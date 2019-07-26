Jordyn Woods was hanging out with Khloe Kardashian’s ex, James Harden, again

Back in February of this year, the whole Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson story exploded. Jordyn was shunned from the Kardashian-Jenner clan and they spread a bunch of bullsh-t about her. Months later, none of it was a good look for the K-Js. They really did look like they were bullying Jordyn alone while Khloe Kardashian tried to “win back” Tristan (Tristan was like NOPE). During that time, a curious story popped up on The Blast – something about how Jordyn had also hooked up with James Harden in the same week as her thing with Tristan. The story seemed shady, but I also just believe that garbage youths are dumb and people make stupid romantic/life/sex decisions at that age. Harden is Khloe’s ex too, obviously – they loosely dated for months and then he cheated on her. So, this story popped up on TMZ yesterday:

Jordyn Woods likes what Khloe Kardashian likes … stars on the hardwood, because she’s hangin’ with another of Khloe’s exes. Kylie Jenner’s former bestie danced and smoked hookah alongside NBA star James Harden in Houston Wednesday night, and, if you’re not keeping track … Harden’s another ex-boyfriend of Khloe’s. We’re told Jordyn and James were partying together at Belle Station, and were cozying up in the same booth. At one point, Jordyn stood up and danced in front of him while taking a hookah hit. We’re told the 2 have hung out in the past — pre-Khloe’s split with Tristan — and Jordyn allegedly told friends Khloe was cool with it … our sources say Khloe never even knew about it. What’s unclear is if Jordyn and James have taken it a step further.

[From TMZ]

And because the Kardashian-Jenners are basically the mob now and all of the reality show peeps are scared of them, Jordyn must have run to TMZ and asked them to do an updated story:

Jordyn Woods and James Harden aren’t anything more than 2 people with mutual friends who happened to run into each other at a bar … at least that’s what we’re told. Sources close to Jordyn tell TMZ … the 2 didn’t make plans to party together in Houston Wednesday night — it just happened to work out that way. We’re told despite video showing her dancing right in front of him … there’s nothing brewing. Our Jordyn sources say she’d been working on a project in New Orleans and made a quick trip to Texas to go out with some friends. She ended up in a VIP booth at Belle Station, coincidentally next to the NBA star and his crew … who we’re told are friends with some of her gal pals. Jordyn didn’t arrive or leave with Harden, and hardly spent any time with him, according to our sources … and all the hookah smoking and dancing was just her having a good time.

[From TMZ]

I’m starting to wonder if maybe the original story about Jordyn and James (back in February) was true and they get together and hook up every so often. Maybe like a friends-with-benefits situation. Because it just seems way too coincidental that Jordyn would be working in NOLA, then travel to Texas and end up in the exact same club as Harden, and they would be seen together, etc. Very strange. I can only imagine the meltdown Khloe is having right now.