People: Archie Windsor’s christening was ‘very low key’ & ‘well thought through’

A hilarious thought just occurred to me, and it’s so great and funny, I sort of wish the Duchess of Sussex had really done it. After all of the pearl-clutching and bullying over the Sussexes’ decision to make Archie’s christening private and to not release the names of the godparents, I sort of wish that Meghan had just turned around and given away a series of massive exclusives to People Magazine. Like, she should have done that – given new exclusive photos of the christening to People, and given People the list of godparents, all just to stick it to the nasty-ass British tabloids. Those same tabloids would have had a f–king meltdown. It would have been hilarious to see. And truly, it cannot get any worse for Meghan. She breathes air and twenty old bitches are crying to the Telegraph and Daily Mail about how Diva Meg STOLE their air.
Anyway, People Magazine obviously put the already-released christening photos on this week’s cover. There’s no real exclusive here other than unnamed sources saying vague words about how Harry and Meghan love being parents:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on giving their son, Archie Harrison, a peaceful start. The royal parents, who left their Kensington Palace home in London for the laid-back setting of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of Archie’s birth, have been savoring the first eight weeks of parenthood with their baby boy.
“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”
That happiness was felt throughout Archie’s christening on July 6, a private family celebration that the couple ensured was intimate and sacred.
“It was very, very low key,” a Windsor source says of the brief ceremony and luncheon that followed, held at Windsor Castle for around 25 close family members and friends. “You wouldn’t have even known it was going on. It was all very well thought through.”
The service itself held special meaning for Meghan, who was confirmed in the Church of England before marrying Harry.
“Having gone through her confirmation just a little more than a year ago, she forged a very close bond with the Archbishop of Canterbury [Justin Welby],” says the royal source. “She has a particular fondness for him, having gone through confirmation as an adult, and going through that process relatively new to the U.K. and at a key point in her life.”
As for the christening’s guest of honor, “Archie was so sweet, so calm,” says the source. “The mood was joyful.”
I’ve read that Prince William and Duchess Kate were only on-site at Windsor Castle for about an hour. They were there to see Archie’s baptism and pose for a few photos and then they left. I would assume that the Sussexes would have organized a small lunch or a tea following the christening, right? And it doesn’t seem like the Cambridges stayed for that at all. Which, in my opinion, is a bigger story than “Meghan shat on Wimbledon with her existence” or “Meghan can’t do anything right, EVER!”
Photos courtesy of SussexRoyal IG, cover courtesy of People.
I vaguely recall Peter releasing wedding photos to OK! and they got lots of crap from press and public about monetizing their royal connections. Like serious crazy hate. So I’m glad she didn’t.
I hope if they want Archie to be private they keep him that way. I would go a step further and not release any press statements about him (christening, preschool, school selections, etc) and just let him enjoy life away from the fish bowl except for an occasional wave at Trooping.
IIRC, Peter sold the photos to Hello! or maybe OK! to pay for his wedding. I think there was a big discussion over Princess Anne only willing to fork out so much $$$ which was not enough for the type of wedding Peter & Autumn wanted and/or were expected to have.
These are the kinds of quotes that someone who didn’t actually go to the event would say.
If the Cambridges didn’t stay long, that seems telling to me that there’s still something there. It makes me sad, just thinking about both my kids’ baby dedications. One of my brothers missed the first one–late driving in town and didn’t come at all to the second one. It hurt my feelings. We’re estranged now, and I wasn’t invited to his twins baby dedication. So I’m seeing that with a bit of personal feelings.
Of course, they’re here in the photos so maybe that’s just a conjecture of what actually happened. Maybe it was fine.
The date of the christening was moved, so maybe the Cambridge’s had somewhere to be after?
The Fail has a source claiming that William is p!ssed H&M made the whole event private as he (William) was denied an opportunity to make a lovey dovey show for the press with Kate (Rose who?). Not sure if I believe it but then again this is William the petty man baby we’re talking about. Maybe he’s scared the press will spill on that story to take the heat away from Andrew?!?!?! William being caught having an affair would def do that over anything they can dream up about Meghan and Harry.
I think any christening is a bit thing in the Royal World. If I understand correctly, if you get an invitation you are expected to go. Was Harry at the christenings of Bill & Cathy’s kids. I cannot remember.
Not Charlotte’s.
I remember the hoo-hah, because Harry missed the christening and all the Midd’s were in the picture
I was curious about the Cambridges only staying an hour too. It seems like they do the bare minimum when it comes to the Sussexes.
If it’s true that Cambridges only stay for an hour they were very rude.
Meanwhile, Piers is having a fit. He is trying to get her to not use the US press in another hit piece.
Piers can suck it. He’s a vile man who does nothing but spill bile day after day. Meghan and Harry will NEVER give him an interview. I am amazed at these reporters who literally constantly s**t on Meghan, and think that is going to move her to give them interviews, quotes, photos–whatever.