Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks have probably been done for 3 months

Last year, I tried to cover some stories about Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks. If you’re like “???” with those names, perhaps I can help: British TopShop heiress and the Hot Felon. Chloe Green is sort of like Britain’s Paris Hilton – famous for being a wealthy heiress and famous for her social media and tabloid presence. Jeremy Meeks is the guy who went viral because of his mugshot, and then he became a model and he dumped his wife for Chloe. Chloe got pregnant in late 2017, and she welcomed a baby (Jayden Meeks-Green) back in June of last year. There was a lot of talk around that time that Meeks wanted his divorce to come through faster so he and Chloe could have a shotgun marriage before the baby was born. That didn’t happen. They never married, but they were engaged. And it looks like their relationship fell apart less than a year after their son was born. She posted an Instagram where she’s no longer wearing her engagement ring.

Chloe Green has added fuel to rumours that she has split with fiance Jeremy Meeks – aka the Hot Felon – by proudly posting this picture of herself without her engagement ring. Dressed in a skimpy pink bikini, the daughter of businessman Sir Philip, posed on the back of her father’s luxury yacht in the Med, writing the caption ‘Summer days’ next to the Instagram photo. Chloe, 28, has a one-year-old son, Jayden, with model Meeks – a former gang member who served time for grand theft – but the couple do not appear to have been on the same continent for the last three months. While she is sailing in Europe with her father and mum Tina aboard their £100 million yacht Lionheart, Meeks was on holiday in Florida last week, before returning to his home city, Los Angeles.

I can’t believe I even care this much, but I went through Chloe’s Instagram and the last time she posted any photos with Jeremy was back in April of this year. She also doesn’t post many photos of her ring finger anymore, nor does she post any photos of their son, which is weird because wouldn’t that be “on brand” for someone like Chloe? But she’s mostly posting endless vacation photos, because that’s her whole life – one big holiday. I hope someone is taking care of Jayden and I hope Jeremy at least walked away with a small settlement. But I’m sort of happy that these two broke up? Good for them – they figured out they weren’t right for each other before they got married. More people should try that.