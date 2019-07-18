Donald Trump & his Nazi supporters chant ‘send her back’ at Rep. Ilhan Omar

I still find Donald Trump’s Nazi rally cry of “lock her up” to be one of the most disturbing things in modern politics. “Lock her up” started as a Hillary Clinton-specific chant during the 2016 campaign, and it’s still horrifying to think of the way Trump criminalized Clinton for… those f–king emails. And that’s it. That’s why Hillary Clinton needed to be “locked up.” Over time, “lock her up” evolved to a Deplorable chant for any and all women who displeased Trump. It was a not-so-subtle way to criminalize any and all women for not supporting him, or for being free-thinking, or for not being Nazis. His Nazi-misogynist supporters would chant “lock her up” about Christine Blasey Ford and other victims of sexual assault, including women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.
Well, “lock her up” has gone through another evolution and it’s become “Send Her Back.” Trump threw himself another Nazi rally last night and he decided to continue with his racist attacks on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. When he got to Rep. Ilhan Omar, this is what happened:
Again, there is no bottom. This was always the evolution – first he demonized Hillary Clinton, then he demonized victims of sexual assault, now he’s demonizing women of color and congresswomen. He’s saying there is something inherently anti-American in brown and black skin, there’s something anti-American with refusing to become one of his Nazi supporters, and on and on. It’s as racist as it gets. It’s as disturbing as it gets. And not only is morally reprehensible just as-is, but he’s also inciting violence against these women, especially Rep. Omar.
Her response:
You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I’ll rise.
-Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019
👋🏽 I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! pic.twitter.com/W0OvDXGxQX
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019
The response of some people who were watching the Nazi rally:
I have covered fascist rallies and Trump rallies.
This Trump rally was a fascist rally.
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 18, 2019
They’re trying to get Ilhan Omar killed. It’s that simple.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 18, 2019
Worried for Omar. This man is putting her life in danger. I dunno what else to say that isn't obvious.
— k austin collins (@melvillmatic) July 18, 2019
This is racist. If you’re chanting this, you’re a racist. If you’re a journalist asking white people if this is racist—you’re an idiot. https://t.co/ewOdrKlWmM
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 18, 2019
I don’t even have words for this, I’m so horrified.
I consider myself to be quite desensitised to much that I see in the news and on TV. Not much bothers me, even when I know it probably should.
Watching this and the sea of white being him, chanting along made me feel physically sick.
Then scrolling down and seeing those four women… it brought tears to my eyes. The fact he is STILL the president is disgusting. How many times have people been shocked, appalled and sickened? Yet here we still are.
My words are: Can we not fall for his distraction techniques? Yes, he’s an outrageous monster but he is also a criminal who tries to overtake news cycles with smokescreens. Can the media focus on his crimes, please, not continue to be his puppets.
The media can and should do both: call out his racism AND cover his crimes, his ineptitude, the swamp he has surrounding him, etc.
Trump is scum, his supporters are scum. I have absolutely no respect for anyone who supports any aspect of this man, his family, or this presidency.
He’s dangerous and I truly fear for these women and their families
And yet, the GOP will continue to line up and find excuses for this.
“there is no bottom” – Kaiser, that is probably one of the most accurate things you’ve said on here. There is no bottom. This is spiraling downward.
“lock her up” was worrisome to me because I viewed it as a threat to our democracy – like part of me actually wanted Hillary to move out of the country after he became president because I was scared he was going to arrest her, and I think criminally prosecuting your opponents just because you can is a really bad sign that our democracy is over. I also worried that some of his fanatical supporters would take matters into their own hands for it.
I think this chant is worrisome because its racist, and I think it puts a target on the back of all non-white Americans. It’s not about being an immigrant. It’s about being brown. And we’ve known he is racist, he doesn’t really hide it, but this, like the “lock her up” chant, seems to me to be encouraging people to take matters into their own hands.
Kaiser, you have a knack for finding photos that sum up people in their entirety.
The level of despair I have is leading me to thoughts this morning of, “I think it’s time to split into two countries.”
This happened in MY state last night and it’s horrifying and disgusting and disgraceful. I am truly ashamed to be an American right now.
You should not feel ashamed. The ones who are chanting “send her back” have no shame, they are the deplorables Hillary was talking about. I was in NC last month and I enjoyed being there. The thing that I’m afraid of is one day one of his deplorable is going to kill someone in his name, and the Con man will not even say I’m sorry. I have a feeling he would love ❤️ For that to happen. He is the most vile person I have ever seen.
He won’t be happy until she’s dead.
And then he’ll get right back up at one of his klan rallies and brag about it and his zombie cult will froth at the mouth with glee.
Future generations are going to read about the US the way they once read about 1930’s Germany. Is this the greatness I keep hearing about? All those folks still convinced that HRC would have been the same or worse? Still glad you sat out the last election or made a vote of conscience?
We’re not getting out of this in 2020, even if a Democrat is elected. This more than anything has solidified that conviction. The glow on his face of all the accolades combined with total silence from anyone but the Democrats – he is drunk on it and he’s not giving it up. His “I could kill someone on the street and no one would say anything” is coming true. He loves it and so do they.
