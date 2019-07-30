Snooki knows what she’s doing by posting photo drinking wine with newborn

Fresh off the heels of discussing painful sex after delivery, Snooki posted the above photo to her Instagram. In it, we were treated to a cute shot of little Angelo, some nice mood lighting and a giant invitation for mom shaming, which is exactly what Snooki got. When the torches were lit and pitchforks raised, one commenter responded with, “You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby.”

And this was exactly what Snooki knew would happen, especially since she’d discussed avoiding alcohol while nursing her son Lorenzo because she claimed she could smell the alcohol in her milk. Honestly, she waved the hashtag #ImAGoodMomISwear – like a red cape for folks to come at her. No sooner did the above commenter left her response, Snooki replied:

you’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.

I really don’t want to get into a should they/shouldn’t they on drinking during breastfeeding. I know there are very intense feelings on both sides of the argument. I know that most research done about the issue discusses alcohols effect on milk production and not harmful effects to the baby. I am also absolutely not suggesting keg stands during breastfeeding. But I am suggesting that Snooki knows people feel very strongly about the subject and that most likely influenced her photo and caption choice. Overall, I find Snooki’s post funny. And I think that’s why Snooki posted it, because she thought it was funny. But I don’t need to defend her because Snooki also loves to fight on social media. That’s also funny to her.

However, although I found it funny, I didn’t completely love her hashtags. Like CB, I’m not a fan of referring to wine as “mom/mommy juice.” Despite the fact that I have a job, most people see me as a stay-at-home mom. That’s fine, whatever. But it makes me bristle when people think that women who are stay-at-home moms can’t handle the task without “help.” If a professional woman goes out with her colleagues for a drink, it’s networking. But I have a glass of the 2014 Maldonado Cabernet Sauvignon because I cooked my dry aged New York to perfection, I don’t want strands of Mother’s Little Helper playing in the background. Sometimes moms have a glass of wine, or some other drink, for the exact same reasons other grown-ups have a drink. What I *need* is a nap.