Jennifer Lopez hadn’t driven a car in 25 years & she got a Porsche for her b-day

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are all smiles as they arrive to the 2019 CFDA Awards in NYC

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez clearly want to be their own “brand” as a couple. They’re both crazy-rich already and they both have their separate celebrity brands. But they want to be J-Rod: The A-List, Over-the-Top Couple. They want their brand to be excess & family. They want free sh-t and they’re happy to promote that free sh-t with excessive YouTube videos in which they highlight their excess & family. So… what did Alex Rodriguez give Jennifer for her 50th birthday? A new car. A Porsche, to be exact. What could have been revealed in an Instagram post instead became an eight-minute YouTube video where we get to see A-Rod chatting with his daughters and setting up the car deal and then revealing the car to Jennifer (he felt her up during the reveal, which tells me he enjoys blindfolds).

The car is a 2019 911 Carrera GTS Porsche, which retails for $146,420 and he got it in lipstick red, and it was customized by the Ocean Auto Club. I assume it was comped too, considering this is just a not-so-lowkey ad for Ocean Auto Club. Alex also says that Jennifer “hasn’t driven in 25 years,” which I didn’t believe until Jennifer said the same thing. Jennifer was happy about her gift, and she said, “I’m going to have to drive? It’s beautiful! I’ve never driven a car like that! I’ve never had a car like this. I’ve never driven a car, period! My heart’s beating out of my chest!” She seemed genuinely pleased with her gift, which makes me feel… okay about this. I was going to grumble even more, but hell, she seemed beyond thrilled. It’s a wonder that, like, Marc Anthony never gave her a car??

Newly Engaged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez step out to the Polo Bar to enjoy a late night dinner in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

3 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez hadn’t driven a car in 25 years & she got a Porsche for her b-day”

  1. Eliza says:
    July 31, 2019 at 8:24 am

    If you haven’t driven a car in 25 years please practice before bringing a car with crazy horsepower to populated areas. But its from ARod, what am I thinking? He got the car most likely so he could drive it (maybe even with her in the passenger seat).

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      July 31, 2019 at 8:33 am

      I’m a very experienced driver, and have had access to all kinds of crazily fast cars, thanks to both my dad and FIL having worked with different car manufacturers. But Porsches, Lambos, Bugattis require extra training, as handling them isn’t exactly intuitive.

      Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    July 31, 2019 at 8:29 am

    I loathe their ostentatious display of wealth. Just marry the jerk so you can divorce him in a couple of years.

    Reply

