Katy Perry bought an apple cider vinegar company to help her hangovers

Katy Perry is expanding her brand, although maybe not in the direction we anticipated. Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom swear so strongly in favor of enemas, they are investing in an organic apple cider company so they can have all the enemas they want. Talk about believing in your own sh!t. Katy and Orlando practice Panca Karma, which is an Ayurveda cleanse to remove harmful toxins from the body. According to Katy’s interview on the Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery, they’re not only into things like “health” and “self-betterment places,” but they rely on these practices to fight off the effects of aging.

Katy Perry has revealed she has a secret to good health – and it involves something rather unpleasant. Speaking to Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova 1069, the 34-year-old says she practices Panca Karma to combat the effects of ‘getting older’. The singer said: ‘I’m kind of into those type of things, like health and healing places and self-betterment places. ‘Especially as you get older and you have longer hangovers you realise the cells in my body are dying. I did this thing called Panca Karma, it’s basically Ayurvedic eating and cleansing, you do lots of enemas.’ Panca Karma is a series of ‘karmas’ or purification procedures designed to improve health hand well-being. Ayurvedic eating involves consuming whole or minimally processed foods and practising ‘mindful eating’. Katy explained the benefits: ‘you definitely feel more energy, it basically like gets all the c**p out of you, every pun intended.’ Both the American Idol star and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are interested in ‘new age’ healing methods. ‘There are ancient ways to heal yourself beside just taking a pill, which is something I always love to investigate.

I know enemas will likely be inevitable in my medical future but at this point, doing, “lots of enemas,” is not a selling point for me. I am, however, aging and I definitely notice a difference in how my body responds to things. (And by “responds” I mean “it no longer does.”) I’m cool with my crow’s feet and my hair’s grey streak, but I dislike getting winded walking up a flight of stairs. However, the hangover cure is a pretty simple fix: if your recovery metabolism is slowing down, slow down your drinking. I don’t advise cleanses as a rule, but they definitely shouldn’t be your go-to hangover cure. But this is Katy – she wants to be edgy and New Age-y at the same time so, yeah, this is on brand for her.

However, Katy’s Instagram announcing her investment sheds a bit more light on her decision – she goes way back with the nominal head of the company, Patricia Bragg, who gave Katy her first guitar:

Whereas the multiple enemas don’t entice me, I think organic apple cider vinegar with a 100-year-old established company is a pretty safe bet as far as investments go. So if Katy and Orlando want to work this into their new purified selves, aiight. Personally, I’m going to avoid my hangovers by eliminating the gin in my gin & tonics and save my apple cider vinegar for my braised cabbage.