Did Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith pick up a marriage license recently?

These photos of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are from August 2, and the Backgrid photo agency claimed that Joshua and Jodie were “ring shopping.” Quite a loaded activity, right? Jodie and Joshua have been together for several months now and they reportedly met last fall. There were rumors about Joshua dating other women in that time, but this situation with Jodie seems to have gotten pretty serious in a matter of months. So… are they about to get married? Reportedly, they picked up a marriage license a few days ago.
Less than two months ago he was seen kissing a different woman at LAX and sparked rumors that his romance with girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith was over. But Joshua Jackson seemingly put that gossip to rest as the couple was seen getting what appeared to be a marriage license in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The pair has been together since last fall when they met at Usher’s 40th birthday party. The couple was spotted getting what appeared to be the certificate from a courthouse, marriage licenses are valid for 90 days so it is likely they will wed shortly.
You can see the photos of Joshua and Jodie picking up “something” there at the Daily Mail. It’s not like they’re holding an envelope emblazoned with the words “Marriage License!” They could have been doing anything at City Hall. Just days after they were ring shopping. I mean… yes, it does seem like they’re lowkey planning a wedding. Maybe they just KNOW. Maybe they’re perfect for each other. I just feel like it’s all very sudden though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So he cheated but now they’re serious?!
We have literally no idea if he cheated. From what I’ve read that they were broken up for a time which is right around the time he was seen with the blonde.
He is so very handsome. Hope they’re very happy together!
I did see them walking around in Beverly Hills last Friday… I grasped, what a hot couple.
They are gorgeous.
Well he was with Diane Kruger for ten years and it didn’t work out. So time isn’t always the best indicator of compatibility. I say if they are on the same page about the important things and want the same things then go for it. Because that’s honestly what either keeps people together or tears them apart. Regardless of how long they’ve been together.
Exactly this. I know SO many people who were in long-term relationships well into their thirties and then suddenly things ended and they’re married to a new person a year later with a kid on the way. It happens.
I was in my last relationship for 3 rocky years when we finally broke up and ended up in my current relationship just 3 months post-breakup.
Sometimes a tumultuous or toxic relationship can be really helpful in making you realize what you DON’T want. It can also be a great catalyst in helping you find what you DO want.
This!!!
This is interesting. Maybe it’s right. Maybe they both found the right person at the right time. Or maybe it’ll be a huge mess. Who knows. On a completely shallow note – they make a really attractive couple.
Wasn’t he caught kissing another woman in a car park a few weeks ago?
Yes he was
It was a few months ago.
That was months ago when he and Jodie had split up for a short time.
God they’re so hot. I hope they last because…damn.
I love that she never wears a bra. And I don’t mean that in a snarky way, I’m serious. My boobs are huge and I would love so badly to go braless.
I’m small breasted and go braless at home, but not when I go out. My boobs are wonky and not nicely shaped like hers.
i’ve loved him since the mighty ducks.
Yay Pacey!
I never found him super attractive, but honestly he just got way hotter just by his proximity to her – she is smoking. I cannot wait for her movie ‘Queen & Slim with Daniel Kaluuya, the trailer looks incredible! Also, I vaguely remember him saying awhile ago that monogamy was overrated, and that he didn’t exactly see the value in it, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is an open relationship – good for them.