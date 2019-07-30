Snooki knows what she’s doing by posting photo drinking wine with newborn

Fresh off the heels of discussing painful sex after delivery, Snooki posted the above photo to her Instagram. In it, we were treated to a cute shot of little Angelo, some nice mood lighting and a giant invitation for mom shaming, which is exactly what Snooki got. When the torches were lit and pitchforks raised, one commenter responded with, “You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby.”
And this was exactly what Snooki knew would happen, especially since she’d discussed avoiding alcohol while nursing her son Lorenzo because she claimed she could smell the alcohol in her milk. Honestly, she waved the hashtag #ImAGoodMomISwear – like a red cape for folks to come at her. No sooner did the above commenter left her response, Snooki replied:
you’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.
I really don’t want to get into a should they/shouldn’t they on drinking during breastfeeding. I know there are very intense feelings on both sides of the argument. I know that most research done about the issue discusses alcohols effect on milk production and not harmful effects to the baby. I am also absolutely not suggesting keg stands during breastfeeding. But I am suggesting that Snooki knows people feel very strongly about the subject and that most likely influenced her photo and caption choice. Overall, I find Snooki’s post funny. And I think that’s why Snooki posted it, because she thought it was funny. But I don’t need to defend her because Snooki also loves to fight on social media. That’s also funny to her.
However, although I found it funny, I didn’t completely love her hashtags. Like CB, I’m not a fan of referring to wine as “mom/mommy juice.” Despite the fact that I have a job, most people see me as a stay-at-home mom. That’s fine, whatever. But it makes me bristle when people think that women who are stay-at-home moms can’t handle the task without “help.” If a professional woman goes out with her colleagues for a drink, it’s networking. But I have a glass of the 2014 Maldonado Cabernet Sauvignon because I cooked my dry aged New York to perfection, I don’t want strands of Mother’s Little Helper playing in the background. Sometimes moms have a glass of wine, or some other drink, for the exact same reasons other grown-ups have a drink. What I *need* is a nap.
The baby is eating from bottle. The milk is fine, she most likely pumped it before. It’s not like a glass of wine makes her toxic for the next 2 years.
If I had kids I’d probably need alcohol, too. That’s why I don’t have any.
Plenty of people pump and dump, or pump beforehand. As long as she’s waiting something like 2 hours after having a glass of wine to BF, there’s really no issue. Hell, if she’s only had a mouthful, she’s probably fine, really.
Either way, the baby is clearly drinking either previously pumped milk, or formula, so absolutely no shame from me.
I am not one to mom shame, and don’t care if she wants to have some wine. However, propping the bottle up is dangerous. It looks like it was just for a second for a funny pic, but I wish she could add a disclaimer that it’s unsafe and a great way to get your kid to aspirate milk into their lungs.
The primary issue with drinking while breastfeeding is potentially falling asleep while feeding and the baby getting hurt, not alcohol getting to the baby in the milk (obviously I’m referring to having a drink or two, not to getting hammered).
People can use alcohol testing strips if they want to be particularly careful, but most providers will tell you that a glass of wine is not going to pass on any significant level of alcohol to your baby through your milk.
I read an article once that stated that scientific studies show that your breastmilk will reflect your blood alcohol level. Let’s say you have a blood alcohol level of 0.8. For the baby, that’s about the same level of alcohol as one would normally receive in a glass of orange juice (fruit juices have natural occurring levels of alcohol). The bigger issue is the danger of having a drunk mother trying to care for a baby.