He may never reach bottom, but I certainly have.
at what point can he be charged for inciting violence? this is getting absurd… I am worried for these amazing women, Trump has some very unhinged supporters
I watch some of the conservative agitators on Twitter – I don’t “follow” them, I won’t give them the satisfaction of the number. Ryan Saavedra, Guy Benson, and Ben Shapiro have been tweeting endless attacks on these four women for days. Shapiro has been tweeting endless attacks on AOC for months; it is obvious that he lusts for her and can’t handle the idea that a woman he finds attractive won’t bend to his dictates – she refused to “debate” him; so he must punish her. They post their own attacks and then retweet one another’s. Something happened last night. Within half an hour of the “Send her back” happening, all three tweeted separate messages about how it was basically okay to hate these women because they are vile, anti-American monsters, who play the race and gender card whenever they get in troulbe, but the “Send her back” stuff had to stop. Saavedra went on with a long lecture about how even though we should all hate these women, we can’t be threatening them or trying to send them back anywhere. He included a weirdly worded thing about a friend in law enforcement, who despised Omar as much as everyone must, telling him that people could get in trouble if anything happened. I interpreted that as the FBI or the Capitol Police having contacted all three of them and warned them about incitement, based on what was happening on their twitter feeds. The response to these messages was basically that these people were going to do what they wanted and these guys were wimping out. They unleashed something they now can’t control.
I wanted to ask this. I live in Australia, and under our system of government, our prime minister would have been out on his arse immediately if he’d pulled a stunt like this. I’ve heard none of this on our news, and am utterly horrified by what I’ve just read. Honestly, I feel physically sick, and worry for these women. Trump is an evil, twisted, despicable piece of shit.
So what do you we do about it? I feel so helpless right now. I’ve called by rep, emailed them and I attend protests. I donate. I feel like nothing I do is going to change anything. So I just need to know if there is anything else I can do because I cannot see/hear about this any longer. He and his ilk need to be removed from office.
When I first read that headline, I thought they were chanting to send back his wife 🤣
His wife is white so she can stay. Only the black and brown people must go back, smh in disgust.
Wow, just wow but am not really surprised as he’s been building up to this. I’ve always thought that he is going to get either a journalist or democrat murdered. I hope she had good security as Trump just put a target on her head just because he is sh!tting in his adult nappies over Epstein and that video that was just released.
Her response is amazing. I stand with The Squad.
Sick
If anyone is surprised, they should not be. This has been the plan all along. Think back to after to when Trump was first elected & his first move: ban on travel from 7 countries. Then he simultaneously targeted the border. He was targeting people coming into the country illegally & those applying for green cards, making it harder…but not just anyone, those from certain countries. He had a specific agenda. Two years later…he’s now targeting…naturalized citizens, those with green cards, people that are actually here legally or attempting to come here legally. If they are not white & from certain countries, he doesn’t want them. He’s even attempting to deny citizenship to people who served. This is Stephen Miller’s brain child.
Have you noticed how many people who have served in his administration who have left, or fired , but Steven Miller is still around. I saw a photo of SM standing in the Oval Office showing the white supremacy hand sign, They are kindred spirits.
I believe the judge who presided over Michael Cohen’s case is going to open up the secret info in his case today. The judge said the people should see all the evidence. Also, something is going on with the Epstein’s case today. I guess Don the Con man is trying to make a stink to distract us from paying attention to what will be going on in two court cases today that are linked to Don the Con.
Ironically, this whole thing started because a woman is trying to work within the system to fix this broken system. I mean make America great again was his call, right? Which says our country wasnt great anymore, correct? Gotcha. White man says we need to change things is elected President. WOC says it and she needs to “go home”? How is this not sexism and racism??
For those reading this who think this isn’t racist and maybe don’t want to comment or eventually will just haven’t yet:
Racism means to think ones race is more superior than the others. For one to tell another race to “go back to where you came from” is basically saying you’re not worthy of being here. I am worthy and you are not. I am better than you, so yes it’s racist. Yes it’s wrong and yes it’s hateful.
This is so horrifying. He honestly thinks a presidency is the opportunity to vent your innermost furies and frustrations (rooted in your insecurities) and get others to rally behind you for action, as opposed to taking on the responsibility to do your best for every person in the country, regardless of who they are, because they live here too.
He’s gettinyg, terrifying, and toxic, and I wonder how long it will take to correct all the damage from this twat.
I think a civil war is going to happen. Everything is out of control.
If he’s re-elected, I believe definitely something is going to break. The country cannot survive another term of this insanity.
He’s also saying she’s married to her brother. May he rot in hell. And all his supporters too.
This is very scary and he is irresponsible. He has no qualification for a leader. I fear for Omars life. The accounts of Trump fanatics I came across today is freaking me out. The words, the pictures. Terrible.
The thing that was craziest to me was his use of “anti-Semitic” to vilify Omar. As a white Jewish woman who doesn’t think that of Omar, I’m horrified on many levels. But what struck me about the crowd chanting what they did in response to the Orange Nightmare’s statements was how many actual anti-Semites were in that crowd pretending to be outraged. Nauseating