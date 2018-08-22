Prince Harry & Meghan spent five days in Scotland with Charles & Camilla

It feels like we haven’t seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in months, but it’s only been a few weeks. We just got used to seeing them so often, which was a nice change of pace for the younger royals. But all of the Windsors tend to shut down for the month of August, and Harry was especially keen for Meghan to avoid overexposure. So they’ve been spending time in their country home (a rental), and doing some low-key traveling. I still don’t know if I believe that they were to Como, Italy. But I do believe that they spent a week in Scotland.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s summer of travel continues! The royal couple spent five days at Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. According to one source, the August getaway marked the 33-year-old prince and Meghan’s first visit to the castle, a spot that Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, both “love.”
“Charles and Camilla care deeply for Harry and Meghan, and with all that has been going on with Meghan’s family, they wanted to get them out of the city and to the coast of Scotland,” the source explains. Amid the ongoing drama, the source says that Harry and Meghan returned to London “feeling restored” after their Scotland trip.
“It’s beautiful at the castle, with amazing views of Orkney Islands,” the source adds. “It was five days of time outdoors, long walks, good food and quality family time.”
News of the Harry and Meghan’s family getaway comes the day after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the twosome also vacationed at George and Amal Clooney’s house in Lake Como this month. A source told Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent three nights with the Oscar winner, 57, and the criminal defense lawyer, 40, after flying to Como, Italy on Thursday, August 16.
“The Clooneys had personally invited Meghan and Harry to their home at the beginning of the summer with an open invitation,” a source told Us on Monday, August 20. “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry. Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”
George and Harry have a special bond? The hell? It’s really driving me crazy that we don’t have a good explanation for the Clooney-Sussex friendship. I still believe that the association was and is tequila-based, and I still believe that Casamigos was some kind of low-key sponsor of the royal wedding and wedding after-party, and that’s tacky AF. As for the Sussexes spending time with Charles and Camilla – I believe that. I believe Meghan and Charles are probably very good friends by now and that Charles and Camilla genuinely want to help Meghan and bring her into the royal fold completely.
Not sure I believe anything regarding Meghan & Harry, they’ve been wrong so many times. She was in LA and Toronto, now she was in Scotland and Italy.
Three months into their marriage, and they already need to refresh and restore. Her dad is such a prick.
That’s what I was thinking as well! I hope they were able to set all of the drama aside for a little bit and just enjoy being newlyweds.
Royals vacation alot for people who don’t actually “work” very much.
Being on constant display and under relentless scrutiny and criticism would be exhausting I would think. I’d have a nervous breakdown after one week.
I agree. I’m very introverted so having to socialize with thousands of people and being judged by millions more sounds like a nightmare. The tiaras and pretty dresses are just not worth the harassment and ridicule.
I think having to be beautiful all the time and keep my weight under control since the pictures are dissected is what would tire me out. The preparation to get everything to look right visually would also be time-consuming in some respects even if I got to work with an advisor. When it comes to fashion, I’m not particularly organized so I could see that aspect stressing me out.
Maybe the job is easier if you were born naturally beautiful, but you can see that the majority of them went through make-overs with their appearance so the planning to get myself to look exactly would make me obsessive. My hair alone would need an army since it’s not a Pantene commercial.
Yeah but THAT is the job she signed up for. They love each other but it’s work not the work most do but all the same.
Yeah, she signed up for it. I just think there is one aspect of the job that could potentially be tiring. Whether it is for her, I’m not sure. But I have wondered if those hideouts in Highgrove are meant to recharge them. I actually wouldn’t mind shaking hands and talking to people (a lot of those people are being nice to them — it wouldn’t be terrible like working in customer service) — it’s just the looking immaculate part of the job and being torn apart by the media that I would find difficult. When they go to Highgrove, I guess I wouldn’t assume they were hiding from the public or even from work. I’d likely assume they were hiding from the media since distance makes the heart grown fonder. We get sick of them when we see too much of anybody.
You sign up to be a public servant with amazing benefits and minimal work. Speaking for those married in.
Yes theres ridiculed moments. Yes rules. Yes expectations to look perfect. And when you’re not hitting all of those… they print an unflattering pic. Then they move on.
And you can avoid seeing that. You can even avoid having them printed. So… the trade off is unbalanced. It’s easy. And you can slack, hide away, refuse to show up and still keep your job and benefits.
Of course, it’s not for everyone, but kate had a decade to settle in and Meghan has adjusted seamlessly.
Charles and Camilla have always seemed closer with Harry and Meghan is smart. She’s being offered advice and taking it. Theres a lot of potential there.
And they’ve got their first post-holiday engagements booked in for next week. Hopefully an announcement of Meghan’s first patronages is on its way soon too!
Why is it so hard to believe he and George are good friends and/or that Amal and Meghan became friends because of their interest in humanitarian work (they share the same hairdresser and probably initially met that way)?? Not all celebs flaunt their friendships in public – it doesnt mean there is something sinister happening here – these seem like baseless conspiracy theories imo…
It’s just that Meghan seems genuine and likable and Amal seems fame hungry and try hard. The prancing entrance at the royal wedding sums her up for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
^^^^THIS! There is not enough water in the world to quench Amal’s thirst!
On another note, the Cams were photo’d last week at Amner. Wonder if they were up in Scotland at the same twim as H & M?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
Let’s add in details like harry and george played basketball… that alone… someone is writing fan fiction.
George acts like he’s best friends with everybody ….until weird stuff hits the fan. So in that sense I can see why people would be cynical.
Hah. True!
I’ve wondered if Harry isn’t looking out for his cousins and that could be basis of welcoming George into the fold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
George is a Hollywood actor twice Harry’s age. It is weird.
