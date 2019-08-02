Duchess Meghan’s favorite poem includes the f-word, release the corgis!

As I’m sure everyone has heard by now, the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue. She does not appear on the cover, but her fingerprints and words appear throughout the issue, for better or for worse. The “worse” being her own Insta-influencer writing style and the “best” being everything else, really – from what else we’ve seen of the magazine, Meghan is highlighting a wide variety of issues, and she also used the platform to announce her capsule collection to benefit her patronage, Smart Works. As it turns out, she also used her platform to publish a funny little poem by Matt Haig. The poem is “A Note from the Beach” and he published a screenshot of the Vogue issue on his IG:
In case you can’t see it, Meghan prefaces the poem with this: “A personal favourite and the best reminder during the summer season…or any season, as a matter of fact.” The poem is: “Hello. I am the beach. I am created by waves and currents. I was made of eroded rocks. I exist next to the sea. I have been around for millions of years. I was around at the dawn of life itself. And I have to tell you something. I don’t care about your bod. I am a beach. I literally don’t give a f—.” Someone gave Haig advanced warning that he was about to blow up, Markle-style, and he also posted this message to his IG:
Hey, HRH the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is guest editor of the brand new issue of Vogue. She apparently Is a fan of Notes on a Nervous Planet and has included the whole of the ‘A Note From The Beach’ chapter in the magazine. This is the first few lines. She calls it her ‘favourite poem.’ A surreal honour. Glad she digs my stupid humour. The edition also includes her heroes, such as Greta Thunberg, Jameela Jamil and Michelle Obama.
This whole year feels like an impossible dream to be honest. Probably means I’m about to have a piano land on my head.
He seems like a cool guy. Can you even imagine what it would be like to be a POET (in this economy!) and have your work noticed and then promoted by the Duchess of Sussex? The Meghan Effect but make it poetry.
