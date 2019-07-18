Katy Perry bought an apple cider vinegar company to help her hangovers

Katy Perry is expanding her brand, although maybe not in the direction we anticipated. Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom swear so strongly in favor of enemas, they are investing in an organic apple cider company so they can have all the enemas they want. Talk about believing in your own sh!t. Katy and Orlando practice Panca Karma, which is an Ayurveda cleanse to remove harmful toxins from the body. According to Katy’s interview on the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery, they’re not only into things like “health” and “self-betterment places,” but they rely on these practices to fight off the effects of aging.

Katy Perry has revealed she has a secret to good health – and it involves something rather unpleasant.

Speaking to Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova 1069, the 34-year-old says she practices Panca Karma to combat the effects of ‘getting older’.

The singer said: ‘I’m kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places.

‘Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers you realise the cells in my body are dying. I did this thing called Panca Karma, it’s basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing, you do lots of enemas.’

Panca Karma is a series of ‘karmas’ or purification procedures designed to improve health hand well-being.

Ayurvedic eating involves consuming whole or minimally processed foods and practising ‘mindful eating’.

Katy explained the benefits: ‘you definitely feel more energy, it basically like gets all the c**p out of you, every pun intended.’

Both the American Idol star and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are interested in ‘new age’ healing methods.

‘There are ancient ways to heal yourself beside just taking a pill, which is something I always love to investigate.

[From The Daily Mail via DListed]

I know enemas will likely be inevitable in my medical future but at this point, doing, “lots of enemas,” is not a selling point for me. I am, however, aging and I definitely notice a difference in how my body responds to things. (And by “responds” I mean “it no longer does.”) I’m cool with my crow’s feet and my hair’s grey streak, but I dislike getting winded walking up a flight of stairs. However, the hangover cure is a pretty simple fix: if your recovery metabolism is slowing down, slow down your drinking. I don’t advise cleanses as a rule, but they definitely shouldn’t be your go-to hangover cure. But this is Katy – she wants to be edgy and New Age-y at the same time so, yeah, this is on brand for her.

However, Katy’s Instagram announcing her investment sheds a bit more light on her decision – she goes way back with the nominal head of the company, Patricia Bragg, who gave Katy her first guitar:

Whereas the multiple enemas don’t entice me, I think organic apple cider vinegar with a 100-year-old established company is a pretty safe bet as far as investments go. So if Katy and Orlando want to work this into their new purified selves, aiight. Personally, I’m going to avoid my hangovers by eliminating the gin in my gin & tonics and save my apple cider vinegar for my braised cabbage.

11 Responses to “Katy Perry bought an apple cider vinegar company to help her hangovers”

  1. Basi says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:17 am

    I was a faithful ACV (Bragg!) enthusiast for over a year. Didn’t really see any benefit?
    Anyone else have luck? I’m all ears.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      July 18, 2019 at 8:06 am

      My husband swears by it, he’s always trying to convince me to gargle it or drink it to stave off colds and general ill health but it makes me want to throw up, and I hate to vomit, so I’d rather cop the cold.

      Also, he still gets colds, so I don’t believe in it.

      Reply
    • manda says:
      July 18, 2019 at 8:12 am

      I had my first shot of it yesterday. I doubt I’ll stick with it. I read that it doesn’t really help with weight loss, but that it sort of helps with blood sugar. We shall see

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:26 am

    I’ve had the impression that she drinks, a lot. Maybe cut down on that a bit? Might help with her energy. Just a thought.

    Reply
  3. Who ARE these people? says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Sounds potentially harmful or at least not helpful. Bodies need nourishment not “cleansing.” At least she’ll be better prepared for her first colonoscopy prep when the time comes.

    More money than sense

    Reply
  4. Lila says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Seems like her drinking is a lot more trouble than it’s worth.

    Reply
  5. manda says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:15 am

    I’m not sure it’s healthy to do enemas frequently. I don’t know. But I know you’re not supposed to use laxatives regularly, so I can’t believe this is something that is healthy to do on a regular basis. I’ve never had one and I really hope to not have to have one

    Enemas always make me laugh a little bit because I learned in college about Mr. Kellogg (Dr.?), from the cereal kelloggs, and he had an enema everyday! He apparently got some sexual gratification out of it.

    Reply
  6. ByTheSea says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:26 am

    The minute I read “Talk about believing in your own sh!t”, I knew Hecate had written this. LOL Thanks for the sense of humor. Love it.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:26 am

    I thought the header picture was Tracy Anderson and thought that makes aa much sense as anything goop.

    But Katy needs an entire company? That’s a lot of hangovers.

    Reply
  8. Esmom says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:45 am

    I see this Bragg ACV everywhere, they are clearly putting more into their marketing lately. I love vinegar-y things, like the braised cabbage Hecate mentioned (yum!), and I think I live a pretty healthy lifestyle but I don’t see drinking it straight or doing enemas anytime soon.

    I’m with everyone else on saying the best way to cure a hangover problem is to cut out or at least reduce your drinking. It’s not that complicated.

    Reply

