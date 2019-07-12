Jacqueline Bisset is ‘very important to’ Angelina Jolie: ‘They’re very close’

As we saw earlier this week, Angelina Jolie’s Hot Girl Summer includes looking radiant in Paris, going out to lunch, wearing maxi dresses and great grey sweaters, shooting a Guerlain ad (or perhaps it was a magazine shoot) and hanging out with her godmother Jacqueline Bisset. Bisset and Angelina have always been in each other’s lives, obviously, but it seems like they’ve grown closer since Angelina’s mom passed away in 2008. Angelina’s not close to her father – although I tend to believe their years-long estrangement has been over for a while, let’s not pretend that Angelina spends much time with Jon Voight. So Jacqueline Bisset is something of a “cool aunt” to Angelina, perhaps. That’s why a source told People Magazine that Bisset is “very important” to Angelina.
Angelina Jolie got to spend some quality time with her godmother Jacqueline Bisset on a recent Paris business trip. Jolie was in the City of Lights earlier this week for a few business endeavors, including the launch of the new Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense with Guerlain. Jolie shot a new spot for the fragrance in Cambodia, a country close to her heart and the birthplace of her first son Maddox, now 17.
While in Paris debuting the fragrance promotion, the actress and activist stepped out for dinner with Bisset at the world-famous Brasserie Lipp, where several authors, including Ernest Hemingway, used to hang out. Bisset was named Jolie’s godmother thanks to her strong connection to Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie’s late mom. Bertrand died of ovarian cancer in 2007 after over 7 years of battling the disease. She was 56.
“Angelina was with her godmother, who is very important to her,” a source tells PEOPLE of the trip. “They’re very close, and Jacqueline is someone Angelina has admired for a long time. And of course, there is the connection to her mom.”
I’ve always thought that Angelina looks so much like her mom, but she definitely looks like a Bisset too? I know they’re not related by blood, but they definitely look like it. Such amazing genes, the Bertrand genes and the Bisset genes. As for Angelina being close to Bisset… it must be great to have a surrogate mother figure in your life, and I’m glad they’ve always stayed in touch.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I LOVE that dress on her. Holy hell, she looks stunning. I’m no Angelina stan, but do appreciate her charity work and think she’s definitely a box office draw. But even I am like “YASSS” seeing her in that dress.
I know she just loves oversized dresses/tunics and things like that – but this seems like it’s still within her style but really elevated looking. I’d love to see her in more things like this. She’s never struck me as a big fashion gal and I think clothes are just not something high on her priority list – but damn she looks good.
I’ve also always loved her hair. It’s a really flattering shade of brown and typically looks super shiny.
Such a great summer dress, you’re right. Would look amazing on Meghan right now too.
I love the dress too. I rarely like what she wears, but that dress is a winner.
Bisset said years ago she & Angie haven’t been that close. I’ve noticed since Angelina split with Pitt have seen them quite often together, so it’s nice they are now in each others lives. They do look like they are related. Both beautiful!
Yeah, a few years ago Bisset said she’s not very close to Angie but I supposed they worked on their relationship.
Or they were just in the same city and met up for lunch. I’m guessing it’s more of a get together a few times a year or so relationship, rather than Bissett being a “surrogate mother”.
I wonder if she reached out to her because of the split. It’s not like she can go to her mom for advice/venting and we all know she’s not going to go buddy up with her father.
I’d like to think Jacqueline reached out to her.
Um, this is news to me. On a gossip level, they both are beautiful and I’m happy she has a female figure to lean on if needed. Annie looks great in the dress. Her hair needs some help but good to see her in a dress with colors.
Who is Annie?
I just spent the last few minutes looking for the quote from Jacqueline saying that haven’t been close in the past. I’m glad I’m not the only one who read that! Anyway, it’s good they’re re-engaging with each other.
There’s also an interview of Jacqueline Bisset last year saying she spent time with Angie and the kids when she was filming Mal2 in London. So they’ve obviously grown closer.
https://nypost.com/2018/11/09/jacqueline-bisset-reveals-how-she-dodged-predators-in-hollywood/
She does, however, have a goddaughter: Angelina Jolie, whom she recently visited on the set of “Maleficent 2.”
“I’ve seen [Jolie’s six] children at different times, not all at the same times,” Bisset says. “She’s very busy. I don’t know how she does it.”
Both look so beautiful in the first picture.