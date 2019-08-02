Wanda Sykes hates the beach: either you’re in the water or burning up

Embed from Getty Images

Wanda Sykes stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. They chatted about her Netflix special, Not Normal, which is up for two Emmys, including one for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded). Seth pointed out that Beyonce is one of the other nominees in the same category because of the way that stand-up specials are categorized. Seth and Wanda also talked about the Democratic candidate debates, Trump, and had an extended conversation about their mutual dislike of the beach. Wanda had just returned from a vacation to France with her family and some friends, and they stayed on the Mediterranean:

On the debates

At one point I was like ‘did the Russians hack this too?’ It was weird. On people thinking it’s easy to write jokes about Trump

There really isn’t anything we can write that’s funnier than the things he actually says. On her vacation to France

It was hot in the south of France on the Mediterranean. This time my wife picked an apartment [with over] 100 steps [to the beach]. Some days I was like ‘I ain’t going to the beach. You can look at it from here.’ Seth doesn’t like the beach or sand either

What do you do? You sit on the beach and you’re just annoyed. Either you’re in the water or you’re not in the water. And if you’re not in the water you’re just burning up. How she tries to get her kids to leave the beach

I try to go ‘ooh I think there’s some ice cream inside.’

I am with Wanda and Seth when it comes to the beach. I burn really easily, so need to constantly reapply sunscreen. Inevitably, it ends up running into my eyes at some point, which is the worst. I’m also not a fan of sand, generally. It gets everywhere, and I feel like I spend more time brushing it off than I actually spent at the beach. I do like walking on the beach when it’s a bit cooler out and the beach isn’t packed, though. I prefer Wanda and Seth’s suggested summer plans: Being inside with the AC turned on, a good book in one hand and a bowl of ice cream in the other.

I just looked at Wanda’s fellow nominees for her categories; the other is Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Beyonce is nominated for both, too, and so are Hannah Gadsby, James Corden and the other Carpool Karaoke folks for the Paul McCartney special. (I was going to say that maybe Wanda could get one Emmy and Beyonce could get the other, but I’d love for Hannah Gadsby to win one, too.) Wanda shared a video on Instagram in which she’s standing at the edge of the Mediterranean looking toward a cluster of yachts and is yelling congratulations to Beyoncé on her Emmy nominations. At the end, Wanda gestures to the boats and says, “I know you probably own one of these,” as an explanation for why she’s yelling toward the water in the first place. It’s been a while since I watched most of an awards show live; I may actually try to catch the Emmys this year.

Here’s the interview!



