People: Archie Windsor’s christening was ‘very low key’ & ‘well thought through’

A hilarious thought just occurred to me, and it’s so great and funny, I sort of wish the Duchess of Sussex had really done it. After all of the pearl-clutching and bullying over the Sussexes’ decision to make Archie’s christening private and to not release the names of the godparents, I sort of wish that Meghan had just turned around and given away a series of massive exclusives to People Magazine. Like, she should have done that – given new exclusive photos of the christening to People, and given People the list of godparents, all just to stick it to the nasty-ass British tabloids. Those same tabloids would have had a f–king meltdown. It would have been hilarious to see. And truly, it cannot get any worse for Meghan. She breathes air and twenty old bitches are crying to the Telegraph and Daily Mail about how Diva Meg STOLE their air.

Anyway, People Magazine obviously put the already-released christening photos on this week’s cover. There’s no real exclusive here other than unnamed sources saying vague words about how Harry and Meghan love being parents:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on giving their son, Archie Harrison, a peaceful start. The royal parents, who left their Kensington Palace home in London for the laid-back setting of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ahead of Archie’s birth, have been savoring the first eight weeks of parenthood with their baby boy. “They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.” That happiness was felt throughout Archie’s christening on July 6, a private family celebration that the couple ensured was intimate and sacred. “It was very, very low key,” a Windsor source says of the brief ceremony and luncheon that followed, held at Windsor Castle for around 25 close family members and friends. “You wouldn’t have even known it was going on. It was all very well thought through.” The service itself held special meaning for Meghan, who was confirmed in the Church of England before marrying Harry. “Having gone through her confirmation just a little more than a year ago, she forged a very close bond with the Archbishop of Canterbury [Justin Welby],” says the royal source. “She has a particular fondness for him, having gone through confirmation as an adult, and going through that process relatively new to the U.K. and at a key point in her life.” As for the christening’s guest of honor, “Archie was so sweet, so calm,” says the source. “The mood was joyful.”

I’ve read that Prince William and Duchess Kate were only on-site at Windsor Castle for about an hour. They were there to see Archie’s baptism and pose for a few photos and then they left. I would assume that the Sussexes would have organized a small lunch or a tea following the christening, right? And it doesn’t seem like the Cambridges stayed for that at all. Which, in my opinion, is a bigger story than “Meghan shat on Wimbledon with her existence” or “Meghan can’t do anything right, EVER!”