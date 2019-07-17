Duchess Meghan made a cryptic comment about the UK press ‘not making it easy’

I’ve said this for months, but it’s practically a mantra at this point: the British press has set it up so that they can criticize the Duchess of Sussex coming or going. If she – and she alone! – had decided to raise Archie as Prince Archie, there would have been cries of “she doesn’t know her place!” and “the Cambridge kids are more important!” If she chose to stay at home with Archie for three months of maternity leave with no public appearances, that would have been criticized too, because how dare she NOT work, the taxpayers, etc. And on and on. Of course it wears on her. The system has been designed to wear on her. But if she ever admits that it wears on her, lord help us. Well, she admitted it in an oblique way, while she briefly spoke to Pharrell Williams on the red carpet of The Lion King:
Life in the public eye isn’t always easy for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry met a number of celebrities on Sunday night during their appearance at The Lion King premiere in London, including Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, who produced many of the songs on the live-action remake’s soundtrack. Williams took the opportunity to congratulate the royal couple on their relationship.
“So happy for your union,” the 46-year-old musician and producer is heard saying in a video of the exchange from ITV. “Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”
“Thank you,” Meghan responded. “They don’t make it easy” — a possible reference to the criticism the couple has faced in the U.K. media about their decision to raise their two-month-old son Archie as a “private citizen.”
In another video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting members of the movie’s cast — including Billy Eichner, who was spotted hilariously preparing his greeting to the royal couple — Meghan was heard saying, “It’s a date night for us,” while smiling up at her husband.
“I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.” And the reply: “They don’t make it easy.” That’s not about Archie. Or should I say, it’s not JUST about Archie. It’s mostly about how she and Harry are treated as white man and a black woman, because that’s what Pharrell was saying to her: in the community, we love seeing a beautiful and proud black woman as a duchess, we love that you’re not part of the white establishment, the colonizers. And Meghan’s response was basically “they don’t make it easy to be black in this country.” That’s my interpretation anyway, I’m sure a lot of people are about to shout at me.
I don’t think it’s cryptic…that’s pretty plain. The media treat meghan like garbage
I definitely thought she was talking about the tabloid press and the smear campaign she has experienced over the past year. That’s what makes the most sense to me in that context – Williams is telling her how they are cheering on her and Harry, and she is acknowledging that there is a group out there that doesn’t cheer them on, and doesn’t want their marriage to succeed, and doesn’t want her to succeed.
Yep – not sure any other meaning could be taken from it, really. It’s not at ALL cryptic – it’s just a sort of polite diplomatic response given the circumstances.
Agreed to all you said. There is no way that is cryptic. That was not about Archie. If that was about the baby she would have said something like: it’s not easy or more to the point using a singular pronoun. That was THEY and it was the press. She is a smart cookie.
And the press doesn’t get it. The more they target her for her race, the more people will rally behind her.
Yes, I think you got it right. I rolled my eyes at People’s interpretation of her statement because it ignores the context in which she said it.
Not so sure it’s (only) about the press. “They” could also be the BRF. Or everybody.
I think her father was included also.
Agreed. I think “they” extends to far beyond the British tabloids.
I feel bad for her because she does get a lot of unfair press, even if most of it is recycled from the Diana-Fergie playbook and not exclusive to Meg (look it up if you don’t believe me). BUT I don’t want to hear someone who’s decked in designer gear at a glamorous movie premiere complaining about press. I just don’t. There are people in the U.K. who can’t afford food. That is far more serious than getting bad press, esp when you consider the royals can all retreat into luxurious bubbles whenever they need.
People decked in expensive clothes are not human, so therefore no feelings.
Of course people in nice clothes can and should have feelings. I think you know that’s know what I meant. I simply don’t want to hear complaints of how hard it is from someone for whom work is being dressed for a glamorous night out. I’m sure people who are working three jobs to get food on the table or clothes on their kids’ backs would agree. There are problems (bad press amid a sea of luxury and privilege) and then there are PROBLEMS (food insecurity, homelessness, inability to earn a living wage, lack of safe childcare). Meg’s lower-case problems should not be discussed while she is working to represent those who are struggling with actual problems.
I don’t think anything is wrong with a wealthy person acknowledging difficult moments in his or her life. We all suffer in this life. The biggest issue to me is that the press is so focused on the royals and celebrities while mostly ignoring the stories of the sick, homeless, etc. Meghan does not need to be a headline everyday. The media is too fixated on her.
@Random Commenter Calling what Meghan goes through “unfair press” and criticizing her reaction is a weird way to downplay the death threats, packages of white powder, and racist abuse hurled at Meghan, her mother, and her son largely fueled by the British media. Sounds pretty serious to me, and treatment and representation of POC in our culture and media is an important topic to a large portion of POC. So POC who are rich and have nice clothes don’t go through hardship? Serena went through therapy and Michelle Obama has spoken about how racist abuse negatively affected her. Did you tell them to suck it up because they’re multimillionaires? We can care about multiple things at once and as a POC I find Meghan’s treatment very troubling and an important topic given what it says about our society and it’s treatment of POC as a whole
@randomcommenter, I agree with you. The press has been hard on her & Harry BUT I do not think this is a comment that should have been made in public let alone at a film premier which was a Royal event or semi-royal event. Everything Meghan said is true but the optics on this is very bad IMHO. Many people would put up with almost anything to have the type of economic security being a member of the BRF provides.
