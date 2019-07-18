Duchess Camilla celebrated her 72nd birthday with a terrible cake & no liquor

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 72nd birthday yesterday. Think about that for a moment. Prince Charles, the crown prince, is 70 years old (71 in November) and his wife is now 72 years old. And Queen Elizabeth II is still hanging on. When will Charles ever be king? Five years from now? Later? What’s interesting is that Charles seems to have stopped worrying about it, and I don’t think Camilla ever worried about it. Camilla just chills out and enjoys her life and sips her booze and hangs out with donkeys.

Yes, donkeys were involved in Camilla’s birthday festivities, because… why not? Charles and Camilla were actually on a three-day-tour of Devon and Cornwall this week, and yesterday they attended the National Parks Big Picnic in Simonsbath. The picnic involved Camilla posing with donkeys, petting horses, staring at cakes and getting a cute hug from her husband. I imagine Camilla’s inner monologue being quite Bridget Jones-esque though – all she really wanted for her birthday was a big bottle of wine and for her friends to take her out to dinner. No one at the picnic even greeted Camilla with a shot of rum! WHAT KIND OF BIRTHDAY IS THIS.

I can see Camilla also questioning her life choices when she was presented with a birthday cake made locally. I mean… maybe it was a local specialty. Maybe the baker(s) worked really hard on it. Maybe I just have a very “American” way of looking at cake. But that cake does not look good. And it takes Charles and Camilla to cut into the cake!! Which means it’s also hard as a f–king rock, GROSS.