The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have named their new charitable foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is at The Lion King Premiere

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor isn’t even three months old! Think about how many times we’ve already seen Meghan postpartum. She is taking it easy and enjoying her maternity leave and time with Archie, but she’s also made several public appearances, and it seems clear that she’s working behind the scenes too. She and Harry have already booked a trip to Southern Africa in the fall, and it’s widely believed that Meghan will be back to full-time work starting September/October.

Something else that happened during Meghan’s maternity leave is that she and Harry exited the Royal Foundation, and it was likely Prince William pushing them out. Which was fine, in the end, because the Sussexes wanted to do their own foundation, and of course they’ve already named it and started putting everything together. The name of the new foundation? Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I mean, that’s what it is now, with no comma or colon. It would be better as The Sussex Royal Foundation or Sussex Royal: The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s Emily Andrews’ exclusive (she’s broken several big stories about the Sussexes):

We stan a ginger prince who surrounds himself with smart women in positions of power!! Seriously, there are four people acting on the board of directors and three out of the four are women! Sara Latham is the American-British political advisor/communications expert who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and Latham now works as the Sussexes’ communications honcho (she’s the Poor Jason of Sussex Royal Inc). Natalie Campbell is the charity/organizer who used to work for the Royal Foundation until she decided to work full time for the Sussexes. Campbell and Latham join Meghan and Harry on the board of directors. Amazing!

Even though this is mostly great news, I do hope that there is a subtle change to the name of the foundation. Just add a comment or a colon, please.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees match in London

Royal baby

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

14 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have named their new charitable foundation”

  1. Oh No says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Im excited to see how their current passion projects expand and what new ones come about.

    They’re also starting out nice with that fat check from Disney $$$

  2. Sofia says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:31 am

    Exciting news!

  3. Becks1 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:36 am

    I like the name! I agree that it needs additional punctuation or something, but I like it. Makes me think they knew this split was going to happen and what they were going to name their own foundation when they started their IG.

  4. OriginalLala says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:39 am

    I don’t know the jargon, but I’m surprised it’s listed as a “private limited company” and not a charity or not-for-profit? any Celebitches in the know who can explain?

    I like the name, but I agree that a colon is needed!

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 18, 2019 at 7:52 am

      In the UK not for profits/charities can registered as a private limited company. In the UK we have CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisations) that cater for charities but its a relatively new legal entity designed for that sector.

      The main difference between a CIO and private limited company is:

      “There are also some significant differences between a CIO and a company in terms of governance. For example, company law confers certain absolute rights on its members, in a way that the CIO regime does not. Company members have automatic rights to receive accounts, call meetings, vote by proxy, demand a poll and remove a trustee: a member of a CIO will have none of those rights unless the constitution expressly provides them. Similarly, whilst a company can change its constitution with a written members’ resolution of 75%, a written resolution for a CIO must be unanimous.”

      So to me it seems they’ve gone down a safer route of creating a private company.

      • OriginalLala says:
        July 18, 2019 at 7:54 am

        thanks for the info! very helpful!

      • Eliza says:
        July 18, 2019 at 8:19 am

        The registration is normal. Their being directors is odd for royal family members. Only Prince Andrew is a director. I think Sara is modeling it after the Clinton Foundation so their children down the road will have job opportunities within the foundation.

  5. Lila says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:39 am

    I like the shortened version. Sussex Royal has a nice ring to it.

    Also…I find it increasingly hilarious how the RR have zero information on Sussexes. Their ‘exclusive’ scoops are all limited to things like publicly available documents 😂 And they’re sooooo salty about it.

  6. Toot says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Emily had no exclusive. Fan accounts were talking about this a couple of days ago because of the public registration.

    Its great news to me that the Sussexes are taking care of their business.

  7. aquarius64 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Sussex Royal has a nice ring to it. The ex KP charity organizer probably jumped shipped from HMS Ratchet because of the backstabbing shenanigans from Kensington Palace.

  8. Jane says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Andrews did get the exclusive. This information has been on Twitter for a couple of days now.
    Andrews is such a liar and fabulist

  9. Seraphina says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Agreed that the name should be shortened. And love that they stuck Royal in there. Love the acronym The SRF.

    Megs knows how to do it. She’s out on maternity leave and leisurely getting work done, because why not???? She continues to impress me and I admire her for not only her work ethic but her strength. My hats off to her. Keeps it up Meghan. Don’t let the haters get you down. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

  10. Loretta says:
    July 18, 2019 at 8:33 am

    This is so exciting!

