to know or hear the dumb sh-t he came up with. DB: Well he claims that Lorne Michaels pressured him into having sex with you so that you would stay on A Night at the Roxbury. AH: No, I have nothing to say about him or his idiot book. I don’t feel like helping him at all.

Is this the best way to go? Eh. I still would have preferred more clarity about what actually happened, but I guess that’s why Heckerling’s daughter made her statement. I don’t know… I still don’t completely understand how the making of that idiotic ‘90s film A Night at the Roxbury is some hot-bed of controversy.