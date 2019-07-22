Maisie Williams shuts down the theory that Jon Snow ‘helped’ Arya kill the Night King

Embed from Getty Images

Even though Game of Thrones is over and we all know that BRAN STARK had the best story – lmao – I guess the actors were still contractually obligated to show up for this year’s Comic Con to do something resembling a victory lap. The problem was that few people considered the final season a victory, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were too chickensh-t to actually come to Comic Con and get yelled at for their sh-tty writing and condensed storylines. So the actors had to show up and defend Benioff and Weiss’s sh-tty work. Controversy ensued. Some stories from the GoT Comic Con panel:

Maisie Williams on whether anyone helped Arya kill the Night King. From THR: Williams also weighed in on the theory that Jon Snow encouraged Arya to kill the Night King by distracting the ice dragon. Where does Williams land on that theory? “She did that on her own. If we’re going to give credit to anyone, it’s Melisandre. She knew what she had to do to put the mission in Arya’s head. This is the first time Arya has fought and had something to lose in so long. If we’re going to put it to anyone for getting Arya’s head back on track, it was Melisandre and the ‘brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes’ [prophecy].” I love that she said that.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright on whether Bran was secretly evil: “I think it’s quite cool that it’s slightly ambiguous. I’ve heard [theories] that Bran is the Night King, or whatever. Is he really a bad guy all along? That’s one of the cleverest things about the ending. It doesn’t conclude everything neatly. It’s left totally open. The kingdom is in total disarray, Arya’s starting her own journey, Sansa is queen, Bran is king, and they are storylines that could warrant their own spinoffs — but they don’t. They’re unfinished. It’s almost as if the world of Game of Thrones still exists in the ether. It’s quite nice that it’s not finished conclusively and it allows you to read into it — like the Evil Bran theory.” Bran is possibly evil, but he still does not have the best story.

Conleth Hill slams the backlash. Hill played Varys and Hill never seemed pleased with the sh-t that went down in the final season, but now he’s claiming the backlash was all media-created. He told the audience, “We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign.” It’s literally NOT media-led. Fans were incredibly disappointed and the media covered their disappointment.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was booed. Nikolaj called Jaime and Cersei Lannister’s deaths “great” and “perfect for that character’s ending,it made sense to me.” People booed him.

#GameOfThrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says that it was perfect for his character to "end in the arms of Cersei." The #SDCC crowd disagrees pic.twitter.com/CSCi9F6abE — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2019

