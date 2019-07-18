“‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ looks so good” links

Kirsten Dunst and Alex Skarsgard are killing it in the On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer [OMG Blog]
Trevor Noah addresses Scarlett Johansson [Lainey Gossip]
Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss accused of domestic abuse [Dlisted]
Preview for the final season of Mr. Robot [Socialite Life]
Review of The Last Czars on Netflix [Pajiba]
Awkwafina wore a cute outfit to appear on Colbert [GFY]
Laura Dern dressed like Marilyn Monroe on Late Night [Tom & Lorenzo]
How many people have watched Orange is the New Black? I was surprised. [Just Jared]
I sooo wanna see this – love Kirsten Dunst and ASkars (but he is 2nd only to Bill).
She’s rocking the 80/90s fashion.