Gwyneth Paltrow’s intimacy coach is getting paid to tell her clients really basic stuff

Several weeks ago, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in an interview that she and her husband Brad Falchuk do not live together full-time. Gwyneth has her home and Brad has his home and they spend four nights a week together and that’s it. I honestly thought it sounded like a good arrangement, and one that would work for someone like me, who hates cohabitation and likes to do her own thing. The problem I had with it is that it came from Gwyneth and she made it sound like only peasants live together all the time when they’re married. She said her “intimacy coach” told her the four-nights-a-week arrangement was for “polarity” and that “all my married friends that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.” One wonders if she would humble-brag about her arrangement if her friends thought it was a sh-tty idea, but whatever. Anyway, I did wonder about the whole “intimacy coach” thing and luckily, Gwyneth’s intimacy coach is now giving interviews! Yay.
Gwyneth Paltrow shocked fans when she revealed that she has no plans to live with her husband Brad Fulchuk. Yet the Hollywood star’s intimacy coach Michaela Boehm explained the reasoning behind the decision, as she appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women. The counselor to the stars revealed why she advised the A-lister to keep some distance in her relationship in order to keep the spark alive.
Michaela reasoned: ‘When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That’s true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner.’ Offering advice to the audience, she preached: ‘Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. separate houses… do how much time you need.’
Discussing the added pressure that celebrities deal with in their relationships, Michaela continued: ‘Nothing you do is off limits, everything has to be dealt with in the public. A lack of the intimacy and lack of connection, not only celebs suffer from, when you look most people are always on their phones. Add to that, the distress of everything you do being watched.’
Nothing Michaela Boehm says is wrong, but that’s probably because it’s COMMON SENSE. Think of how much of a fart-sniffing narcissist you have to be to PAY an intimacy coach to come in and tell you that it might actually be bad for your marriage if you spend every minute together, or that most people some quiet alone time and that “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” I really should go to Hollywood and make these a–holes pay me for my wisdom. “If you’re having problems in your marriage, you need to communicate.” Or: “A sexual connection is not enough to base a marriage.” I’ll make millions.
It’s also notable to point out that for all the talk of polarity and intimacy coaches, Gwyneth and Brad’s arrangement is likely part of a custodial thing between Falchuk and his ex-wife for their children. I get the feeling Brad’s kids don’t like Gwyneth.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Intimacy coach? FFS, I’ve seen it all now!!!!
Yes, only peasants live with their spouses…otherwise they would just go out and buy a second house. Why not?
According to her the correct term is “regular commoners”! Know your role! 😁
Michaela Boehm studied with David Deida, if anyone is familiar with him. Personally, I find the “polarity” conversation kind of interesting . . .
and here we have Brad, modelling resting-fart-sniffing-narcissit-face for the peasants
This can be said about any kind of life coach. Let’s be real. The majority of what they “teach” is common sense. But let’s be real again – a lot of folks don’t HAVE common sense. It’s why when Oprah says something that women in mu family have been saying for years people think she is being so profound. She’s not. It’s simply that a lot of people don’t think in those ways.
Does it really count as marriage if you don’t actually even live together?
I mean, i’m a fan of space, [tmi disclosure: partner and I have separate bedrooms, though we hang out in my bedroom a lot] but – what even is this woman’s relationship?
Did she get married so she could label herself as “happily married” even though … perhaps his kids can’t stand her?
I mean isn’t part of the whole point of marriage, or even a not legally sanctioned domestic partnership, that you come home to the same place every day?
None of my business- except that she makes every precious detail of her privileged, entitled, spoiled, narcissistic life public.
Yes actually it does. Just like it does for men and women who spend time apart while in the military, couples who spend time while working and couples who are apart for whatever reason. Because marriage isn’t just about physical proximity. It’s about monogamy and commitment. And I would say those are the the more important parts of it.
Marriage is really whatever you want to make of it. Personally I would love to live in separate houses.
They look so smug.
*eye roll* however intimacy coaches have been around for a long time, even in HW as they are used by actors/productions to facilitate/advise on sex scenes (consent, whats appropriate for the scene, make sure everyone is following industry rules etc..). I also believe they are used by those who have intimacy problems stemming from sexual abuse etc.. so in many cases they really do help people.