Also, i am not buying any of it. Meg was in Scotland, Los Angeles, Toronto, lake como, all in two weeks? It is simple, no one knows where they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barack is ex-US president and almost twice Harry’s age but they are still very good friends. I see nothing nefarious in any or both these relationships. Harry is a great communicator and networker, if him and anyone share common humanitarian goals, they can easily be friends. I can name a number of older men that are very good friends with Harry and with whom he works with on may of his humanitarian projects.
Harry and Barack seem more like acquaintances. Lots confuse friends with acquaintances. To be friendly, social, and have another link or catalyst like work in humanitarianism or politics makes sense. Friends last. And there can be no bond and you still are friends.
Harry and his new Mrs., look happy. Good for them.
The news lately is really getting to me…the pregnant wife and baby girls murdered by the Dad is just sticking with me. The shear evil of it, I can’t shake it.
So, if Harry and Meg are having a week to sit around yakking it up with Chuck and Cam, go ahead. I hope all their staff snatch some of the baked goodies and Champers for themselves too.
Btw, Meg’s Dad and the 1/2 sister are really awful. Take the $$ you have already made from constantly bad mouthing them and shut the hell up. Ick!
Meg’s Mom, deserves a nice vacation for proving she’s got class! Go Mom!
Brother is back whining about why aren’t they “taken in” as the Middletons were, that they’re nowhere as “bad” as Uncle Gary. JC on a cracker!! Won’t they EVER shut the f^ck up!? It’s like a bad doubles tennis match: one lobs to the other, who lobs to the other, who lobs to the other… JUST GO AWAY!!!
The tabloids are the only reason the Markles stay in the news. Everyone else is sick of hearing about them. Also, the Middletons made money off of being associated with the Royal Family, but they had enough sense to shut their mouths and enjoy the perks. Silence is golden!
Getting to me too. The terror all 3 of them went through. There is no sufficient punishment, there just isn’t.
The triple murder is haunting me too. I had nightmares about it last night.
This hard mixture of celebrity and royalty is wrong. Royals are not celebrities and it annoys HM to no end.
A week, only a week, in Balmoral would be beautiful.
Prince Philip had plenty of celebrity friends as does Prince Charles.
Likely scenario is they are all four members of Soho House and met casually through Eugenie and Jack there. Another transactional relationship; the Clooneys get a little more “we’re serious” cred and Harry and Meghan get more rich acquaintances to nudge for fundraising.
Yes notasugarhere I’m old enough to remember Charles hanging out with Geldof. I understand the fundraising. But remember, celebrities can voice political opinions. Charles has overstepped on a few occasions.
Yes celebrities can, and if a friend of a royal voices a political opinion, the royal is not responsible for that opinion. Charles was also close friends with Joan Rivers of all people. For his 70th birthday this November, we’ll likely see Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise show up at the party. Thompson has expressed plenty of political opinions, doesn’t mean she and Charles are forbidden to be friends.
I always thought the Tequila sponsorship thing was business savvy…the cost to do ANYTHING these days are exorbitant…so having multiple income streams just makes sense to me…and the Clooney hook up makes sense even beyond the corporate branding…as both George/Amal have always been active from a humanitarian sense…and with Meghan going that route, full-time basically…it seems like fertile ground for a steady relationship to grow…
I tend to believe they were in Scotland, not that i am biased being Scottish, but Caithness is beautiful esp at this time of year and the Sussex’s do seem close with Chuck and Cams. I don’t buy the Clooney story as it reeked of PR desperation, esp the whole Meghan helped with the kids while Harry and George played sports – that is sooo out of Downtown Abbey episode.
Love how every mag/paper reporting on their time in Como has the exclusive on the trip. Otherwise I hope they had a lovely time in Scotland.
Awww, I like this story! For some reason the thought of H&M being close to C&C just makes me smile. I’ve several documentaries about Charles and all that he’s accomplished as PoW, he’s worked so hard to help others and to try and make their lives a bit better. It seems to me that out of the two boys, Harry is most like Charles in that respect in fact I’ve often thought that Harry got the best parts of both of his parents.
Harry got the best from both.
He is the Arnold Schwarzenegger fro. The movie Twins
I love the idea of Meghan being close to Charles and Camilla. I wonder, since Meghan wasn’t brought up with such stiff protocol that maybe she is very affectionate towards both of them, and that perhaps they are charmed by it?? Also, I think it’s possible that Meghan treats and leans on Charles as her “father figure” so to speak, and he might relish that role a bit? I don’t know much about Charles other than just what is reported, but he really seems to like Meghan and understands what it is like to be “brutalized” by the press, have have to soldier on.
Harry was raised within the stiffness and is extremely affectionate.
Charles always wanted a daughter (in fact in Diana’s book, he voiced his disappointment to Diana when Harry was born). So maybe now, he has one. I don’t think Kate fits that bill. While she seems cordial with C & C, I don’t “feel” the warmth (and I could be *very* wrong on this); but I do feel that warmth with Meg and C & C (esp. Charles).
The royals vacation a lot…yet their “work” is what many people do in their spare time (volunteering/charitable work). All of the wealth, privilege, and countless vacations for very little responsibility. I have much more respect for people with truly difficult jobs such as pediatric oncologists, nurses in the neo-natal ICU, those in the mining industry, teachers, labours who toil away in the hot sun all day, people working in sweatshops, farmers who ensure we all have food to eat, etc. THESE are the ones who deserve to be celebrated and rewarded for their work, not these over-indulged, pampered, lazy people who are somehow “better” and “more deserving” of a lavish lifestyle than others working in tough working conditions, putting in long hours, and sometimes earning barely enough to survive. Add on taking care of families and giving back to their communities, one can declate that the REAL “royal” are the hard-working men and women ❤
