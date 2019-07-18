Donald Trump & his Nazi supporters chant ‘send her back’ at Rep. Ilhan Omar

I still find Donald Trump’s Nazi rally cry of “lock her up” to be one of the most disturbing things in modern politics. “Lock her up” started as a Hillary Clinton-specific chant during the 2016 campaign, and it’s still horrifying to think of the way Trump criminalized Clinton for… those f–king emails. And that’s it. That’s why Hillary Clinton needed to be “locked up.” Over time, “lock her up” evolved to a Deplorable chant for any and all women who displeased Trump. It was a not-so-subtle way to criminalize any and all women for not supporting him, or for being free-thinking, or for not being Nazis. His Nazi-misogynist supporters would chant “lock her up” about Christine Blasey Ford and other victims of sexual assault, including women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

Well, “lock her up” has gone through another evolution and it’s become “Send Her Back.” Trump threw himself another Nazi rally last night and he decided to continue with his racist attacks on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. When he got to Rep. Ilhan Omar, this is what happened:

Again, there is no bottom. This was always the evolution – first he demonized Hillary Clinton, then he demonized victims of sexual assault, now he’s demonizing women of color and congresswomen. He’s saying there is something inherently anti-American in brown and black skin, there’s something anti-American with refusing to become one of his Nazi supporters, and on and on. It’s as racist as it gets. It’s as disturbing as it gets. And not only is morally reprehensible just as-is, but he’s also inciting violence against these women, especially Rep. Omar.

Her response:

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

👋🏽 I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! pic.twitter.com/W0OvDXGxQX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

The response of some people who were watching the Nazi rally:

I have covered fascist rallies and Trump rallies. This Trump rally was a fascist rally. — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 18, 2019

They’re trying to get Ilhan Omar killed. It’s that simple. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 18, 2019

Worried for Omar. This man is putting her life in danger. I dunno what else to say that isn't obvious. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) July 18, 2019

This is racist. If you’re chanting this, you’re a racist. If you’re a journalist asking white people if this is racist—you’re an idiot. https://t.co/ewOdrKlWmM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 18, 2019

