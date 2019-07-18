Duchess Camilla celebrated her 72nd birthday with a terrible cake & no liquor

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 72nd birthday yesterday. Think about that for a moment. Prince Charles, the crown prince, is 70 years old (71 in November) and his wife is now 72 years old. And Queen Elizabeth II is still hanging on. When will Charles ever be king? Five years from now? Later? What’s interesting is that Charles seems to have stopped worrying about it, and I don’t think Camilla ever worried about it. Camilla just chills out and enjoys her life and sips her booze and hangs out with donkeys.
Yes, donkeys were involved in Camilla’s birthday festivities, because… why not? Charles and Camilla were actually on a three-day-tour of Devon and Cornwall this week, and yesterday they attended the National Parks Big Picnic in Simonsbath. The picnic involved Camilla posing with donkeys, petting horses, staring at cakes and getting a cute hug from her husband. I imagine Camilla’s inner monologue being quite Bridget Jones-esque though – all she really wanted for her birthday was a big bottle of wine and for her friends to take her out to dinner. No one at the picnic even greeted Camilla with a shot of rum! WHAT KIND OF BIRTHDAY IS THIS.
I can see Camilla also questioning her life choices when she was presented with a birthday cake made locally. I mean… maybe it was a local specialty. Maybe the baker(s) worked really hard on it. Maybe I just have a very “American” way of looking at cake. But that cake does not look good. And it takes Charles and Camilla to cut into the cake!! Which means it’s also hard as a f–king rock, GROSS.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m hoping that this was just a symbolic representation of the terrain of Cornwall and that it actually tasted ok. Or that she got a nice, yummy cake that evening with her after dinner cocktail.
I hope it taste better than it looks cause it looks like a pile of poo with toys on it! I’m just sayin.
The color alone would put me off that cake.
Chuck & Cammie are just too cool for words.
It is wonderful to see hard working Royals enjoying their job.
Camilla always looks like she’s having fun!
She looks like she’d be fun to have a drink with.
Well after seeing that cake on display, I would be asking for more liquor.
She’s grown on me. I idolized Diana so for me to say Cams has grown on me is massive.
I actually really like them together and think Camilla seems so interesting.
I worry about her a little. There have been a few events lately where she has looked shaky, some odd moments on the balcony at the Trooping. She just looks less robust than normal and Charles is suddenly into public displays of attention. I hope she’s alright.
Charles and Camilla really do enjoy there time together. That makes me happy for them.
That cake is a mess.
the hug Charles gave her is really cute. He just looks so tickled by the whole thing.
The cake – may be good? The color is a little off putting though.
That’s a cake to look at and admire the artistic skills of the baker. I much prefer to eat my cake.
You can have fun without drinking ! Why do people act like it’s a “boring” party if alcohol is not involved?