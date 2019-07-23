The Cambridges have appointed ‘Poor’ Jason Knauf as the foundation’s CEO

For years now, I’ve made “Poor Jason” jokes in royal stories. That’s in reference to Jason Knauf, the long-time communications guy at Kensington Palace. Khauf started out as just a communications/press secretary type, then he was put in charge of the communications office at KP, and then he was bumped up again as senior advisor to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Knauf is, I believe, the very definition of failing up. And now he’s done it again:

Jason Knauf will take over from Lorraine Heggessey as CEO of The Royal Foundation on Oct 1. Says the Cambridges, “We are very grateful for her hard work and support. We are pleased that Jason has been appointed… and very much look forward to working with him in his new role.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 23, 2019

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who will start their own Sussex Royal foundation this fall, add: “It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Lorraine over the past couple of years, to champion the causes that we feel so strongly about, and we wish her well.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 23, 2019

As I was looking through my previous coverage to see when and where I mentioned Jason Knauf, I came across this story from 2016, where Knauf was being partially blamed for a moment of terrible press for the Cambridges. There was a lot of talk back then of Knauf’s inexperience, and the Cambridges were blamed for surrounding themselves with cheap and incompetant staffers because they were pinching pennies about staff salaries. At the time, there was significant backlash to how William and Kate behaved on their tour of India. So, just a reminder: Will and Kate should thank the Sussexes every damn day because the Cambridges have never enjoyed such great press as they do since Meghan has come around.

That story brings up several points: one, William and Kate don’t really want effective, experienced staffers. They want yes-men and inexperienced people they can mold into yes-men. Which makes me wonder if Knauf is really the best person to head up the Cambridges’ newly separated foundation. This would have been a great moment for new blood, a new vision, a new KEEN outlook on what the Cambridges can and should do. Instead, they just appointed the guy they send out to tell the press that they’re super-keen. Congratulations to all of the charities supported by the Cambridges: you’re about to spend the next five years getting repeatedly keen-baited.