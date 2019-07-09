Dean McDermott: Tori Spelling and I leave the bathroom door open so we’re soulmates

If you haven’t noticed, we’ve been ignoring Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling. That’s the last phase of being fed up with a celebrity, which we talked about in an early episode of our podcast (we’re back next Monday, we just took a couple of weeks off). Once the celebrity is just picking feuds or they have a podcast or YouTube channel where they give a lot of information, we may end up ignoring them. Thus the lack of coverage of Tori and Dean, who are now reunited in their quest for coverage. Dean has a podcast and he apparently revealed that he and Tori leave the bathroom door open when they do their business. Please don’t make me listen to it, I’m just relying on US Weekly’s writeup.
“The door’s open, yeah,” the 52-year-old actor confessed during a candid conversation about using the toilet in front of significant others with cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris and guest Krista Allen on the Monday, July 8, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast Opens a New Window. . “I actually think it is a sign of, maybe not love, but that you’re soulmates.”
McDermott added that he hadn’t been as comfortable in past relationships.
“There are some people that would try to do that in front of me and I’m like, ’That’s disgusting,’” the former Chopped Canada host explained. “And I wouldn’t do it in front of them.”
There was a really bad-looking body switch comedy with Leslie Mann, Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman called The Change Up, which came out in 2011. I only saw the first few minutes, where Leslie’s character was doing her business disgustingly with the door open. I’ve never done this in front of a partner and unless it was an emergency situation I don’t think I ever will. There are some things you just should not share. Sometimes I leave the door almost closed but not locked because the handle comes off (I live in an old house) but it’s not the same and everyone is afforded their privacy. Also, why do men take so long in there? Every guy I’ve ever lived with has taken forever while I’m in and out. My friends say the same: they’re pretty fast and their husbands and sons are in there a long time. Anyway I’m not surprised Tori and Dean do this in front of each other and consider it romantic. I am surprised they’re still together, but they’re united in their love of grifting and spending. Speaking of that, they missed a July 1st hearing over one of the many unpaid debts for which they’re being sued. As Allison at Dlisted reports, Dean was in the hospital around that time with pneumonia. Tori could have showed up for the hearing, but she never shows up for those things and has skated for that so far.
I would be ok with you going back to ignoring these two. 😀
My soulmate would respect my closed door.
Lets have a wee bit of mystery, y’know?
Or maybe let’s just have a wee and leave it that ! lol
Sorry, but that’s gross. If you’re doing number 2, keep it to yourself. There’s no reason to share that with literally anyone be it lover, friend, or kid. My husband and I do pee in front of each other, but more often that not, that’s also private. You can keep secrets in a relationship and bowel movements should be one of them.
Cell mates maybe.
I have a friend who asked his wife (also a friend) to do the business in front of him… They’re divorced now…
I dunno. To each their own if it’s not a weird kink (and if it is and both agree than not a problem). I find it weirder, with all due respect, to write an article about this and wouldn’t have commented had I not remembered my friend’s strange conundrum.
Asked her to? Lol I really figured in most situations the other person would just be barely tolerating it not outright requesting.
The only couple I knew that claimed they were so close because they kept the bathroom door open at all times went through a truly hellish divorce after bouts of cheating and issues with money.
I’m not saying there’s a direct correlation, but seems suspicious haha. Either way, my husband doesn’t need to see my poop face, and I don’t need to see his.
Also, yes, my husband and my stepsons take FOREVER, and my stepdaughter and I are in and out. I think men are conditioned to go to the bathroom as soon as they get any sensation of having to go because they can’t hold their pee very well, but women are able to hold their pee a lot longer. If it’s taking you twenty minutes to poop, you weren’t quite ready yet!
I agree that some things are better left behind closed doors and bathroom stuff is one of them. I need my space and the washroom is one space that is closed doors. Literally and figuratively. And soulmates isn’t bathroom-mates or washroom-mates. 🤦🏻♀️
My husband’s seen me sh*t myself at the business end of giving birth to twins, so he wouldn’t blink at me leaving the door open. However, I MUCH prefer a bit of privacy and I have zero desire to see him curling one out.
Oh – and as the only female in a household of boys, I can tell you exactly what they’re doing in there. Reading or wanking (more the former than the latter, thank god)
We leave the door open, most of the time…but it’s because of our dogs. They whine and bark at the bathroom door to come in with us.
Hubby and I don’t go in and watch each other or anything…that’s creepy. But if I need something in there, or he does, it’s not a big deal.
Toilet talk belongs in one room only…the room where the toilet is. No one needs to know TMI