Kristen Bell got to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda and freaked out

This is the first year in several years I haven’t been in San Diego for Comic Con. I rarely go to the actual convention, but I’m always at my folks house across the bay and it’s a really fun energy during that weekend, if you don’t have to deal with the traffic. Of course, the year I stay home it’s off the rails with amazing. I’ve enjoyed all the news/stories coming out of SDCC, though. One story that made me smile was an epic meeting of two upbeat personalities. The I Love You heard ‘round the world happened on Friday, somewhere outside the San Diego Convention Center, when Lin-Manuel Miranda and Kristen Bell finally met. Presumably, this was the beginning of the encounter:

The sloth reference, for those who don’t know, refers to Kristen’s enthusiasm for sloths and her inability to keep her cool around them.

I’ll admit, I love when celebrity geek out about each other. Somehow it justifies when I do it. But we are talking about two of the most effusive people on the planet, so the lovefest did not stop at a hug, they took this thing wide. First, Lin posted to Twitter:

I don’t know if you’ve ever seen two total strangers scream “I Love You!!” at each other across a crowded room but this is the picture we took right after we did that. @IMKristenBell #SanDiegoComicCon2019 pic.twitter.com/4jCriLD2Be — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 19, 2019

To which Kristen responded:

Was I screaming? I thought my SOUL was SINGING! #SanDiegoComicCon2019 https://t.co/Wj32q9aGFS — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) July 20, 2019

But this wasn’t enough to document the occassion, so they both changed their profile pics on social media:

Next step: matching tattoos. Maybe a sloth waving a Puerto Rican flag?

Lin was at SDCC to promote His Dark Materials (which, if I have not enthusiastically voiced my excitement for this cheesy pulp piece, let me do so now – I am all over this sh-t!) Lin was also promoting Duck Tales and walked the floor and met everyone, as far as I could make out. He had a blast, which is what you should have while you are at Comic Con. It’s meant to be absorbed, not witnessed.

Kristen was promoting both A Good Place, for which the main cast showed up and made everybody cry talking about the end of the show. On Thursday, which was Kristen’s 39th birthday, she was at the Veronica Mars panel. I don’t know if this was an elaborate set up, which, if it was, Kristen deserves more credit as an actor, but Kristen asked Hulu to drop the fourth season at that moment as her birthday gift. And they did. Which was a super cool Comic Con moment, but apparently sent the media covering it into a tailspin. It also unleashed a torrent of spoilers for those of us who didn’t get a chance to watch it so have a care. I’m excited for all the VM guest star appearances, the list of which is apparently endless. Alas – I guess we can deduce Lin is not on that list, given that they only mee last week. Guess I’ll have to invest in VM season five after all, to see Deputy Miranda telling Veronica to stay in her lane. Only he sings it and the episode is a musical, with tap dancing down Pacific Coast Highway.

