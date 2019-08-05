Did Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith pick up a marriage license recently?

These photos of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are from August 2, and the Backgrid photo agency claimed that Joshua and Jodie were “ring shopping.” Quite a loaded activity, right? Jodie and Joshua have been together for several months now and they reportedly met last fall. There were rumors about Joshua dating other women in that time, but this situation with Jodie seems to have gotten pretty serious in a matter of months. So… are they about to get married? Reportedly, they picked up a marriage license a few days ago.

Less than two months ago he was seen kissing a different woman at LAX and sparked rumors that his romance with girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith was over. But Joshua Jackson seemingly put that gossip to rest as the couple was seen getting what appeared to be a marriage license in Beverly Hills on Friday. The pair has been together since last fall when they met at Usher’s 40th birthday party. The couple was spotted getting what appeared to be the certificate from a courthouse, marriage licenses are valid for 90 days so it is likely they will wed shortly.

[From The Daily Mail]

You can see the photos of Joshua and Jodie picking up “something” there at the Daily Mail. It’s not like they’re holding an envelope emblazoned with the words “Marriage License!” They could have been doing anything at City Hall. Just days after they were ring shopping. I mean… yes, it does seem like they’re lowkey planning a wedding. Maybe they just KNOW. Maybe they’re perfect for each other. I just feel like it’s all very sudden though.