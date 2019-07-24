Denise Richards’s dad told her that her daughter’s obstinance was a good thing



Denise Richards is raising three daughters: Sam, 14, Lola, 13, and Eloise, 7. She adopted Eloise as an infant and revealed earlier this year that Eloise has a chromosomal disorder and can only say a handful of words. In a new interview with People, Denise reveals that one of her daughters, she doesn’t specify whom, is very stubborn but that her dad’s insight helped her see that it could be a positive thing. I don’t watch RHOBH but in interviews Denise always comes across as sunny and positive, she seems like a good person.

“I think that my daughters will tell you that I’m a strict parent,” shared Richards, 48. “I definitely have rules and boundaries and there’s consequences,” she continued, adding that doesn’t let her daughters “do whatever they want.” The mother of three goes on to say that when it comes to parenting her kids, she tries “to follow a lot of the stuff that my parents instilled in me and my sister.” “They are not judgmental people,” she shared, explaining that they raised her to understand that “everyone is equal.” “That’s something that’s really stuck with me and something that I really want to instill in my daughters,” Richards explained, adding that this lesson is also coming in handy now that two of her daughters are teenagers — and sometimes do things she “may not agree with.” Although one of her daughters, in particular, can be “extremely headstrong,” Richards recognizes the positive values in that character trait as well. “My father said, ‘It might be challenging right now, but when she’s an adult, you are going to be so grateful because she is going to be one strong woman,’ ” The Bold and the Beautiful star shared with PEOPLE. “And that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, that’s my daughter,’ because I’m pretty sure I was probably very similar with my parents,” Richards added. While raising three children is never easy, parenting does come with its incredibly rewarding moments, as Richards goes on to reveal she once received a very nice call from another parent while her kids were at their house. “The parent called me and told me how polite the girls were and they cleaned up after themselves and they were helping with the younger sibling,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh wow, it really does sink in,’ because at home they’re not like that,” the actress joked with a laugh. “So I was very proud of them.”

[From People]

That’s a great perspective from Denise’s dad, I like that. I was such a pain as a teenager and this is true of me too, I turned into a strong adult. This is especially important for women as we have a tendency to be people-pleasers. My mom was probably hoping I would have a daughter at some point so I could experience firsthand what she went through with me. Also I could so relate to that story about Denise getting compliments about how well behaved her daughters were at someone else’s house! It’s always “why aren’t they like that at home?” Denise has gone through a lot with Charlie Sheen as her abusive ex and I’m happy to see her remarried and doing so well lately. She’s doing what’s necessary to get paid by joining the cast RHOBH and there’s no shame in that. People noted that Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, is adopting Eloise too. That news came out earlier and this is the first I’m hearing about it. That’s so sweet!

Also, People has the video of their interview with Denise and her face moves a lot more than it did in other videos I’ve seen her of lately, I’ll say that. Whatever she had done looks like it’s settled.