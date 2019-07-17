“Ariana Grande for Givenchy Fall 2019″ link
  • July 17, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

ArianaGivenchyHeader
Ariana Grande for Givenchy Fall 2019 [RCFA]
Alyssa Milano is probably supporting Marianne Williamson for President because of course she is [Pajiba]
Is Twinkies Cereal a real thing? [Dlisted]
Jason Statham is looking so good as usual [Lainey Gossip]
What weird thing do you eat? A thread [Go Fug Yourself]
Joan Collins is goals [Seriously? OMG!]
The expensive velcro sneaker trend [Jezebel]
This meth gator thing is ridiculous [Towleroad]
Kathy Griffin slams Andy Cohen again [Just Jared]

ArianaGivenchyFooter

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Ariana Grande for Givenchy Fall 2019″ link”

  1. Daisy says:
    July 17, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    I like Ariana but she doesn’t fit in at all with Clare Waight Geller’s Givenchy. This was just so random. She would be much better suited for brands like Moschino, Miu Miu or even Versace, since they are not that mature or formal like Givenchy now is.
    But well, maybe she’s free from the giant sweaters now?

    Reply
  2. Lady D says:
    July 17, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Love the green outfit. The purse hurts my heart.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment