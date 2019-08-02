Are Prince Harry & Meghan ‘snubbing’ Dumbarton, their Scottish title-namesake?

Just after Prince Harry proposed to then-Meghan Markle, he took his bride-to-be on a little tour of the United Kingdom. They went on a series of short trips to various cities around Great Britain so, I believe, Meghan would have a better idea of the people she would be representing when she married into the royal family. Plus, I think Harry just enjoyed (and still enjoys) showing her off. He always looks so pleased with how well Meghan handles public situations, and Meghan was delighted and delightful with their mini-tours. It reinforced the idea that she was going to be a very good duchess/princess.

The photos in this post are from one of those trips – in February 2018, Harry and Meghan went to Edinburgh and Meg wore a tartan coat and they met a cute pony and a good time was had by all. That was Meghan’s first official/royal visit to Scotland. Then, last summer, Meghan and Harry spent about a week with Prince Charles and Camilla at Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, which is Charles’ Scottish home (which once belonged to the Queen Mum). Harry and Meghan are also planning to spend a short amount of time at Balmoral with the Queen in the next month, a trip which will likely fall on or around Meghan’s 38th birthday (August 4th). When Harry and Meghan travel to Scotland, they’ll no longer be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex though – they’ll be the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton. Those are their Scottish titles. So… when are they going to visit Dumbarton? No one knows.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly snubbed an invitation to visit Dumbarton, despite the pair being made the Earl and Countess of the town. On his wedding day last May, the Queen made the new father the Duke of Sussex and the Earl of Dumbarton, with Meghan assuming the female titles. Prince Harry, 34, is only the third ever Earl of the small Scottish town, but despite the rare honour he and Meghan, 37, have reportedly shunned an invitation to visit their namesake area. The peerage hadn’t been used in 300 years before the Queen handed it to Prince Harry as his wedding gift. But more than a year after it was revived, the parents to Archie have yet to head to the Scottish town, which has a population of around 20,000, despite travelling to Sussex five months after their wedding. It’s been claimed an official invitation, along with a suggested itinerary, has been sent to the couple. The Queen’s representative in the area, Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, Michael Gregory OBE, would be the one who would issue an invitation. A source told the Daily Record: “It’s understood that Harry and Meghan have been invited by the Lord Lieutenant but they have yet to accept it. A visit from them would no doubt give the area a boost.” But Royal Navy rear admiral Gregory said the couple was “not due” to visit, but he didn’t rule out any future trips. With no firm dates in the diary yet, local people have said they’re “disappointed” the couple haven’t made the effort to travel to Dumbarton. Labour’s Jackie Baillie, MSP for the town, said: “It’s disappointing that Harry and Meghan have not had the chance to visit yet. The people of Dumbarton have been looking forward to welcoming Harry and Meghan to the town.” She added that couple would be allowed to stay in the historic castle, if they did decide to visit. A palace source claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “hope” to visit Dumbarton in the next year.

[From The Sun]

I mean… it seems pretty clear that they’ll eventually visit Dumbarton and a nice time will be had by all, but sure. They’re SNUBBING the town. If and when Scotland declares independence, I bet it will be all Meghan’s fault too! And really, Meghan and Harry were pretty busy in their first year of marriage, with tours and appearances and setting up their own home and office and foundation and a million other things, in addition to Meghan growing a whole human and giving birth to Private Archie. Trust that when her maternity leave is over, she and Harry will get to it.