The optics are only bad to the people who make a habit out of criticizing Harry and Meghan. The truth is most people don’t give a crap about the royal family. This is just another overreaction from the press to try to rile up social media trolls and tabloid readers.
Also, racism, death threats, family issues, bullying, and constant criticism hurts whether you are rich or poor. Meghan is human being with feelings. Stop trying to strip her of her humanity.
At this point, everything according to the press that Meghan does is “bad optics.” The woman cant even go to a sporting event with her friends or hold her baby without the media and online trolls coming out for blood. The statement she made is absolutely true, and it was mild. At what point do we expect people to just “sit down and bear it” just because of their tax bracket? It’s true that she is privileged as a member of the BRF. But let’s not forget she worked her way up to become an actress and is a biracial woman in a world that has shown itself to be extremely racist to her and her family, not born in to wealth and aristocracy. The press surrounding her will always take a negative racial tone and no amount of money and wealth will stop that from affecting her and her son as KP has already shown it will take no action against racism towards meg.
She made one statement, which was absolutely true, but she has it better than you and is a public figure so how dare she not just grin and bear it???????
This abuse has been on a whole nother wave length and I’m sure it was a comfort for someone like Pharrell to say that to her. Like oh, they see it too.
Just because people have it worse doesn’t mean people who have privilege can’t acknowledge that things get hard.
By the logic of some of these posters, why are y’all here complaining about royals on your smart phones and over your internet connections when there are people who don’t have such privilege????
@a random commenter So how would you solve the issue of food security? Take the money allotted to the Royal family and distribute it to families? Or increase the middle class by developing programs and services to assist low income families. It’s convenient to say “but the poor” to criticize the Royal Family’s lifestyle but what are you doing to alleviate the financial pressures on struggling families. Do you host food drives? Volunteer at a food bank, homeless shelter, a mentoring program for youth? Donate your gently used clothing to a social enterprise or program for low income families. What do you do?
The Duchess is working with a number of groups dedicated to empowering women and girls, empowerment opens doors to educational/educational opportunities Empowering women is a step towards alleviating poverty.
All of a sudden members of the British Media are calling for Harry and Meghan to meet with them and clear the air.
Calling the birth and christening of Archie, media disasters for the Sussexes, why? because the media couldn’t call the shots and make a profit off of Archie, Meghan is making them rich on her own.
These reporters think they own Harry, and it’s Meghan’s fault, that he is not taking them to the Pub, because he was a nice guy before he met Meghan, who is making him think he is important (6 in line).
What exactly do they think needs ‘clearing’? Its clear that the UK press/RR’s have been behaving in a very open racist way – they have been attacking them because they have not been kissing their asses like W&K have done. Its worth remembering that we know that in the past year or so the Cambridges have met in private TWICE with the RR’s/UK tabloids. W&K courted the press to big themselves up at the expense of the Sussex’s, they owe the press/RR’s NOTHING. Lastly, the RR’s will always kiss the Cambridges asses regardless of how what kind of relationship they have with the Sussex’s.
To get respect you have to give it and the Sussex’s have made it clear that they have their own idea’s of what they want to do and how the want to manage and communicate their brand. The RR’s are a bunch of old dinosaurs who refuse to move with the times – with SM they are becoming obsolete.
I definitely think she was talking about the press and shes 100% right. She has been treated unfairly, the racists have come out in droves for her.
Yeah, it’s not about Archie. The bile started long before Archie came along. Plus contextually that just doesn’t make sense.
Never complain, never explain.
These royals are so extremely privileged. Living in taxpayer funded homes, having people curtsy to you, household staff, chauffeur driven cars, nannies. There are lots of people to feel sorry for who are poor & being discriminated against, but they don’t have the privileges & access that Meghan has.
I hope you never complain about anything in your life because there are people worse off than you too.
My life is not being funded by taxpayers. Having the royals complain about things not ‘being easy’ while benefitting immensely from an out of date institution just reeks of entitlement. Meghan chose to marry into an institution with a history of colonization, inequality, racism, and nepotism. Her own husband has said & done some shady things about race. Did she not also see the way the press hounded Diana?
You learn something new every day, privilege people should be abuse, because they’re privilege.
Harry has learned from his mistakes apparently so until he f up again I’m not going to hold that over his head. So because her husband said some idiotic things in the past she deserves to be abused? She deserves to get death threats?
