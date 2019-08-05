Margot Robbie in Dries Van Noten at the Roman ‘OUATIH’ premiere: perfect or nah?

In a recent post about Margot Robbie’s OUATIH promotional fashion, I complained about her color scheme, and how I’m not into the yellows and rusty bronze shades. Someone commented with the theory that Margot is trying to coordinate with the OUATIH poster and she’s trying to look like a “sunset,” and that sort of blew my mind. Now I sort of believe that too – she’s not doing a full Sharon Tate cosplay, only a couple of looks seemed sort of Sharon Tate-esque. But Margot is definitely choosing some of her looks to coordinate with the backdrop. It makes sense.
Anyway, here are some photos of Margot, Leo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino at the Rome premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I guess Brad Pitt was only contractually obligated for the London and Berlin premieres, and he doesn’t have to do the full European tour. Margot wore this sunshine-yellow/saffron colored Dries Van Noten dress (watch by Richard Mille). I dislike yellow on the red carpet, but I don’t really hate this. I like that her look isn’t too “done” – hair a bit messy, dress that fits like a nightgown, a strong red lip but her makeup doesn’t look too “done.” It’s sort of great, honestly.
Meanwhile, did you know that I’ve never seen The Revenant OR Wolf of Wall Street? I just didn’t care. I think Leo is an okay actor, but I’ve never watched a movie just for Leo, and I won’t see OUATIH just for Leo either. But I do know that Leo has helped Margot Robbie out a lot, and that they’re good friends off-camera. I suspect that he treats Margot like one of his bros, and she probably loves that too. When they worked on Wolf of Wall Street, there were often reports about Margot joining the Wolf Pack for nights out, partying and drinking and gambling.
Apparently, Leo knew Margot was going to be a huge deal as soon as she auditioned with him. He told The Project that Margot’s addition scene was the one where she was supposed to kiss him but Margot decided to slap him: “In Wolf of Wall Street, seeing Margot come in and read that scene with me, I knew I was witnessing a dynamic presence in cinema that was about to begin. Scorsese and myself were blown away about how much she gave to the scene [and] fought back, and we both kind of immediately knew that she was going to have an incredible career.” It’s nice. But it makes me wonder if Leo did much to support Margot’s career after that? Probably not.
She looks good
Im not big on Leo and often find his movies annoying, but good, and not anything that I actually seek out to watch. Usually I catch a Leo movie when nothing else is available….which is how I saw Wolf of Wall Street a few year ago. We had a redbox freebie and nothing good was available so we chose that. I actually ended up liking it? It wasnt horrible. I do still plan to see OUATIH though, at some point, maybe, perhaps when it cools down a bit?
I love Margot. Huge fan but her hair needed something different. Love the dress. Love the color.
Me too! She seems so grounded and doesn’t seem to take herself nor the Hollywood thing too seriously. She is naturally beautiful and talented. Refreshing to see celebs like her.
Her style is awful.
She’s a very very good actress, to be honest. If they have fun working together, I hope they’ll do more and better projects than this one.