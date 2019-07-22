Maisie Williams shuts down the theory that Jon Snow ‘helped’ Arya kill the Night King

Even though Game of Thrones is over and we all know that BRAN STARK had the best story – lmao – I guess the actors were still contractually obligated to show up for this year’s Comic Con to do something resembling a victory lap. The problem was that few people considered the final season a victory, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were too chickensh-t to actually come to Comic Con and get yelled at for their sh-tty writing and condensed storylines. So the actors had to show up and defend Benioff and Weiss’s sh-tty work. Controversy ensued. Some stories from the GoT Comic Con panel:
Maisie Williams on whether anyone helped Arya kill the Night King. From THR: Williams also weighed in on the theory that Jon Snow encouraged Arya to kill the Night King by distracting the ice dragon. Where does Williams land on that theory? “She did that on her own. If we’re going to give credit to anyone, it’s Melisandre. She knew what she had to do to put the mission in Arya’s head. This is the first time Arya has fought and had something to lose in so long. If we’re going to put it to anyone for getting Arya’s head back on track, it was Melisandre and the ‘brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes’ [prophecy].” I love that she said that.
Isaac Hempstead-Wright on whether Bran was secretly evil: “I think it’s quite cool that it’s slightly ambiguous. I’ve heard [theories] that Bran is the Night King, or whatever. Is he really a bad guy all along? That’s one of the cleverest things about the ending. It doesn’t conclude everything neatly. It’s left totally open. The kingdom is in total disarray, Arya’s starting her own journey, Sansa is queen, Bran is king, and they are storylines that could warrant their own spinoffs — but they don’t. They’re unfinished. It’s almost as if the world of Game of Thrones still exists in the ether. It’s quite nice that it’s not finished conclusively and it allows you to read into it — like the Evil Bran theory.” Bran is possibly evil, but he still does not have the best story.
Conleth Hill slams the backlash. Hill played Varys and Hill never seemed pleased with the sh-t that went down in the final season, but now he’s claiming the backlash was all media-created. He told the audience, “We’re very grateful for your fandom over the years and I think this is the reality rather than a media-led hate campaign.” It’s literally NOT media-led. Fans were incredibly disappointed and the media covered their disappointment.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was booed. Nikolaj called Jaime and Cersei Lannister’s deaths “great” and “perfect for that character’s ending,it made sense to me.” People booed him.
Nothing made me hate the Starks more than series 8. I went from rooting for them from series 1 to wishing Danerys had burned winterfell to the ground with all of them in it. and the prequel is going to be about the starks and the white walkers?! double ugh as we see how the white walker story ended up- that long winter lasted about one night, hmmm. Lamest end to a series ever, and I watched Lost back in the day!
Don’t even get me started on Bran, the NK died a hero trying to kill that useless turd.
Daenerys should’ve burned Jon Snow the moment he came up with that stupid plan that cost her Viserion.
YES! I’m still really salty about that- losing a dragon to save his dumb ass and then he murders her- because her arc (and cersei’s) ended up in BITCHEZ BE CRAZY. ugh.
If there is one thing I want to know about S8, it’s who decided that Jon would yell at that dragon. Because that is one of the dumbest scenes in the entire series. Imagine all the things you could have Jon do, and that’s what you come up with. I don’t think D&D challenge each other creatively at all in the writer’s room, so I could see one of them coming up with that idea, and the other one nodding their head while writing it down.
I think the actors were kind of helpless here, cause they can’t publicly say “I hate what they did to my character”. But the fact Emilia Clarke didn’t show it’s a huge fuck you.
This isn’t the first time those hacks let the actors take the fall for their bull shit.
When Cersei was raped by Jaime and when Sansa was raped by Ramsey. Actually, it was more than those two times. Each time the actors where asked about the level of violence and nudity on the show. Those two chuckle heads conveniently never got asked those questions. If we ever found out anything it was because of the tall sexist one rambling out the truth during one of those interviews they did after the show aired.
I am glad Conleth confirmed that Varys was actually trying to poison Dany. His character definitely got what was coming to him for trying to kill her.
I honestly don’t have a strong opinion on Arya killng the night king. I guess I am fine with it, but I can see some of the dudebros’ and brodettes’ points about Jon getting to kill him. I just don’t care enough about either character to form a strong opinion on it either way.
I won’t be watching the prequel with the Starks because those racist and xenophobic hillbillies suck ass. I will be watching the prequel with all the black people on it though. If what I read is true, one of them is half Targ and rides a dragon. That is all I need to watch that show.
hopefully the prequel will have different show runners than those misogynistic idiots, less rape and more representation. I like the sound of this half Targ dragon rider!
I’m just hoping the amazon lord of the rings show will be good- so much material there! and hopefully they’ll learn lessons from the ending of GoT- don’t butcher your character’s story arcs in the space of a few hours. and this whole Targaryen madness nonsense- erm Arya baked people in a pie and fed them to their father- but that’s okay because she’s a stark, violence and murder is only bad if you’re Danerys. ROLLS EYES HARD.
I feel really bad for the actors. I actually enjoyed season 8 **ducks from thrown tomatoes** sure there were some stumbles but how tf did everyone expect them to wrap up that entire show in one season? I think they did the best they could.
I dont think that Dany was ever meant to sit on the Iron Throne. As for her burning KL.. she had been saying she was going to do it the entire time, she was going “take what she wants with fire and blood” she continued to show signs of “Targaryen Maddness” all those things started from the jump so when she actually did it and everyone wandered around with their jaws hanging open I was a little baffled.
I liked Arya and Sansa’s ending. I dont think the Stark’s deserve to get smeared for wanting control over the North and I dont think the Northern folk should be judged for being wary of southern people.
To Boo the actors for supporting their characters (especially Jaime who went through so many major transformations) who they probably love and have a connection with is so disrespectful. They made their peace with their ending, we need to do the same.
I wish fans would let it go. They are still seeking the complexity, grayness and 3-dimensional writing of GRRM from D&D. They have to come to the reality that D&D are two hacks who lack creativity, signed up only to be *translators* of GRRM’s work and not to come up with original material. They got bored and wanted to move on. They decided to wrap up the storylines as quickly and efficiently as possible with no thoughts to continuity, nuance or complexity. This will all come out eventually.
They will hide like cowards from the fans, giving only interviews to “friendly” journalists. Then re-emerge when they are done with their Star Wars movie, hype it up then hide again when the Star Wars fans realize they are hacks! Because White males in Hollywood fail up.
I agree 100% with what you said here. It’s time to let it go.
Some people, I swear to God. What do they want the actors to say? Do they really expect them to publicly trash the creators of a show who gave them all jobs for over ten years? If this looks bad for anyone, it should be for D&D. As in, the showrunners. As in, the people who made all the decisions and called all the shots. As in, not the actors.