Regardless of you not living off tax money you’re still doing better than many others so you don’t deserve to complain about your life according to your own logic in your previous comment @ DUEBERRYGAL
@Kaiser. I think you pretty much nailed. It’s not just about the media, but ALL of the crap M&H have to contend with from all sources. M&H know what they’re up against and seem united as a team to deal with it. Pray they stay strong and make it through.
“you’re not part of the white establishment, the colonizers” – If you are part of the British Royal Family you are the colonizers and support what they stand for, which fundamentally is social inequality. Meghan is experiencing alot of racist crap but let’s not forget what the family she joined symbolizes – extreme privilege at the expense of others.
Is it really that much of a big deal? Or are the RR getting their panties in a twist because they’re mad Meghan probably “called them out”?
Nope, another manufactured controversy from a fairly mild comment. The normal reaction to watching the video is to feel sympathy for her, I hope this all doesn’t break her. The media of course has to characterize her as Duchess Difficult Diva and ignore the context of her comment.
It’s all about race. Always
If it was all about race why have Diana and Kate been attacked by the press?
Don’t compare the things they went through with what she’s going through. Meghan got called ghetto basically because she’s “ straight out of Compton” according to the British press and no before you even ask she didn’t grow up in the hood and Archie got called a monkey. Please go dumb somewhere else @ BILLBOP.
I see alot of remarks about privilege, but this in no way detracts from the mistreatment she is subjected to.
Someone in her position is having her basic human rights questioned, as IF it were a lofty privilege when her basic human rights are NOT privileges: respect, autonomy, privacy, personality etc. Her right to chose her fashion is also treated like its some lavish, exquisite waste when the prices of every other royals wardrobe is never disputed.
I think this basic social and racial argument can be tackled fully separate of the debate about the use/need of the royal family. There is major double standards WITHIN the family at the moment, lets not even other to mention whether the family is appreciated as a whole. Throwing out the family will do nothing to address the social discrepancies we are witnessing.
I’m not black but I’m a minority and yes, Meghan being a working royal made me beam. It is a difference to me so I root for her unless she gives me a reason not to. Yes she is not the first black European royalty but she still made an impact on me.
No the press don’t make it easy because they are out of pocket and relentless with their racism and ridiculousness thinking the pressure will give them access. It’s won’t.
I agree with your thoughts x
I still don’t see the racism. Diana, Fergie, and Kate were/are constantly attacked by the media. Kate is still constantly getting attacked for how she dresses, how much she works, her marriage, her family, etc.
And Meghan is an American actress, a “commoner” also. Why assume they are attacking her because she is biracial? Diana and Kate couldn’t be whiter and the media has tried to destroy them both.
Honestly, it is all gossip and mean gossip sells. Look at this site! If the press only said nice things about Meghan, who would want to read it? Celebitchy itself wouldn’t be a site if it wasn’t constantly trashing celebrities…
This site profits on Meghan gossip, so does it make Celebitchy racist?
Kate does not get anywhere near the amount of criticism from the press that Meghan does. And Meghan’s is far more vicious than anything they’ve thrown at Kate. It’s disingenuous to claim that these situations are comparable.
I followed both Diana and Kate very closely and they got nowhere near the amount of negative press Megan gets-especially during & after having a child. People don’t have to burn crosses on your lawn before treatment is racist, racism is much more nuanced than that. She’s a biracial woman who married into the establishment in a country with a long history of colonialism. Those attitudes don’t vanish overnight. While it’s not the only issue it’s the main one. We don’t live in a vacuum, open your eyes.
This idea that you can’t complain because your life is “good” isn’t right. If you got a roof over your head, food in your refrigerator, clothes on your back and time to spend on the internet commenting on gossip sites there is somebody doing worse than you so you shouldn’t complain either.
Just because she’s wealthy doesn’t mean she can’t comment on the racist unfair treatment she has gotten all because she wanted to marry the man she loved.
Yeah, that’s two people of colour talking about what the Harry and Meghan represent as a mixed race couple. There has never been a couple like them – so visible, bucking against tradition in so many ways. Its not just that he married her – and seriously many of us thought it would never happen – but they are now fleshing out what it means to be a modern couple in a super traditional and historically protocol based environment. White people unfortunately do not easily see their privilege and i can imagine that in these royal corridors that Meghan has to navigate this is even more the case. Don’t get me wrong there are many many celebrity mixed race couples but the history this couple is up against is not to be scoffed at. It’s not the media alone they are talking about, it’s everyone who is unwilling to accept that Harry has married a woman of mixed ethnicity.
Date night = Lion King Baby
LOL can you imagine the headlines ‘Queen Bey bestows fertility on the royal family with just one hug’.
Totally off-topic, but I LOVE how happy Pharrell is to meet Meghan in that top picture. For as much as she is shat on by the British media, we all seem to adore her in the U.S.
I agree with you Kaiser. It’s clear that it was a reference to British press.
The most beautiful thing about that night was how much Harry and Meghan were happy and in love. Tabloid and haters must be so pressed.