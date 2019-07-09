Kristin Davis didn’t ‘fully understand’ white privilege until she adopted black children

Kristin Davis stopped by Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, which I’m still shocked is a thing. Aren’t you surprised that Red Table Talk is still a thing? It is. And Jada keeps getting some interesting interviews, and I swear, every one of these episodes ends up making news. Kristin Davis has been pretty low-key since Sex and the City, and she seems to be focused on single-motherhood and occasional TV work. In 2011, Kristin adopted her daughter Gemma, and then last year, Kristin adopted a son, whose name has not been publicized. Both of Kristin’s children are African-American. That’s what the Red Table Talk conversation was about – white mothers raising black children, and how Kristin’s eyes were opened to the everyday racism black people experience. Some quotes from the interview:
Kristin wants to ensure her children “have access to the black community.” “Because my children are African American, I feel like it is my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible, because you are their community, and that is key, and that is so important.”
She was open to adopting black children: She didn’t really lean into her “deep” need to be a mother until she was 38. Then, she started the adoption process. “It seemed racist to be saying, ‘No, no, no, no, no,’” she explained of checking off a questionnaire, which asks prospective parents to check boxes of the race of child they’d like to adopt. A social worker then came to her house for an interview process that lasted days, asking her about how she’d raise a child with a different race than her own. After that, Davis took online courses to prepare her to adopt Gemma, who is black. “There were a lot of courses. One was just about hair…I know it’s a big thing, and I’m still learning. You can’t just send her off somewhere, or him off, to have his hair twisted or braided or whatever. You need to, just like you would your own child you gave birth to, learn what is best for their skin and their hair. And if you don’t, you will be judged harshly.”
Understanding white privilege: “You absolutely do not fully understand [white privilege beforehand]. There’s no doubt. There’s no way you could. Because you can understand that you live in white privilege, and that’s a theory, and you can see things. But it’s one thing to be watching it happening to other people, and it’s another thing when it’s your child. And you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue, and it’s something that I think about every day and every night.”
Seeing her children experience racism: “It’s hard to put into words, really. I mean, there’s been so many things over the years. Gemma is seven now, but the first couple things happened when she was a baby and I’d be holding her in my arms, people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player?’ I just had to be like… This is a baby. How could you say that, without being just mortified? That’s when it began.”
Understanding institutionalized racism. She described how she hit a turning point when she noticed her daughter wasn’t being treated fairly on the playground of her mostly white school, and that she was told the school didn’t “see color.” “It was a very harsh moment of deep understanding. I don’t know how every person of color has gotten through this… I don’t understand how you could take this every day. I will never be black… and therefore I will never be able to say to Gemma, ‘I understand how you feel because this happened to me.’ That’s what’s painful and hard.”
I respect Kristin so much for talking about all of this, and for not being afraid of acknowledging her own white privilege. On one side, it’s sad that the only way most white people could actually understand their white privilege is when they see that it’s non-transferable, that their privilege isn’t a bubble that they could extend to their black or brown or mixed-race children. Kristin and Jada also talked about Jada’s own preconceived notions about white people parenting black children, and how her views on that have changed over time, and how Jada is worried about the conversations Kristin will need to have with her black son as he grows up too. These are difficult subjects and it’s great that Jada and Kristin can talk about them openly.
While I believe every child deserves a home and black children are less likely to be adopted BECAUSE of their race, I do feel a bit of wariness when white people raise black children. I have seen it done well and I have seen it done horribly. And it can leave a black child feeling confused and alone or not in touch with the reality of how they are perceived in the world. A LOT of white parents think that if they simply drop their black child into predominantly white spaces they will be recognized as “one of their own”. And this works…until it doesn’t. And it’s usually the real world that introduces the child to the reality of being black. And they have no tools to deal with it because their white parents haven’t done their own work to understand it let alone help their kid to understand it.
That being said, it’s great that Kristen is being honest about her own limitations and also doing the work to make sure her children grow up understanding themselves. I sincerely hope that she has brought other black people into their lives so that they can see themselves reflected in people around them .
