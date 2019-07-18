Camille Grammer on her $30 million divorce settlement: ‘I worked hard’

Camille Grammer appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion earlier this week and answered questions about her divorce from Kelsey Grammer, which happened eight years ago. Because Andy Cohen was the host and this was a Real Housewives episode, it was more of a cross examination than anything else. Andy pitted Camille and Denise Richards’ divorce decisions against each other. Neither woman had a pre-nup and while Denise walked away with seemingly little from Charlie Sheen, Camille went for her legally allowed 50%, which came out to about $30M. Not only did Camille have to defend her payout, but also why she kept Kelsey’s last name even after she remarried David C. Meyer last year.
During Tuesday night’s episode, Camille, 50, joined the stars of the Bravo reality series — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards — along with host Andy Cohen to discuss the past season. (As previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump skipped the reunion.)
It’s been more than eight years since Camille and Kelsey’s divorce was finalized in February 2011. In June 2017, Camille, who received $30 million after ending their 13-year marriage, said in a segment on the season 2 finale of Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: “Thank God I didn’t have a prenup. Thank you Kelsey. I guess you loved me at one point.”
She added at the time, “If I get married again, I will absolutely insist on a prenup.” And in October of that year, Camille was awarded 50 percent of Kelsey’s 401K account from the time of their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2010, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
“I just felt that, you know, working — and I worked hard,” Camille continued. “I just didn’t sit back, buying fancy clothes and shoving bonbons in my face. I mean, I worked hard.”
The shocking statement appeared to take the rest of the women by surprise as Kemsley pivoted to Denise and asked, “Do you like bonbons?”
“I’ve never had one,” Denise said with a laugh.
Let me say up front that I understand these shows are all about the drama, which is exactly why they pursued this line of questioning. I’m also not here to defend Camille specifically, but her divorce decisions. I assume she’s as much of a piece of work as the rest of them. But from purely a legal standpoint, it was her right to ask for 50% and that’s what she got. But I don’t think Camille should have to justify going for her share any more than Denise should have to justify not going for it. The decisions made during a divorce are deeply personal. Maybe some choices are made out of spite but ultimately, it’s up to a court to determine if it is yours to claim. It’s not like Kelsey was going to be destitute with Camille’s settlement, poor guy – having to slum it on his Frasier residuals.
It was a viewer that asked why Camille still used Grammer and Camille answered, “the primary reason is for my kids. That’s it.” Denise chimed in that she, “couldn’t wait to get rid of mine. Sorry.” I know plenty of women who kept the same last name as their kids, even after they remarried. I also would have been okay if she’d said it was her name when she got famous. Demi Moore uses her first husband’s name and she’s been married twice since then, and her kids having the last name Willis. Again – perfectly acceptable business decision. Honestly, I’d forgotten Denise Richards ever went by Denise Sheen.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
MY GAWD…WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO THEIR FACES!!!!!!!!!! It IS…a cautionary tale regarding what CAN happen when you don’t let nature have its way…
And I always think that Kelsey’s latest wife looks more than a bit like Camille…
If they were married, the assets belong to both of them. The law would’ve worked the same in a reverse gender situation. Time to stop pretending this isn’t exactly what marriage is when you sign up for it.
I agree this is a personal choice to go after the money or not. I wonder if Denise just wanted out and her girls, Charlie was certifiable around then, she left fast.
That being said, I don’t watch these shows because of their need for drama and to put women against each other is annoying & unproductive to the narrative of women. 🤷🏻♀️
IIRC Denise didn’t go for a settlement or alimony as she had her own career/money, but initially got $55k/month in child support. And lots of rumors her adopted daughter is actually Charlie’s and an unknown woman,
its perfectly fine for Denise to walk away from her half of the marital assets but its not like she received nothing– IIRC her child support and/or spousal support payments were astronomical– something like $110k/month (as they should have been given Sheen’s wealth). It was a big deal when he asked that it be reduced b/c of his downfall and subsequent financial issues b/c his addiction/behavioral issues were screwing over his kids. I feel like its a bit disingenuous that its being portrayed (not by this site but rather by Denise/RHOBH) as though Denise got absolutely nothing from Sheen after the divorce.
There’s no question that Denise just wanted out. She was 7 months pregnant when she filed, and Charlie was out to destroy her. Denise accused him of having child porn on his computer, and somehow he used his leverage to make HER look bad. Denise just wanted out. She may have gotten some money, but she didn’t put up a huge fight in this divorce. Not to mention, she ended up having more luck just managing Charlie and keeping their relationship on the smoother side.
I’d read a long time ago, when they were still married, that Kelsey credited Camille with helping him get, and stay, clean, but also worked with his team to get him back in solid financial shape , including being active in negotiations for several of his Frasier congrats. He said she really looked at the deals and got him more money on residuals, back end money, etc.
And she had a hand in making his production company a success. From the late 90′s to the early naughts, the company had a successful show on the air and a few of them are in syndication.
Good for her!
He seems like such a mess of a person, he’s lucky she handled all that for him. They were married a long time, during the height of his success and earning power, so she absolutely should get a big chunk of it.
She did! She brought him back from the literal brink. He was a cocaine-smothered mess back in the day.
Yes. Camille was a huge part of Kelsey’s success – she really did work hard. Kelsey played a refined, put together man on tv, but in real life is as far from it as possible. She helped get him clean, managed him (not as his manager, but day to day, “pick him up out of the gutter”) worked with the productions, etc.
I don’t know why but Camille has always looked so trashy to me. She could be dressed in very expensive clothes and still look low rent.
I worked for an attorney who went back to her first husband’s name because it became too confusing with her kids, and that was after taking her second husband’s name.
I didn’t watch this show for years but I did this season, and something is just wrong with Camille, she’s mentally unstable and delusional in my opinion. Kelsey grammar supposedly hasn’t spoken to her directly in years and I see why. Of course she had every right to go after half his money, I don’t judge her for that but the way she looks down on people or says they don’t have money is just gross, she got her money through marriage and that doesn’t make her above anyone. She didn’t actually earn that money, lots of women support their husbands through substance abuse and don’t get millions, it’s called marriage. She’s the biggest shit stirrer on the show then plays victim when she gets called out, oh yeah and she defended Brett Kavanaugh, so fuck her.
I don’t love Camille but pre-divorce Kelsey himself said it was due to Camille interceding and working behind the scenes that he wasn’t bankrupt and an addict in the streets. She deserved every penny of her 50%.
I have zero issue with getting what you’re legally entitled to. I think keeping the same name as your kids is a perfectly good choice, but it’s pretty sad to still be talking about your divorce, and centering your work life around it, nine years later. Don’t know who the new husband is, but if I were him, I’d be pretty sick of listening to her constantly focusing on it.
I don’t watch this so don’t know, but is she being asked and just responding? But it’s also the only reason she is even on the show, who would know her if she hadn’t been married to him.
I’m not a fan of Camille. She’s a Brett Kav supporter/apologist, prosperity doctrine weirdo. I don’t subscribe to any of that crap.
But being married to that winner of Kelsey G, I bet she earned every penny of that 30 million.
Shoot does saying she’s a weirdo get me banned? If so I’ll delete this shiznit.
Is it true that Lisa Vanderpump is leaving RHOBH? I have not watched this show in years but Lisa Vanderpump was always my favorite at the time I was watching.
I’m assuming that with getting half came certain not restrictions but terms that perhaps Denise didn’t want to agree to because both men aren’t good or decent men BUT Charlie is a real mess. I’ve heard stories about Kelsey so yes 13yrs with that man, I’d say she did in fact earn it