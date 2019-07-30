Christina Milian is pregnant, ex-husband The Dream makes it about him

Singer/actress Christina Milian is pregnant with her second child. She and ex-husband, producer The Dream, are parents to nine-year-old Violet. On Sunday, Christina posted her happy news to Instagram with boyfriend Matt Pokora and a sonogram of their collaboration:
So, who is Matt Pokora? He is a French singer who has been dating Christina for about two years now. He may be a big name in Europe, but this is the first I have heard of him. Most of the stories I found on him were in French and my rusty French cannot be trusted to do them justice. However, Christina talked about him to Hollywood Life last year and gushed about how “great” their relationship was, mentioning specifically that he was “honest.” This is likely a huge thing for Christina given that both ex-fiancé Nick Canon and ex-husband The Dream were not honest and cheated on her rather publicly (and Lord knows what went on with her and Lil Wayne). Going solely by photos of the two together, Christina and Matt look very happy together and he is obviously thrilled to be expecting his first child with her as he posted the same pic as Christina did, but in black and white and with the caption “La relève est en route! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 #happyman @christinamilian ❤️” Christina’s been talking about babies since she met Matt and he moved to LA to be a family with her last year, these two make a darling couple and I bet they make a darling baby. Congrats to the whole family.
And by the whole family, I mean to ex-husband The Dream too, who clearly wants to be included in the happy moment. Stealing Matt’s pic from Instagram, The Dream cleverly made his ex-wife’s birth news all about him in the caption:
I’m Delighted to wait the arrival and Welcome the Beautiful Being that’s on the way for @christinamilian and @mattpokora. What most may not know is I’ve asked for this moment to be Realized more than I can count. I have also made my best efforts at making sure whoever was in your life loved You and Adored You! I’ve Said if it’s Love do not hide it in the Dark let it inspire us in the light. I am so happy for You Tina most of all. Beyond this Business there is a common love that sometimes get left behind. A child itself can not Will that love but two people who love each other can will that love into a child. I told you recently and asked what are you waiting for. 😭 I’m glad the wait is over! This time around Make sure no one comes in between your happiness and will to love and be loved! Love who you want and how you want! @mattpokora I believe in you based off of our convo she has the Right human being to stand beside. Sending You much Love and Joy! You both should be Elated and do not dismiss a moment of this journey it goes by at light speed it seems! ✊🏽from @Thekingdream and @MrsNashxo we send you Infinite Love
Oh. My. Stars. And. Garters. The gall! I shouldn’t be surprised, when he got caught publicly fooling around on Christina, he posted a shockingly tone-deaf statement about how his real crime was letting his fans, and apparently his wife, believe their marriage was okay when in fact he had fallen out of love with her so it was okay that he was sleeping around. So yeah, Christina and Matt’s pregnancy is all because The Dream asked her what she’s waiting for and then prayed for her happiness. Congratulations, The Dream. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy. *Insert eye roll in the most French way possible*
his post made me laugh because it was so ridiculous, but their photo is really cute! and I did NOT know that she dated Lil Wayne!
I didn’t know she dated Nick Canon, either! Learned a lot today!
Oh I remember her dating Lil Wayne. There was this other girl battling her. I remember they would post pics, trying to one up each other, in his home or something. It was a mess. I’m glad that she found happiness cause she deserves it.
just wanted to say that I’m from Europe and I’ve never heard of this guy and now that i’ve checked him i have to wash my ears. it’s eurovision quality.
German here and I’ve never heard of this guy either.
He is known in France. I knew of him and my very very fuzzy impression of him is not a great one but cannot remember why. I am clearly not his target audience.
Matt Pokora won a version of America’next Pop Star type of reality TV. He collaborated with American producers and tried to sell himself as a Justin Timberlake clone. He now works a lot in musical shows and in reality TV. I know literally nothing about his private life which is probably a good sign.
oh and he is completely beloved by the French gay community. Yesterday this news became a Twitter meme with French gay men sending pictures of themselves crying.
Oh that’s funny 😂
This guy is not a big name in Europe. If you want to make it as a musician in Europe you have to release your music in English since that is most peoples second language. (There’s a few exceptions but most of them are classic one-hit-wonders.) He’s only singing in French as most French musicians do who never really make it big outside of France. That said, German here, I had to google him. Never heard of him before.
Yes, sadly that is quite true. Long gone are the days when Serge Gainsbourg and Françoise Hardy made it through (although the latter sang in English too). Christine and the Queens comes to mind. She is bilingual and sings in English, thus the success. Plus she is defying gender norms in a mainstream kind of way so she gets attention.
He is extremely popular in France with the equivalent to the Bieber demo. He has been a judge on the voice here. By all accounts he is pretty humble and harmless. I’m not his demographic target but my 10 y/o niece likes him and he is pretty non-controversial. They did try to make him internationally famous a few years ago and he admits to it. I think he’s satisfied with his fame in France. And for sure, he’s no extraordinary singer but…shrug…
Congratulations to them. The genes on that kid!
The smiles, the body language, these two seem beyond happy and it’s adorable.
Oh, and I hope these two also give birth in an undisclosed location and with a good deal of security, cause you know that Dream mofo is showing up in the birthing suite, in scrubs, with a camera to document this amazing moment that HE brought to fruition, and to deliver WITH HIS OWN HANDS that baby HE created through his prayer and creepy obsession for the ex he shamed and humiliated but now realizes he has zero relevancy without.