To be fair , a lot of children are raised quite horribly by their own parents, of all races. So what you see might not be statistically significant !
Your comment is a weak version of “not all white people”.
This not all white people sauce is too much. Sometimes it’s better to listen more when POC are speaking about their experiences.
I know this sounds like “well no shit Kristin” content, but honestly…I’d rather her be honest about this. I’d rather her be a white person telling other white people, “We really don’t get it. You think you get it, but we really don’t.” I’d rather her make it clear that you have to work the bridge the gap between white and black communities instead of just dumping your non-white children into a space that doesn’t immediately recognize them as its own. Empathy is so important in the modern era when technology makes it so much easier to distance ourselves even further from the targets of ire and frustration.
Its the comments and discussions here that have truly opened my eyes, heart and soul to my white privilege, even as a lowly, widowed, single parent to a son. Not allowed a mortgage…and it was the 80′s!! Being paid less as a base salary (and a parent) than the white male….even though I was the top selling sales person Canada wide for 4 years in a row. Yes I have faced inequities, but I have never feared for my life at the hands of a police officer. I have never been denied housing because of the colour of my skin…my gender, yes but not my skin tone. Last night I tried to express to another (white) woman how much I was learning, and she came up with the trite….”I’m so sick of being blamed…” argument and I struggled to help her see that even that argument came from a place of privilege. I understand it’s wrong, but still couldn’t seem to find a way to explain others’ experiences. So keep preaching, Celebitches!! If all women came together…oh, what a power we would be!! No wonder so many articles pit one woman against the other. ‘They’ want us divided, and fighting amongst ourselves and distracted….’they’ NEED us divided, cause otherwise….why, WE could be the powerful ones if we all stood together…..
I can’t even begin to describe how painful it is that even our BABIES aren’t safe from racism. We are literally never protected.
This is something that I think about quite a bit. I’m white and my SO is a black man, and just the things I’ve learned in our relationship (trying to rent an apartment with him was 10x harder than with any of my white friends/exes). It scares me to think about our future kids (which we’ve already talked about) and how many issues we’re going to have to face with schooling, where we ant to raise them, how to start having conversations about race/racism.
I’m glad Kristin is talking about this honestly because I see a lot of celebrities with adopted kids of other races who seem so laissez faire about it. Honesty and open dialogues are a dtep in the right direction, for sure.
I’ve commented here a few times about being a Jewish Asian woman with an Ashkenazi father and the total difference in privilege he experiences compared to me. I was also transracially adopted (my mother is white as well), and it has been a difficult experience. I’ve been rejected by members of my own family, who just don’t like Asian people. I went into this interview expecting cringe but was pleasantly surprised. Sadly it’s a low bar to hope that a white person understands they have privilege when you are asking them to protect and take care of a child of color. I am not anti-adoption but I’m anti adopting ignorantly, hoping “love is enough” (it’s not), or god forbid being a white savior about it. I hope next time they touch on this topic on RTT they bring an adult transracial adoptee to speak about their experiences if possible, since our voices are really important as well. But I’m glad RTT is bringing attention to this complex issue.
That is an amazing idea to have an adult speak about their experiences. Get in touch with the Red Table Talk on Facebook. You never know!
Amid all the terrible things I read nowadays this truly gives hope.
I like red table talks. The interviews are refreshingly honest and they are not afraid to ask tough questions, something that is rare in interviews these days.
I thought the idea was cheesy at first, but I find myself watching and enjoying a lot of them.
Before White people adopt babies of other races they should be asked what their understanding is of White privilege, micro aggressions, and intersectionality. Almost everything about being Black is political (it shouldn’t be) and is a weapon that society will use against you. Your hair, your complexion, the spelling or pronunciation of your name. I cannot imagine growing up not being taught how to deal with all of that. With that being said I think it’s great that Kristin is at least making efforts to learn.
I think Kristen probably felt that she understood white privilege, but like she said, you can’t really understand it unless you’ve experienced it.
This site is so f-cking awesome.SERIOUSLY. I learn so much here from these articles and the comments and I truly appreciate the education I have received. I know I have a lot more to learn-