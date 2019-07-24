Kate Walsh created her own perfume because she missed her boyfriend’s smell



Kate Walsh was on Access Live promoting her new perfume. She shared photos and stories from her trip to the Arctic with a friend, which looked amazing but cold. Kate started her own perfume company, she explained that it’s not a licensing deal with another company, it’s her own thing which is smart. She said that she got the idea after trying to recreate her ex boyfriend’s smell by going to a perfume counter. That’s why she named her company Boyfriend Perfume.

It was inspired by an ex boyfriend. We split up. I missed his fragrance. I went to fragrance counter in NY… [everything] was too masculine. I missed the combination of a masculine and a feminine fragrance… It’s very sensual it’s very cozy it’s a night blooming jasmine top note… there’s woody notes in it and like a… higher end vanilla.

After that one of the Access hosts said she sprayed Drakkar Noir on her pillow in eighth grade so she could smell her crush. My first boyfriend wore that too! All the guys wore that in the late 80s. Then they all shared photos of their dogs and Kate talked about how her 12 year-old rescue dog has allergies. She is repping a new drug for seasonal allergies for dogs. My mom’s dog has allergies so I just told her about it. (This isn’t an ad.) Kate deserves a lot of credit for having such good stories behind the stuff she’s shilling.

It’s so true that someone’s smell can bring back memories and emotions. Even if you’re grateful the relationship is over, just smelling that person again can give you feelings for them. I get that way sometimes when I wash my ex husband’s clothes when he’s visiting. (He’s good about washing his own stuff usually though.) Logically I know it doesn’t work with him, but his smell gives me feelings still. (The smell needs to separated from him in order to have that effect.) I get that way with my mom and son’s stuff too, and they’re both still here thankfully. I’m really lucky that I haven’t lost anyone I’m especially close with except grandparents. I’ve heard that it’s the same when you’re grieving someone and that you can feel close to them again through their clothing and things.

Here’s Kate’s interview! It’s fun, I love watching Access Live’s videos.

