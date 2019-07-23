The Cambridges have appointed ‘Poor’ Jason Knauf as the foundation’s CEO

For years now, I’ve made “Poor Jason” jokes in royal stories. That’s in reference to Jason Knauf, the long-time communications guy at Kensington Palace. Khauf started out as just a communications/press secretary type, then he was put in charge of the communications office at KP, and then he was bumped up again as senior advisor to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Knauf is, I believe, the very definition of failing up. And now he’s done it again:

As I was looking through my previous coverage to see when and where I mentioned Jason Knauf, I came across this story from 2016, where Knauf was being partially blamed for a moment of terrible press for the Cambridges. There was a lot of talk back then of Knauf’s inexperience, and the Cambridges were blamed for surrounding themselves with cheap and incompetant staffers because they were pinching pennies about staff salaries. At the time, there was significant backlash to how William and Kate behaved on their tour of India. So, just a reminder: Will and Kate should thank the Sussexes every damn day because the Cambridges have never enjoyed such great press as they do since Meghan has come around.

That story brings up several points: one, William and Kate don’t really want effective, experienced staffers. They want yes-men and inexperienced people they can mold into yes-men. Which makes me wonder if Knauf is really the best person to head up the Cambridges’ newly separated foundation. This would have been a great moment for new blood, a new vision, a new KEEN outlook on what the Cambridges can and should do. Instead, they just appointed the guy they send out to tell the press that they’re super-keen. Congratulations to all of the charities supported by the Cambridges: you’re about to spend the next five years getting repeatedly keen-baited.

5 Responses to “The Cambridges have appointed ‘Poor’ Jason Knauf as the foundation’s CEO”

  1. Seraphina says:
    July 23, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Talented, smart and experienced staff is are not yes people. They cannot be molded into such. That’s why they are talented and smart. We have the same issue where I work.

  2. Becks1 says:
    July 23, 2019 at 10:35 am

    oh Poor Jason. failing up is right lol.

    2016 is the year that the press started turning on the Cambridges, and calling them out for their laziness, but once Kate got pregnant with Louis and Meghan entered the scene, all criticism stopped, even though nothing has changed.

  3. Hepburntracy says:
    July 23, 2019 at 11:06 am

    The Sussexes foundation CEO is the same person that ran Hillary’s failed presidential campaign as well as the Clinton foundation that has been engulfed in several controversies.

    I wouldn’t say all the Cambridge staff are inexperienced. Both their private secretaries have very impressive resumes. At the end of the day it is down to the royals as they are the ultimate boss.

  4. Charlie says:
    July 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

    As someone who has lead not- for-profit organizations, I am rather offended by this appointment.

  5. marjorie says:
    July 23, 2019 at 11:12 am

    “We are pleased that Jason has been appointed..”

    Who did the appointing?

