The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have named their new charitable foundation

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor isn’t even three months old! Think about how many times we’ve already seen Meghan postpartum. She is taking it easy and enjoying her maternity leave and time with Archie, but she’s also made several public appearances, and it seems clear that she’s working behind the scenes too. She and Harry have already booked a trip to Southern Africa in the fall, and it’s widely believed that Meghan will be back to full-time work starting September/October.

Something else that happened during Meghan’s maternity leave is that she and Harry exited the Royal Foundation, and it was likely Prince William pushing them out. Which was fine, in the end, because the Sussexes wanted to do their own foundation, and of course they’ve already named it and started putting everything together. The name of the new foundation? Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I mean, that’s what it is now, with no comma or colon. It would be better as The Sussex Royal Foundation or Sussex Royal: The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s Emily Andrews’ exclusive (she’s broken several big stories about the Sussexes):

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019

We stan a ginger prince who surrounds himself with smart women in positions of power!! Seriously, there are four people acting on the board of directors and three out of the four are women! Sara Latham is the American-British political advisor/communications expert who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and Latham now works as the Sussexes’ communications honcho (she’s the Poor Jason of Sussex Royal Inc). Natalie Campbell is the charity/organizer who used to work for the Royal Foundation until she decided to work full time for the Sussexes. Campbell and Latham join Meghan and Harry on the board of directors. Amazing!

Even though this is mostly great news, I do hope that there is a subtle change to the name of the foundation. Just add a comment or a colon, please.