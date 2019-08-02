Michael Weatherly is getting ‘leadership training’ after he harassed Eliza Dushku

Last year, as former CBS honcho Les Moonves’ career imploded, we learned a lot about the toxic culture Moonves created and nurtured during his tenure as CBS president. Moonves was a serial sexual harasser and predator, and he was happy to greenlight and promote male-run, male-dominated TV shows, and if any woman had a problem with that, Moonves would destroy her career. That was a top-down directive, and Michael Weatherly got the memo. Weatherly easily transitioned from NCIS to Bull, a starring-role vehicle which CBS put a lot of money into. Bull was and is a successful show and Weatherly was always thought of as one of CBS’s biggest stars. And when they’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.

Which is how Michael Weatherly waged a campaign of sexual harassment towards Bull guest-star Eliza Dushku. Eliza appeared on Bull for several episodes, with a promise that she would be made a cast-regular. That didn’t happen, because Weatherly made sure all the bros knew that she wasn’t down for harassment. So she was pushed away. She quietly sued CBS and was eventually awarded $9.5 million. She also wrote an op-ed detailing the failure of Bull producers and CBS to properly deal with the situation in real time. Weatherly’s actions cost the network $9.5 million, but he was not fired nor was the show taken off the air, nor did anyone have to face any real consequences (Moonves lost his job, but that wasn’t because of his specific actions re: Bull). So, after all that sh-t went down, you would imagine that Bull producers would know what they wanted to say about the show and all of that? Not so much.

Under a barrage of criticism at the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday, CBS Entertainment executives defended the network’s decision to keep “Bull” on the air despite the harassment allegations against star Michael Weatherly, and addressed concerns about racial insensitivity on the set of “Big Brother.” CBS network head Kelly Kahl told the reporters and critics in the audience that Weatherly was “remorseful and apologetic” when the allegations from former co-star Eliza Dushku first came to light, and was remorseful and apologetic again once the settlement emerged, noting that no other incidents around Weatherly’s behavior have been reported. Though Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV pulled out as a producer of the series in the wake of news of the accusations and settlement, Kahl bluntly pointed to the show’s ongoing popularity as the reason for continuing to keep it on the air. “I can’t speak for Amblin, but to us, it’s a show that does very well,” said Kahl. “It’s a very popular show. More than 10 million people watch every week. Michael is loved by our audience, and even after these allegations came out, people continued to watch. It’s a popular show we want to keep on our air, and it’s a very good show as well.”

[From Variety]

Yeah, the star of the show harassed a coworker to the point where the network had to pay out $9.5 million, but hey, people still watch the show so it’s still on the air. Throughout the Me Too stories/era, I’ve often said “burn it all to the ground,” and I’ve meant that sh-t. This is one place where it would have been good business too: yeah, maybe the show is still a hit and maybe it plays well to CBS’s key demographics (is “predator bro” a demo?), but this was a moment to say “you know what, let’s just cancel it and start fresh with a new show, without Michael Weatherly.” I know people will yell about “those people on Bull will lose their jobs!” and I get that it’s not fair to cancel a popular show just because of the actions of one or two guys. But it would have been the right thing to do, and it’s better than “well, market forces will determine whether predators/harassers/rapists/child molesters get to keep their jobs.”

Also: CBS did do ONE thing about Weatherly and the Bull showrunners: Weatherly is now undergoing “leadership training,” and showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron received “coaching.” Because bros protect bros and Weatherly’s actions were merely a failure of leadership, you guys.