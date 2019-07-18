Affordable stuff to get you through the Prime Days hangover



I don’t know if I’m proud of myself for not going hog wild on the Amazon Prime sale or if I’m going to regret not buying things I could have saved on. I do need a new printer and laptop, but I feel like the ones I have work fine. My purchases include an Instant Pot (finally!) and just one other kitchen product. I’m excited to use the Instant Pot to make meals but I have been too busy to try it the last couple of nights. Let me know if you have any chicken recipes or any other vegetarian recipes you like (I can’t have pork or beef). I definitely found recipes to try at Skinnytaste and appreciate that recommendation. As always please let me know if you have product recommendations!

An ultrasonic jewelry cleaner



I’ve been on a jewelry kick lately and just got so many cute pieces from my local antiques store. Some of the stuff needs cleaning and the chemical cleaner I have can strip cheaper jewelry. Launica Angelina recommended this ultrasonic jewelry cleaner (I think she said she saw it here but I don’t remember posting it). This has 4.1 stars, over 3,300 reviews and an A from Fakespot. People call it “far better” than they expected, praise how fast it works, just three minutes per cycle, and say they’re amazed at how dirty their jewelry was. They also like the fact that you don’t have to scrub at all to get your jewelry polished. Many reviewers recommend adding Dawn dishwasher soap for better results.

A slip dress that can be layered or worn alone



Someone ordered this dress through one of our affiliate links (the reports tell me what people ordered but I usually don’t even check it and you should see the stuff I order) and now I want it! It would be so cute as a little night dress , a slip or even layered under a light jacket or t-shirt. It comes in sizes x-small to xxx-large, and in 9 colors. Every dress is under $15.88 with some options even cheaper. This has 4.4 stars, 483 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Women say it’s made of a “soft, stretchy, lightweight knit fabric with spandex,” that it “fits well all over” and that “the straps are adjustable” so you can make it higher or shorter. I definitely need a slip for some of my sheer dresses and will be ordering this.

A moisture-proof pill box with so many uses



Giddy sent this product in to our text/voicemail line, (434) 218-3219‬, and said that she has two, one which she’s used for earrings and jewelry and another for solid perfume she makes, because she’s crafty like that. (My words.) This would be so nice to use as a travel case for jewelry! I have a soft case for jewelry I got from one of those bag parties but this looks better because you can see all your options at once. This large pill organizer measures 1.6 x 4 x 5.7 inches, has eight compartments and is made of food-grade plastic. People call it “well constructed,” say it “holds just the right amount of pills” and is a great alternative to those day of the week pill boxes. It also works well for organizing and saving space on pills at home.

A three pack of contoured light-blocking sleep masks for $9!



I nap early and often, and am always misplacing my eye masks. This three pack of adjustable sleep masks is such a bargain at $9. They have over 2,000 reviews, 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot. People say that they “sufficiently block out the light,” and are made of “soft, breathable material” that stays cool. They’re said to “always do the trick” and reviewers like the fact that “they are concaved so they don’t press against your eyes.”

A stylish and versatile travel backpack



This large travel backpack by Himawari comes in 20 different color block options and is large enough to hold a laptop. It measures 16.5 x 11.4 x 7 inches and has plenty of pockets and zippers to organize your stuff. It can be used as a diaper bag too. It has almost 300 reviews, 4.4 stars and an A from Fakespot. It’s also affordable at under $37. Reviewers call it “great value for the price” and say it’s “super sturdy and cute” and “very durable.”

A six piece set of stainless steel kitchen knives for just $23.17



You may not realize that your kitchen knives are old and dull, but once you replace them it makes a world of difference. These colorful stainless steel kitchen knives by Zyliss have a five year guarantee and are dishwasher safe. You get six knives of different sizes including a paring knife, chef’s knife and utility knife for under $25! You can also purchase individual knives if you don’t need that many. These have 4.4 stars, over 560 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Buyers call them a “great set of knives,” “sharp and good” and say the price is “amazing” for the quality.

Pure tea tree oil shampoo to treat dandruff and itchy scalp



This pure tea tree oil shampoo is under $10 for eight ounces of product. It’s sulfate free and is great for treating dandruff-prone and dry scalp. Plus it works to prevent lice too. It has over 3,600 reviews, 4.3 stars and a B from Fakespot. One reviewer says it’s “super effective for itchy scalp” and that “the first time I used it I felt an immediate improvement.” Others write “it has made a huge change in my scalp health” by eliminating dry patches, and that “I’m very pleased with this product and plan to buy another bottle.”

