Lisa Kudrow hates working out after suffering injuries from a tough trainer

Lisa Kudrow, 56, was on Conan trying to tell a cute story about how she finds working out punishing and doesn’t do it. She said she’s never liked exercising. Conan was questioning how much pain she was really in, and the whole vibe was weird like he was discounting her. Maybe that’s because he knows her well or I’m just not familiar with his humor, it’s hard to tell. Watch the video below and see if you agree with me. Here’s what she said and as someone who loves working out I just felt bad for her, like she hasn’t found her fitness niche yet. Exercise can be for everyone!
I’ve known you a long time. You don’t like to work out, you don’t work at it. You never liked it.
That’s right. I hate it. I did try. I thought ‘I should have a trainer.’ I started doing Friends. I just kept getting hurt. They’re like ‘Oh no you should work through the pain.’ No, Tthe pain is a sign that you’re about to injure yourself. You don’t work through it. You pay heed.
It doesn’t sound like you had good trainers
I had the best. ‘Work through the pain.’ Then the next day I can’t walk for like weeks it hurts. ‘Yeah yeah that’s good, it’s ok.’ It’s not.
Why are you suddenly getting hurt all the time?
The trainers hurt me. Where are we going [with this]? I am cautious anyway.
I wasn’t being overly cautious. It was almost a tear in something. I’ve got doctors in my family. They would say ‘For God’s sake, stop.’ I’m afraid of getting really hurt. I stopped skiing ten years ago because everyone gets hurt.
I love exercise, but I know it’s not everyone’s thing and so I try not to talk about it too much or I’ll sound like an a-hole. (When my friends talk about dieting I also try to STFU.) I’ve mentioned before that I think of it like crafting. There are so many different crafts to do and some people love it while I consider myself not crafty or artistic at all. However maybe I just haven’t found my craft yet, you know? I took a drawing class and it was scary at first but I ended up surprised by how much I liked it. So I think Lisa just had a bad experience and then generalized that. We beat ourselves up so much about the things we’re not good at when all we need to do is take a different approach. Or not. I bet Lisa is walking every day or doing yoga or something like that.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
It seems more like jokey banter more than a serious discussion, but I get what she’s saying. There’s a fine line between pain from a hard workout and an actual injury. I learned to push farther than I thought possible, that sometimes working through the pain of a really hard set or whatever is when you see the most gains.
But as I get older I tend to injure myself more easily if I’m not careful. I’ve strained and pulled muscles so badly that the only way to heal them is through rest. I had an elbow injury that took over a year to heal and it still flares up. I guess the bottom line is not to be afraid of pushing your body hard but also discern when it’s telling you to ease up or stop for a bit.
I also tend to think she’s doing some form of exercise, too, and maybe just doesn’t want to talk about it with Conan, lol. Being self deprecating seems like it’s sort of her schtick.
I’ve never liked Conan’s interview style. Just never enjoyed watching his show.
He always makes me vaguely anxious. I’ve never enjoyed it either.
Also not entirely surprising considering how many trainers have absolutely no medical background and utilize methods that can be downright harmful in the long run. One of my friends outright refuses to work with any trainers who don’t have a background in PT or something similar.
Why would a trainer have a medical background?
Bc Rhabdo is a real condition that trainers push people into.
That sounds like multiple trainers though, right? I might be put off the idea of exercise, too, if that were the case. I’ve never used a trainer; I know there are unqualified sucky ones and really great ones and I’d have zero idea how to pick a good one.
Seems like nearly anyone can call themselves a trainer. I don’t believe in harsh exercise, unless you enjoy it, like those mud runs and stuff.
All it takes is an online course and too many trainers are based solely on them. There still are trainers with a proper scientific background, though. It’s just harder to find them.
My trainer has a proper education and I have never, not once, been injured while training with him. He rehabilitates a lot of people with training injuries and he’s always livid about it because he knows that most injuries are avoidable.
she and Conan are dear friends and I think he just overstayed the joke I am sure there was no malice
Exercise injuries are so depressing. You try and do something good for yourself, and then it backfires with an injury. I used to work out 5 or 6 times a week. The older I got, the more frequent the injury and the longer to heal. Now at 55, my goal is 3 times a week, and if it hurts I stop.
I feel her. I’ve been getting back in to exercising after a period of (relative, for me) inactivity and I just keep hurting myself too. It’s really discouraging! But like you say, CB, I’m still walking. Even with an injury that makes it difficult, that’s something I can keep up and really enjoy. Better than nothing, though I’d like to do more.
I get where she is coming from. I used to work out six days a week – but I was always injuring myself and I would work out anyway. Every “workout” niche I have tried I have gotten hurt. And it’s not from lack of attention to form. Im actually a stickler about that BECAUSE I am prone to injury. I was doing Barre at the beginning kf the year and had to stop. Why? Because I had developed a pinched nerve in my Puriformis Muscle. I was diagnosed with Puriformis Muscle Syndrome as a result and have been in physical therapy since May. So yeah…I TOTALLY get what she is saying.
My favorite form of exercise is WALKING. Always has been. And I think I’m going to stick with that and MAYBE add in a bit more low impact cardio. My Phys Therapist just gave me the go ahead to be able to do squats again.
I love Lisa Kudrow – Web therapy & The comeback are some my fave shows! They have that relationship where they banter and laugh at each other, and Lisa always jokes about how safe and conservative she is in real life – they both always laugh at her prudence and it’s part of their banter so no malice there at all (although they lost the punchline during this particular snippet)!. I hate gym workouts but I like more gentle outdoor fitness like walking/swimming etc.
My trainer has a lot of students that come to him with multiple injuries, product of bad trainers. He spends months rehabilitating them, especially those who cycle (he is a triathlon trainer, among other things). He says that, usually, the more hype or fame a trainer has, the worst he’s gonna be.