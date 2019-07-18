The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have named their new charitable foundation

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor isn’t even three months old! Think about how many times we’ve already seen Meghan postpartum. She is taking it easy and enjoying her maternity leave and time with Archie, but she’s also made several public appearances, and it seems clear that she’s working behind the scenes too. She and Harry have already booked a trip to Southern Africa in the fall, and it’s widely believed that Meghan will be back to full-time work starting September/October.
Something else that happened during Meghan’s maternity leave is that she and Harry exited the Royal Foundation, and it was likely Prince William pushing them out. Which was fine, in the end, because the Sussexes wanted to do their own foundation, and of course they’ve already named it and started putting everything together. The name of the new foundation? Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I mean, that’s what it is now, with no comma or colon. It would be better as The Sussex Royal Foundation or Sussex Royal: The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s Emily Andrews’ exclusive (she’s broken several big stories about the Sussexes):
Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan’s new foundation will be called “Sussex Royal” (full title “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. pic.twitter.com/604czSjQEw
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 17, 2019
We stan a ginger prince who surrounds himself with smart women in positions of power!! Seriously, there are four people acting on the board of directors and three out of the four are women! Sara Latham is the American-British political advisor/communications expert who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and Latham now works as the Sussexes’ communications honcho (she’s the Poor Jason of Sussex Royal Inc). Natalie Campbell is the charity/organizer who used to work for the Royal Foundation until she decided to work full time for the Sussexes. Campbell and Latham join Meghan and Harry on the board of directors. Amazing!
Even though this is mostly great news, I do hope that there is a subtle change to the name of the foundation. Just add a comment or a colon, please.
Im excited to see how their current passion projects expand and what new ones come about.
They’re also starting out nice with that fat check from Disney $$$
Exciting news!
I like the name! I agree that it needs additional punctuation or something, but I like it. Makes me think they knew this split was going to happen and what they were going to name their own foundation when they started their IG.
I don’t know the jargon, but I’m surprised it’s listed as a “private limited company” and not a charity or not-for-profit? any Celebitches in the know who can explain?
I like the name, but I agree that a colon is needed!
In the UK not for profits/charities can registered as a private limited company. In the UK we have CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisations) that cater for charities but its a relatively new legal entity designed for that sector.
The main difference between a CIO and private limited company is:
“There are also some significant differences between a CIO and a company in terms of governance. For example, company law confers certain absolute rights on its members, in a way that the CIO regime does not. Company members have automatic rights to receive accounts, call meetings, vote by proxy, demand a poll and remove a trustee: a member of a CIO will have none of those rights unless the constitution expressly provides them. Similarly, whilst a company can change its constitution with a written members’ resolution of 75%, a written resolution for a CIO must be unanimous.”
So to me it seems they’ve gone down a safer route of creating a private company.
thanks for the info! very helpful!
The registration is normal. Their being directors is odd for royal family members. Only Prince Andrew is a director. I think Sara is modeling it after the Clinton Foundation so their children down the road will have job opportunities within the foundation.
I like the shortened version. Sussex Royal has a nice ring to it.
Also…I find it increasingly hilarious how the RR have zero information on Sussexes. Their ‘exclusive’ scoops are all limited to things like publicly available documents 😂 And they’re sooooo salty about it.
Emily had no exclusive. Fan accounts were talking about this a couple of days ago because of the public registration.
Its great news to me that the Sussexes are taking care of their business.
Thank you
Sussex Royal has a nice ring to it. The ex KP charity organizer probably jumped shipped from HMS Ratchet because of the backstabbing shenanigans from Kensington Palace.
Andrews did get the exclusive. This information has been on Twitter for a couple of days now.
Andrews is such a liar and fabulist
Agreed that the name should be shortened. And love that they stuck Royal in there. Love the acronym The SRF.
Megs knows how to do it. She’s out on maternity leave and leisurely getting work done, because why not???? She continues to impress me and I admire her for not only her work ethic but her strength. My hats off to her. Keeps it up Meghan. Don’t let the haters get you down. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
This is so exciting!