Emma Thompson & Hannah Gadsby got day drunk at lunch and danced home

Embed from Getty Images

Last month I wrote about a great interview that Emma Thompson gave to the L.A. Times as part of the promotion for Late Night. One of my favorite parts was when the reporter, Mary McNamara, mentioned that Australian treasure, Hannah Gadsby, was visiting Emma and her husband, Greg Wise, at the time. I particularly loved this description of Hannah: “‘Hannah’ is comedian Hannah Gadsby, whom Thompson famously befriended after one of Gadsby’s shows in Edinburgh. As Gadsby has told it, she had no idea who Thompson was until she Googled her.” After reading that, I wanted to imagine that Emma and Hannah were BFFs and that they spent a lot of time hanging out together (but figured that that was probably unlikely). I think Ellen DeGeneres made a comment during one of her stand-up specials that famous people don’t hang out with other famous people all of the time.

That may be true, but it seems like Emma and Hannah hit it off. They met in Scotland, they’ve hung out in California, and now, apparently, they are day-drinking in London. A picture of an article from this past Sunday’s The Mail on Sunday has been making the rounds on Twitter:

Emma Thompson getting on the jars with a mate and doing the robot for the paps is a mood. pic.twitter.com/XaA58jdbww — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) July 22, 2019

For those of you who can’t read the article, or who may use a screen reader, the most relevant part is:

HER Oscar-winning versatility has seen her play an eccentric professor in the Harry Potter movies and a governess with mystical powers in Nanny McPhee. But now Dame Emma Thompson has been rehearsing her ‘Crouch-Bot’ – the bizarre robotic dance adopted by former England striker Peter Crouch as a goal celebration. Emma, 60, was spotted doing the hilarious moves on the way home from the pub after spending a couple of hours drinking wine with a female friend. An onlooker at the historic Holly Bush Tavern, near the star’s home in Hampstead, North London, said she was ‘putting her heart and soul into the moves’ when she left the premises. ‘They were drinking rosé a for a couple of hours on a lovely Sunday and were very merry,’ said the pubgoer. ‘But when Emma got outside, she just went into the robot dance, copying move for move the Peter Crouch version – and she was certainly more natural than Theresa May!’

[From The Daily Mail via Twitter]

The article goes on to say that Emma “became more expansive in her moves,” as evidenced by the accompanying pictures: Four are of Emma in various dancing poses outside the pub; she’s wearing a button-down coral shirt, light denim shorts, a backpack, and gold sandals. In a fifth picture (my favorite), she’s smiling and dancing alongside an equally happy Hannah, who is wearing what looks like a dark denim jacket over a black (or navy) shirt, pants, and shoes. She and Emma are both mid-skip.

Does no one at the Mail recognize Hannah Gadsby? Really? I don’t always recognize every single celebrity I see in a magazine or on a red carpet, but I’d have thought that someone at the Mail would have recognized Hannah before the article went to press? Obviously not. I would have loved to have sat with them. I’m a great listener, so would have happily sat quietly drinking iced tea for a few hours just taking everything in. The other day I said that I’d love for Shirley MacLaine and Emma to do a buddy comedy and go find Maggie Smith and Julie Walters. Maybe Hannah can have a cameo? Sidenote: If you have the chance to see Hannah perform live, do it! I saw a performance of Douglas recently and loved it. (It will end up on Netflix eventually.) This Parade article from last summer has a clip of Hannah’s interview with Jimmy Fallon in which she discusses meeting Emma, and how she didn’t “didn’t really know who [Emma] was,” though she “knew she wore a bonnet in something.” Now I need to go rewatch Sense & Sensibility and Nanette.

Emma Thompson and Hannah Gadsby are on the piss together and honestly someone needs to make this movie, where they play themselves and just sit around and drink and act like goofs. https://t.co/cJlA7UoSXA — Hannah (@hcgray) July 22, 2019

These dogs! (This is Celebitchy writing this! I know Quimby loves dogs too.)

Nominated for an Emmy! Well I’m pretty chuffed. Hard to know what the boys make of it. I reckon they want Emmy to mean ‘food’ or ‘park’. Time will tell. pic.twitter.com/RkoRG5u96G — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) July 16, 2019